Ruby Sunshine - Charlotte South End

1,004 Reviews

$$

332 West Bland Street

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cocktails

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN OUR ALABAMA, NORTH CAROLINA OR SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATIONS
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Ruby Slipper Mimosa

Ruby Slipper Mimosa

$10.50

A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Orange Juice and a splash of Pomegranate Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Bacon Bloody Mary

Bacon Bloody Mary

$10.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary with house infused Bacon Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$10.50

A glass of our Cava Sparkling Wine mixed with Peach Puree and Peach Schnapps **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Boozy Iced Coffee

Boozy Iced Coffee

$10.50

Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Benchmark Irish Coffee

$10.50

Bourbon and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Morning Margarita

Morning Margarita

$10.50

Our housemade sour mix with Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Peychaud's Apertivo Spritz

Peychaud's Apertivo Spritz

$10.25

A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Peychaud's Apertivo and a splash of soda **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Brandy Milk Punch

Brandy Milk Punch

$10.25

Brandy shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hello Sunshine!

$10.25

Local Gin with a housemade rosemary syrup and Natalie's Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Bourbon Milk Punch

Bourbon Milk Punch

$10.25

Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Sazerac Sipper

Sazerac Sipper

$10.25

Our take on the classic Sazerac Cocktail: Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters, Rosemary Simple Syrup and Gingerale in an Herbsaint coated glass, garnished with a rosemary sprig **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Grapefruit Mimosa

$10.50

Natalie's Grapefruit Juice and our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Cranberry Mimosa

$10.50

Cranberry Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Pineapple Mimosa

Pineapple Mimosa

$10.50

Pineapple Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Blood Orange Mimosa

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.50

Natalie's Blood Orange Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Pineapple Amaretto Mimosa

Pineapple Amaretto Mimosa

$10.50

A blend of Pineapple Juice, Amaretto, Blue Curacao and Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL OR NC LOCATIONS**

Apple Pie Mimosa

Apple Pie Mimosa

$10.50

A blend of our housemade Apple Pie syrup and Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL OR NC LOCATIONS**

Blue Orange Mimosa

Blue Orange Mimosa

$10.50Out of stock

A blend of Orange Juice, Blue Curacao and Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hello Moonshine!

Hello Moonshine!

$10.00Out of stock

*NOT AVAILABLE IN NC, SC, FL OR AL LOCATIONS* Seasonal Cocktail featuring Sugarlands Moonshine - see version for Seasonal description

Screwdriver

$10.00

House Vodka and Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Gin Bloody Mary

Gin Bloody Mary

$10.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Gin **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tequila Mary

$10.50

Our Award Winning Bloody Mary made with Tequila **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Corazon Morning Margarita

Corazon Morning Margarita

$12.50Out of stock

Our housemade sour mix with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Bloody Mary

Tito's Bloody Mary

$12.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Boozy Iced Coffee

Tito's Boozy Iced Coffee

$12.50

Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Tito's Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Screwdriver

$12.00

Tito's Vodka with Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary

Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.50Out of stock

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hendricks Hello Sunshine!

$12.25

Hendricks Gin with a housemade Rosemary Syrup and Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Buffalo Trace Milk Punch

Buffalo Trace Milk Punch

$12.25

Buffalo Trace Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Corazon Tequila Mary

$12.50

Corazon Tequila with our Award Winning Bloody Mary Mix **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Buffalo Trace Irish Coffee

$12.50

Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Sazerac Rye Irish Coffee

$12.50

Sazerac Rye Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hendricks Bloody Mary

Hendricks Bloody Mary

$12.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Starters

APP - French Toast Bites

APP - French Toast Bites

$6.50

Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce

APP - Pig Candy Bacon Bites

APP - Pig Candy Bacon Bites

$6.00

Applewood-smoked bacon bites with a candy glaze

Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.50

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, fried green tomato, and applewood-smoked bacon

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites

$16.00

Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze over French toast bites

Migas

Migas

$13.50

A Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo, pepperjack cheese & chorizo sausage, over crispy tortilla strips, served with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo and avocado.

Migas v2

Migas v2

$14.00

Tex-mex scramble with pico de gallo and chorizo sausage over fried white corn tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro, served with a side of avocado

Breakfast Tacos v2

Breakfast Tacos v2

$14.00

3 grilled flour/corn blend tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs and pico de gallo, topped with cotija cheese, chipotle sour cream, avocado and cilantro, served with choice of side. Add Meat for $1 (chorizo, bacon, ham, chicken sausage, pork sausage), Add Shrimp or Salmon $4, Add Crawfish $5

Bennies

Eggs Cochon

Eggs Cochon

$16.50

Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise

Chicken St. Charles

Chicken St. Charles

$16.50

Fried chicken over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce

Eggs Blackstone

Eggs Blackstone

$15.50

Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise

One Tomato, Two Tomato

One Tomato, Two Tomato

$15.50

Fried green & grilled red tomato over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and finished with hollandaise

The Peacemaker

$17.50

Mix & match any 2 benedicts

Eggs & Omelets

Southern Breakfast

Southern Breakfast

$13.50

Two eggs any style, stone ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, buttermilk biscuit and a fried green tomato

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.50

Choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Buttermilk Biscuit with choice of side

Three Little Pigs Omelet

Three Little Pigs Omelet

$15.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side

Spanish Omelet

Spanish Omelet

$14.00

Spicy Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side

Three Little Pigs Omelet v2

Three Little Pigs Omelet v2

$15.00

Three egg omelet with Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Ham, Pork Sausage and Swiss Cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Spanish Omelet v2

Spanish Omelet v2

$14.00

Three egg omelet with spicy pork chorizo, pico de gallo and pepperjack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.50

Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes topped with a scoop of cane syrup butter, served with applewood-smoked bacon

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$13.50

Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with cinnamon & sugar, finished with vanilla cream cheese icing. Served with applewood-smoked bacon

Bacon Praline Pancakes

Bacon Praline Pancakes

$13.50

Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon

French Toast

Brioche French Toast

Brioche French Toast

$11.50

Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$11.50

Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with cream cheese icing and praline sauce

Sammies & Sliders

Burger

Burger

$13.50

A classic burger topped with cheddar cheese, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon onion jam & mayonnaise on a brioche bun, served with choice of side

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, dressed with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayonnaise on a Brioche bun, served with choice of side ** Try it Sweet Heat Style - fried chicken tossed in a Mike's Hot Honey glaze, no cheese**

Southern BLT

Southern BLT

$13.50

Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side

On the Side

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.50

Housemade buttermilk biscuit served with cane syrup butter

Eggs A La Carte

$2.50

One egg any style

Bacon

$4.50

Pork Sausage Links

$4.50

Chicken Sausage Patties

$4.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits

$3.50

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Creamy stone-ground grits cooked with butter and milk, topped with choice of cheese

French Fries

$3.50

Cheddar Grits

$4.00

Pepperjack Grits

$4.00

Swiss Grits

$4.00

Goat Cheese Grits

$4.00

Notes

Beverages

French Truck Iced Coffee

French Truck Iced Coffee

$5.50

Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk

French Truck Coffee

French Truck Coffee

$3.50

Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend

French Truck Espresso

$4.00

A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso

French Truck Latte

$4.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk

French Truck Cappuccino

$4.50

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth

French Truck Mocha

$4.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
32oz Iced Coffee

32oz Iced Coffee

$10.00

32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)

check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.

Website

Location

332 West Bland Street, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

