V.I. Grill

1,279 Reviews

$$

201 N. St. Joseph St.

Suttons Bay, MI 49682

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Villager Burger
Handcut Basket Of Fries

Starters

Fresh made curds from Leelanau Cheese, lightly battered and served with Ranch dipping sauce.
Chicken Wings 6

Chicken Wings 6

$12.00

1/2 dozen wings/choose your heat/celery/sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken or Cheese or Beef/pico de gallo/cheese/guacamole/ancho creme

House Nachos

House Nachos

$16.00

Seasoned beef or slow roasted pork/lettuce/tomato/jalapenos/cheese/ ancho sour cream

Handcut Basket Of Fries

Handcut Basket Of Fries

$9.00

Whole potato natural hand cut fries

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$11.00

Our signature hand cut fries with Gravy/scallions/cheese curds

Popcorn Perch

Popcorn Perch

$12.00

Hand cut/lightly breaded/tartar sauce/lemon

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Bacon/tomato/scallion/queso

Artichoke Dip

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Wine/scallions/cream cheese/toasted pita

Battered Leelanau Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh Greens

Caesar

Caesar

$12.00

Crisp Romaine/shaved parmesan/tomatoes/Caesar dressing Add Chicken$8/Salmon$10/Shrimp$8

Leelanau Chicken

Leelanau Chicken

$16.00

Field greens/cherries/candied walnuts/onion/tomato/grilled chicken Add bleu cheese crumbles $1.50

Cobb Classic

Cobb Classic

$15.00

Turkey/bacon/tomato/avocado/red onion/black olives/green peppers/egg/bleu cheese/shredded cheese blend

Iceberg Wedge Salad

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Crisp Iceberg/bacon/red onion/tomato/bleu cheese

Small House Garden

Small House Garden

$6.00

Mixed greens/red onion/tomato/shaved parmesan/croutons/dressing

Triple Berry & Goat Cheese

Triple Berry & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Fresh field greens with fresh seasonal berries, dried cherries, goat cheese, candied walnuts, red onion, and tomato with choice of dressing.

Entrees

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$25.00

Lightly battered whitefish/hand cut fires/creamy cole slaw/tartar sauce & lemon

Pan Seared Citrus Whitefish

Pan Seared Citrus Whitefish

$25.00

Pan seared Whitefish/house infused citrus butter/Chef's potato/fresh vegetable

Ribs Full Slab

Ribs Full Slab

$32.00

Tender ribs/ bbq sauce/hand cut fries/cole slaw Add Perch $6/Shrimp $6/Chicken $4/Shredded Pork $5

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$27.00

Pan seared salmon/citrus butter/potato/vegetables

Kobe Sirloin

Kobe Sirloin

$29.00

10 oz American Kobe Sirloin Steak, garlic herb butter, hand cut sea salted fries, & fresh vegetable.

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$27.00

Scottish salmon/ house creamed corn/wilted spinach/lemon/chef's potato

Perch Platter

Perch Platter

$24.00

Lightly battered/whole potato hand cut fries/house cole slaw

Sandwiches

Served over sourdough bread and smothered with gravy. Served with hand cut steak fries.
Whitefish Sandwich

Whitefish Sandwich

$16.00

Whitefish/lightly battered/tartar sauce/lemon

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00

House pulled/swiss/slaw/poblano bbq

Reuben

Reuben

$15.00

House corned beef/caraway sauerkraut/100 island/swiss/rye

Turkey Rachel

Turkey Rachel

$15.00

Roasted Turkey/Swiss/Slaw//Marble Rye Served with choice of fries.

Avocado Chicken

Avocado Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken/guacamole/field greens/tomato/cilantro ranch

Burgers

Villager Burger

Villager Burger

$16.00

Three cheese/garlic mayo/lettuce/tomato/bacon/haystack onions

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

House made black bean burger/guacamole/mixed lettuce/tomato/

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Custom ground/grilled brioche bun/whole potato hand cut fries

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$15.00

Smothered burger/swiss/crispy onion/strings/au jus

Beverages To Go

Leelanau Cherry Vodka Lemonade

Leelanau Cherry Vodka Lemonade

$12.00

Grand Traverse Cherry Vodka blended with lemonade and tart cherry extract. garnished with a cherry and lemon and served in a take home 16 oz Ball jar.

Infused Bloody Mary (Single)

Infused Bloody Mary (Single)

$12.00

Our signature infused vodka and house made bloody mary mix stuffed with olives, celery, pickle, and lime. Served in a 16 oz take home ball jar.

Mammoth Gin & Tonic

Mammoth Gin & Tonic

$10.00

Traverse City's Mammoth Gin shaken with tonic and lime in a take home 16 oz. Ball jar!!

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, Stoli Ginger Beer, & Lime shaken in a take home 16 oz. Ball jar!!

TC Whiskey & Coke

TC Whiskey & Coke

$10.00

Traverse City Whiskey and Coke shaken in a take home 16 oz. Ball jar!!

Premium Long Island (Pint)

Premium Long Island (Pint)

$15.00

Premium brand vodka, gin, tequila, rum, and triple sec shaken with sour mix and Coke and served in a take home 16 oz. Ball jar!!!

Wine Cabernet Joel Gott Bottle

Wine Cabernet Joel Gott Bottle

$35.00
Wine Pinot Noir William Hill Bottle

Wine Pinot Noir William Hill Bottle

$30.00
Wine Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Bottle

Wine Chardonnay Kendall Jackson Bottle

$25.00
Wine Riesling Grand Traverse Late Harvest Bottlle

Wine Riesling Grand Traverse Late Harvest Bottlle

$22.00

Mawby Sex Champagne

$28.00

Cook's Champange

$15.00
1.5 oz. Stoli Vodka Bottle

1.5 oz. Stoli Vodka Bottle

$5.00
Pint Bell's Two Hearted Ale Draft

Pint Bell's Two Hearted Ale Draft

$6.50
Pint Short's Locals Light Draft

Pint Short's Locals Light Draft

$5.00
6 Pk White Claw Lime

6 Pk White Claw Lime

$15.00
6 Pk Bud Light

6 Pk Bud Light

$10.00
6 Pk Budweiser

6 Pk Budweiser

$10.00
6 Pk Corona

6 Pk Corona

$12.00Out of stock
6 Pk Miller Lite

6 Pk Miller Lite

$10.00

6 Pk Redbridge Gluten Free

$12.00

Red Bull

$4.00
Bottle Root Beer

Bottle Root Beer

$4.00
Bottle Orange Cream Soda

Bottle Orange Cream Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Desserts

Chimoski's Cherry Pie

Chimoski's Cherry Pie

$6.00

Locally made Chimoski's Cherry Pie. Add a scoop or two of Moomer's Vanilla Fleck ice cream.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

Warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center. Served with Moomer's Vanilla Fleck ice cream and chocolate drizzle.

Oreo Mud Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Just For Kids

Kids Macaroni

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

A casual up north dining experience featuring custom made sirloin burgers, great salads, fresh fish, and hand crafted sandwiches, Featuring a wide selection of local wines, fine liquors as well as 22 taps with local micro brews

Website

Location

201 N. St. Joseph St., Suttons Bay, MI 49682

Directions

