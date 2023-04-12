Oberoi's Indian Food
2439 West Devon Avenue
Chicago, IL 60659

Food Menu
Starters
Vegetable Samosas (3 Pcs)
Puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas tempered with herbs and spices, served with chutneys
Masala Papad
Sun baked lentil wafers deep fried, topped with seasoned chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro
Vegetable Pakora
Vegetable fritters dipped in gram flour and deep fried, served with chutneys
Vegetable Spring Rolls (4 Pcs)
Fresh vegetables julienne sautéed wrapped in a crêpe and deep fried
Aloo Tikki (3 Pcs)
Mashed potatoes perfectly spiced, deep fried
Chowpaty Bhel Puri
Puffed seasoned rice, onion, potatoes, tomatoes, cilantro mixed in hot and sweet sauce
Bombay Chat
On a bed of papdi, layered with chana, potatoes, sprinkled with yogurt and chutneys
Aloo Tikki Channa
Mashed potato cakes perfectly spiced, deep fried served on a bed of tempered channa (garbanzo beans)
Paneer Pakora
Fresh cheese dipped in a seasoned gram flour batter, deep fried
Egg Spring Rolls (3 Pcs)
Fresh vegetables julienne sautéed wrapped in a crêpe and deep fried
Chicken Pakora
Perfectly spiced chicken tenders dipped in a batter of yellow gram flour and deep fried
Spicy Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)
Batter dipped marinated wings, deep fried
Spicy Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)
Batter dipped marinated wings, deep fried
Chicken Boti
Boneless chicken marinated in mild spices and grilled
Fish Pakora
Perfectly spiced fish cubes dipped in a batter of yellow gram flour and deep fried
Masala Shrimps
Perfectly spiced shrimps sautéed to perfection served with chutneys
Shrimps 65
Perfectly spiced shrimps fried and sautéed to perfection with mustard and curry leaves
Veggie Appetizer Platter
Assorted vegetable appetizers
Assorted Appetizer Platter
Assorted vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers (no seafood)
Assorted Seafood Appetizer Platter
Assorted seafood appetizers
Assorted Surf and Turf Appetizer Platter
Assorted seafood, non-vegetarian and vegetarian appetizers
Kheema Samosa
Fish Fry
Mirchi Pakoda
Salads
Oberoi's Special
Mixed Grill Platter
Chefs choice of grill items, butter chicken and kachumber salad (no seafood)
Machli Palak
Marinated tilapia fillet on a bed of creamy spinach with rice and kachumber salad
Non-Veg Thali
Chicken tikka, goat curry, butter chicken, aloo Gobi, rice and kachumber, chutneys, and sweet
Vegetarian Thali
3 vegetables, dal, raita, chutneys, and sweet
On the Grill
Barra Kabob
Boneless cubes of lamb marinated in yogurt, papaya, fresh herbs and spices cooked to perfection
Chicken Kabob
Cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt seasoned with spices, and freshly ground herbs
Chicken Reshmi Handi
Chicken cooked over a slow charcoal flame, tempered with onion, sour cream, special spices and herbs
Chicken Tikka (3 Pcs)
Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, south Asian herbs and spices, cooked over a slow charcoal flame
Fish Tikka
Fish cubes, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices and yogurt cooked to perfection
Lamb Chops
Chops marinated in herbs and spices cooked over charcoal flame and sautéed to perfection with onion and tomatoes and a special blend of spices
Lamb Seekh Kabob
3 skewers of ground leg of lamb blended with coriander, green chilies, onions, ginger, garlic and spices
Paneer Tikka
Cubes of homemade farmer's cheese, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices, cooked to perfection
Reshmi Kabab
3 skewers of ground chicken mixed with special blend of spices and herbs cooked over a slow charcoal flame
Shrimp Tikka
Jumbo shrimps, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices and yogurt cooked to perfection
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Tangri Kabob (6 Pcs)
Chicken drumsticks, marinated with yogurt, fresh mint, spices and herbs cooked over a slow charcoal flame
Non-veg Entrées
Chicken Curry (Bone-in)
Chicken cooked to perfection in a curry with onion, tomato, herbs and spices, simmered on a slow flame
Chicken Korma (Bone-in)
Chicken cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, nuts, herbs and a special blend of spices
Butter Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and a special blend of spices, cooked over open flame, served in a heavy tomato, butter, nuts and cream sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Boneless breast of chicken marinated in yogurt and a special blend of spices, cooked over open flame, served in a heavy tomato, butter nuts and cream
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken and potatoes cooked in a sour and spicy onion and coconut milk sauce
Chicken Jalfrazei
Boneless chicken in a thick sauce with tomatoes, onion and bell peppers
Chicken Kolhapuri (Bone-in)
Chicken cooked in a spicy sauce of onion, coconut and kolhapuri masala
Chicken Kadai
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh tomatoes with special spices
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds and yogurt
Chicken Saag
Boneless chicken in tempered creamy spinach
Goat Curry
Bone in goat cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, herbs and spices, simmered on a slow flame
Mutton Kolhapuri
Bone in goat cooked to perfection with onion, coconut and kolhapuri masala simmered on a slow flame
Goat Korma
Bone- in goat cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, herbs, nuts with a special blend of spices
Lamb Rogan Josh
Boneless lamb cooked in a spicy north Indian masala
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb and potatoes cooked in a sour and spicy onion and coconut milk sauce
Lamb Saag
Boneless lamb in tempered creamy spinach
Kadai Gosht
Boneless lamb cooked in fresh tomato with special spices
Goan Fish Curry
Fish steaks cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, coconut, herbs and spices
Shrimp Masala
Jumbo shrimps cooked to perfection in a heavy coconut sauce, herbs and spices
Goan Prawn Curry
Fish steaks cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, coconut, herbs and spices
Egg Curry
Jumbo hard boiled eggs in a heavy onion and tomato sauce with herbs and spices
Chicken Haryali
Vegetable Entrées
Dal Tadka
Served with rice
Channa Masala
Served with 2 poories or rice or 1 chapati
Dal Makhani
Served with rice
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Served with rice
Aloo Gobi
Served with 1 chapati or rice
Aloo Matter
Served with rice
Aloo Baingan (Egg Plant)
Dum Aloo Kashmiri
Served with rice
Matter Paneer
Served with rice
Methi Mattar Malai
Served with rice
Aloo Palak
Served with rice
Saag Paneer
Served with rice
Aloo Matter Do Piazaa
Served with 1 chapati
Baingan Bharta (Eggplant)
Served with 1 chapati
Bhindi Masala (Okra)
Served with 1 chapati
Paneer Makhani
Served with rice
Paneer Bhurji
Served with 1 chapati
Paneer Tikka Masala
Served with rice
Kadai Paneer
Chilly Paneer
Served with rice
Malai Kofta
Served with rice
Navratan Korma
Served with rice
Shahi Paneer
Indo Chinese Entrées
Frontier Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, sautéed with onions, peppers and garlic-chili paste
Chilly Chicken
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, stir fried, sautéed with green onions, peppers, garlic and chili
Chicken Manchurian
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste
Vegetable Manchurian
Chopped vegetables batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste
Shrimp Manchurian
Jumbo shrimps batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste
Egg Fried Rice
Eggs and vegetables sautéed with onions and rice
Vegetable Fried Rice
Vegetables sautéed with onions and rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Shrimps, eggs and vegetables sautéed with onions and rice
Frontier Rice
Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, sautéed with onions, pepper and rice