North Country 420 North St. Joseph

420 St. Joseph

Suttons Bay, MI 49682

FOOD

Appetizers

Chilled Shrimp

$18.00

Beef Tartare

$22.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Crawfish Cake

$20.00

Fried Green Tomato's

$15.00

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Whitefish Pate

$16.00

Wings

$14.00

Desserts

Lemon icebox pie

$5.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Entrees

Walleye Spec

$25.00

Cajun Style Pasta

$19.00

Shrimp&Grits

$26.00

Catfish Dinner

$23.00

Whitefish Almondine

$29.00

12 oz Prime

$34.00

16 oz Prime

$39.00

Seafood Boil

$28.00

Pork Chop

$27.00

Jambalaya

$24.00

Filet

$42.00

Soups + Salads

Caesar

$16.00

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Cherry Chicken Salad

$19.00

Wedge

$15.00

Gumbo

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Burger

$16.00

Poboy

$16.00

French Dip

$16.00

Sides

Ched Mashed

$6.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Creamed Corn

$6.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Grits

$6.00

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Vegetable

$6.00

DRINKS

Bottled beer

Molson

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Miller Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Bells Porter

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Bottled Wine

Comtess

$42.00

Grove Mill

$35.00

Italian Riff

$30.00

Bowers Harbor Pino Grigio

$30.00

J Vinyards Charddnay

$40.00

Sailor's Grave

$60.00

Cider

Starcut Pulsar Dry Cider

$7.00

Left Foot Charlie Cinnnamon

$7.00

Tandem Crabster

$8.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Mojito

$16.00

Spanish Coffee

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Flora Dora

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Sweet Tea Mule

$15.00

Maple How You Do

$16.00

Cherry Mule

$15.00

Michigan Bomb Cyclone

$16.00

Martini

$12.00

Draft Beer

Low Orbit

$7.00

Big Lake Michigan Amber

$7.00

Pigeon Hill Beach Please

$7.00Out of stock

Shorts Local Liight

$7.00

2 Hearted

$7.00

Dead Head West Coast IPA

$7.00

Trash Panda

$7.00

Glass of wine

Hayes Ranch / Cab Sav

$8.00

TRUTH / CAB SAV

$12.00

COMTESSE CHARD

$12.00

B & B CHARD

$10.00

GOOD HARB / RIESLING

$12.00

RIFF / PIN GRI

$12.00

Gr. Mill / Sav Blanc

$12.00

Grand Traverse / Gamay

$12.00

Cline Zin

$12.00

Catena Malbec

$10.00

Surani Primitivo

$12.00

Primarious / Pinot Noir

$12.00

J Vin / Chard

$12.00

Crossing / Sav B

$12.00

Little Cat / House White

$8.00

Bel Lago Pinto Grigio

$12.00

Canella Prosecco

$12.00

Mistinguette Cava

$12.00

Hayes Ranch

$8.00

Katie High End

$12.00

Pozzan Alexander Valley

$12.00

Sailors Grave Napa

$12.00

Truth Be Told

$12.00

Venge Slencieux

$12.00

J Vineyards

$12.00

Comtesse Marion

$12.00

Bread & Butter

$12.00

Rombauer

$12.00

Chateau Recouge

$12.00

Chronic Cellars Sweet Pette

$12.00

Les Voelet

$12.00

Pendulum

$12.00

Primitivo

$12.00

Venge Scouts Honor

$12.00

Boathouse

$12.00

Bowers Harbor

$12.00

Italian Riff

$12.00

Auust West Russian River

$12.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Gamay Nior

$12.00

Primarius Oregon

$12.00

45 North Select Harvest

$12.00

Good Harbor

$12.00

Left Foot Le Caban

$12.00

Angels And Cowboys

$12.00

Chateau La Chapelle

$12.00

Grove Mill

$12.00

Romaine Reverdy

$12.00

Cline Ancient Vines

$12.00

Liquor

Kahlua

$8.00

Chamboard

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Galliano

$16.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Bailies

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Lemon

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Chevis

$8.00

Dewars

$6.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Well Scoth

$5.50

Hornitos

$12.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron

$15.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Absolute

$6.50

Absolute Citron

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Kettle one

$8.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$7.50

Well Vodka

$5.50

Bullet

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Woodford

$15.00

NA Drinks

Hot Tea

Tonic

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Mocktails

$8.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

Seltzer

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Good. Country. Food.

Location

420 St. Joseph, Suttons Bay, MI 49682

