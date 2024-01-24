Restaurant info

Nosh Bite is the go-to authentic Indian Hyderabadi cuisine, pickup, delivery (DoorDash, GrubHub & UberEats), and catering services provider in Charlotte, NC. Our team has over 15 years of experience in catering, specializing in traditional South Asian wedding catering, corporate event catering, and Indian festival food services. WE CATER HAND CUT ZABIHA HALAL FOOD.