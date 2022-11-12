Ruby Sunshine - Charlotte South End
1,004 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
332 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
