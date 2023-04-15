Restaurant header imageView gallery

QC Roti Shop 500 W Summit Ave

No reviews yet

500 W Summit Ave

Charlotte, NC 28203

Specialties

Chinese-Style Chicken

$16.00+

A unique fusion of Guyanese and Chinese flavors, this golden brown deep fried chicken is commonly served with fried rice or chowmein.

Doubles

$4.00

Popular Trinidadian street food consisting of channa (chickpeas), topped with a variety of sweet and spicy condiments & sandwiched between two baras (flat fried dough).

Roti Wrap

Traditional West Indian flat bread typically eaten with your favorite accompaniment. Try one of our many roti or dhalpuri wraps!

Appetizers

POLOURIE (12 pc)

$10.00

MANGO-HABANERO WINGS (12 pc)

$16.00

PEPPER SHRIMP

$14.00

SWEET FRIED PLANTAIN

$11.00

Entrees

Curry Chicken

$16.00

Served with dhal & rice.

Curry Beef

$18.00

West Indian Curry served with dhal & rice.

Stew Chicken

$16.00

Hearty stew made with boneless chicken, potatoes, and West Indian spices. Stews are served with two sides

Stew Beef

$18.00

Hearty stew made with beef, potatoes, and West Indian spices. Stews are served with two sides

Stew Red Snapper

$22.00

Stew Shrimp

Jerk Chicken

$16.00+

Marinated with a flavorful mix of Jamaican herbs and spices, served with plantains, rice and peas.

Chinese-Style Chicken

$16.00+

A unique fusion of Guyanese and Chinese flavors, this golden brown deep fried chicken is commonly served with fried rice or chowmein.

Arroz Imperial Cubano (Cuban Imperial Rice)

$16.00+

A Cuban favorite made with yellow rice, shredded chicken and cheese baked to perfection and served with sweet plantains.

Sides

Paratha Roti

$5.00
Dhalpuri

$5.00
Rice & Peas

$6.00

Plantain

$5.00

Veg Chowmein

$6.00+

Veg Fried Rice

$6.00+

Potato Salad

$6.00

Dhal (5oz)

$5.00

White Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Plantain

$5.00

Rice & Peas

$6.00

Salad

$6.00

Macaroni Pie

$6.00

Potato Salad

$6.00

Desserts

FLAN CUBANO

FLAN CUBANO

$6.00

CARIBBEAN RUM CAKE

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Charlotte's ONLY Roti shop! Serving authentic and fresh West Indian dishes

500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

