Oberoi's Indian Food

2439 West Devon Avenue

Chicago, IL 60659

Food Menu

Starters

Vegetable Samosas (3 Pcs)

$6.95

Puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, peas tempered with herbs and spices, served with chutneys

Masala Papad

$6.95

Sun baked lentil wafers deep fried, topped with seasoned chopped onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95

Vegetable fritters dipped in gram flour and deep fried, served with chutneys

Vegetable Spring Rolls (4 Pcs)

$6.95

Fresh vegetables julienne sautéed wrapped in a crêpe and deep fried

Aloo Tikki (3 Pcs)

$6.95

Mashed potatoes perfectly spiced, deep fried

Chowpaty Bhel Puri

$6.95

Puffed seasoned rice, onion, potatoes, tomatoes, cilantro mixed in hot and sweet sauce

Bombay Chat

$8.95

On a bed of papdi, layered with chana, potatoes, sprinkled with yogurt and chutneys

Aloo Tikki Channa

$8.95

Mashed potato cakes perfectly spiced, deep fried served on a bed of tempered channa (garbanzo beans)

Paneer Pakora

$10.95

Fresh cheese dipped in a seasoned gram flour batter, deep fried

Egg Spring Rolls (3 Pcs)

$8.95

Fresh vegetables julienne sautéed wrapped in a crêpe and deep fried

Chicken Pakora

$12.95

Perfectly spiced chicken tenders dipped in a batter of yellow gram flour and deep fried

Spicy Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)

$8.95

Batter dipped marinated wings, deep fried

Spicy Chicken Wings (12 Pcs)

$16.95

Batter dipped marinated wings, deep fried

Chicken Boti

$11.95

Boneless chicken marinated in mild spices and grilled

Fish Pakora

$14.95

Perfectly spiced fish cubes dipped in a batter of yellow gram flour and deep fried

Masala Shrimps

$14.95

Perfectly spiced shrimps sautéed to perfection served with chutneys

Shrimps 65

$14.95

Perfectly spiced shrimps fried and sautéed to perfection with mustard and curry leaves

Veggie Appetizer Platter

$12.95

Assorted vegetable appetizers

Assorted Appetizer Platter

$14.95

Assorted vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers (no seafood)

Assorted Seafood Appetizer Platter

$15.95

Assorted seafood appetizers

Assorted Surf and Turf Appetizer Platter

$15.95

Assorted seafood, non-vegetarian and vegetarian appetizers

Kheema Samosa

$6.95

Fish Fry

$15.95

Mirchi Pakoda

$6.95

Salads

Kachumber

$5.95

Diced tomatoes, cucumber, onion on a bed of lettuce with yogurt mint dressing

Raita

$5.95

Diced fresh vegetables in a sweet spicy yogurt sauce

Garden Salad

$5.95

Fresh vegetables on a bed of lettuce

Oberoi's Special

Mixed Grill Platter

$19.95

Chefs choice of grill items, butter chicken and kachumber salad (no seafood)

Machli Palak

$16.95

Marinated tilapia fillet on a bed of creamy spinach with rice and kachumber salad

Non-Veg Thali

$16.95

Chicken tikka, goat curry, butter chicken, aloo Gobi, rice and kachumber, chutneys, and sweet

Vegetarian Thali

$12.95

3 vegetables, dal, raita, chutneys, and sweet

On the Grill

Barra Kabob

$17.95

Boneless cubes of lamb marinated in yogurt, papaya, fresh herbs and spices cooked to perfection

Chicken Kabob

$13.95

Cubes of boneless chicken marinated in yogurt seasoned with spices, and freshly ground herbs

Chicken Reshmi Handi

$14.95

Chicken cooked over a slow charcoal flame, tempered with onion, sour cream, special spices and herbs

Chicken Tikka (3 Pcs)

$14.95

Chicken leg quarters marinated in yogurt, south Asian herbs and spices, cooked over a slow charcoal flame

Fish Tikka

$15.95

Fish cubes, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices and yogurt cooked to perfection

Lamb Chops

$19.95

Chops marinated in herbs and spices cooked over charcoal flame and sautéed to perfection with onion and tomatoes and a special blend of spices

Lamb Seekh Kabob

$15.95

3 skewers of ground leg of lamb blended with coriander, green chilies, onions, ginger, garlic and spices

Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Cubes of homemade farmer's cheese, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices, cooked to perfection

Reshmi Kabab

$14.95

3 skewers of ground chicken mixed with special blend of spices and herbs cooked over a slow charcoal flame

Shrimp Tikka

$15.95

Jumbo shrimps, bell pepper, onions marinated in fresh spices and yogurt cooked to perfection

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$20.99

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$13.99

Tangri Kabob (6 Pcs)

$14.95

Chicken drumsticks, marinated with yogurt, fresh mint, spices and herbs cooked over a slow charcoal flame

Non-veg Entrées

Chicken Curry (Bone-in)

$13.95

Chicken cooked to perfection in a curry with onion, tomato, herbs and spices, simmered on a slow flame

Chicken Korma (Bone-in)

$14.95

Chicken cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, nuts, herbs and a special blend of spices

Butter Chicken

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and a special blend of spices, cooked over open flame, served in a heavy tomato, butter, nuts and cream sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.95

Boneless breast of chicken marinated in yogurt and a special blend of spices, cooked over open flame, served in a heavy tomato, butter nuts and cream

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.95

Boneless chicken and potatoes cooked in a sour and spicy onion and coconut milk sauce

Chicken Jalfrazei

$14.95

Boneless chicken in a thick sauce with tomatoes, onion and bell peppers

Chicken Kolhapuri (Bone-in)

$14.95

Chicken cooked in a spicy sauce of onion, coconut and kolhapuri masala

Chicken Kadai

$14.95

Boneless chicken cooked in fresh tomatoes with special spices

Chicken 65

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds and yogurt

Chicken Saag

$14.95

Boneless chicken in tempered creamy spinach

Goat Curry

$15.95

Bone in goat cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, herbs and spices, simmered on a slow flame

Mutton Kolhapuri

$15.95

Bone in goat cooked to perfection with onion, coconut and kolhapuri masala simmered on a slow flame

Goat Korma

$15.95

Bone- in goat cooked in a sauce of fried onion, tomatoes, yogurt, herbs, nuts with a special blend of spices

Lamb Rogan Josh

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in a spicy north Indian masala

Lamb Vindaloo

$15.95

Boneless lamb and potatoes cooked in a sour and spicy onion and coconut milk sauce

Lamb Saag

$15.95

Boneless lamb in tempered creamy spinach

Kadai Gosht

$15.95

Boneless lamb cooked in fresh tomato with special spices

Goan Fish Curry

$15.95

Fish steaks cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, coconut, herbs and spices

Shrimp Masala

$15.95

Jumbo shrimps cooked to perfection in a heavy coconut sauce, herbs and spices

Goan Prawn Curry

$15.95

Fish steaks cooked to perfection with onion, tomato, coconut, herbs and spices

Egg Curry

$13.95

Jumbo hard boiled eggs in a heavy onion and tomato sauce with herbs and spices

Chicken Haryali

$14.95

Vegetable Entrées

Dal Tadka

$13.95

Served with rice

Channa Masala

$13.95

Served with 2 poories or rice or 1 chapati

Dal Makhani

$13.95

Served with rice

Mixed Vegetable Curry

$13.95

Served with rice

Aloo Gobi

$13.95

Served with 1 chapati or rice

Aloo Matter

$13.95

Served with rice

Aloo Baingan (Egg Plant)

$13.95

Dum Aloo Kashmiri

$13.95

Served with rice

Matter Paneer

$13.95

Served with rice

Methi Mattar Malai

$13.95

Served with rice

Aloo Palak

$13.95

Served with rice

Saag Paneer

$13.95

Served with rice

Aloo Matter Do Piazaa

$13.95

Served with 1 chapati

Baingan Bharta (Eggplant)

$13.95

Served with 1 chapati

Bhindi Masala (Okra)

$13.95

Served with 1 chapati

Paneer Makhani

$14.95

Served with rice

Paneer Bhurji

$14.95

Served with 1 chapati

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Served with rice

Kadai Paneer

$14.95

Chilly Paneer

$14.95

Served with rice

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Served with rice

Navratan Korma

$14.95

Served with rice

Shahi Paneer

$15.95

Indo Chinese Entrées

Frontier Chicken

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, sautéed with onions, peppers and garlic-chili paste

Chilly Chicken

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in batter, stir fried, sautéed with green onions, peppers, garlic and chili

Chicken Manchurian

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste

Vegetable Manchurian

$13.95

Chopped vegetables batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste

Gobi Manchurian

$13.95

Cauliflower batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste

Shrimp Manchurian

$15.95

Jumbo shrimps batter coated, deep fried, simmered in manchurian paste

Egg Fried Rice

$14.95

Eggs and vegetables sautéed with onions and rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Vegetables sautéed with onions and rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

Shrimps, eggs and vegetables sautéed with onions and rice

Frontier Rice

$14.95

Boneless chicken marinated in batter, deep fried, sautéed with onions, pepper and rice

Rice and More

Basmati Rice

$6.00

Jeera Fried Rice

$10.95

Peas Pallav

$11.95

Vegetable Biryani

$12.95

Chicken Biryani

$12.95

Boneless Chicken Biryani

$14.95

Goat Biryani

$15.95

Lamb Biryani (Boneless Lamb)

$15.95

Shrimp Biryani

$15.95

Paneer Biryani

$14.95

Egg Biryani

$14.95

Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.95

Goat Biryani (Family Pack)

$39.95

Lamb Biryani (Family Pack)

$39.95

Vegetable Biryani (Family Pack)

$29.95

Breads

Chapati

$2.00

Paratha

$2.50

Lachha Paratha

$2.95

Aloo Paratha

$5.95

Garlic Paratha

$3.95

Paneer Paratha

$3.95

Nan

$2.95

Garlic Nan

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Desserts

Kheer

$5.95

Ras Malai

$5.95

Gulab Jamun

$5.95

Gajjar Halwa