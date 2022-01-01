Olde Dominion Tavern
No reviews yet
5351 Merchants View Sq
Haymarket, VA 20169
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Salads & Soups
Entrees
Sandwiches
Starters
Salads & Soups
A la Carte
Shared Sides
N/A Beverages
Liquor
Ketel Citroen
$11.00
Cirrus
$10.00
Gilbey's Vodka
$9.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Vodka
$10.00
Smirnoff Orange
$10.00
Smirnoff Raspberry
$10.00
Smirnoff Vanilla
$10.00
Tito's
$10.00
Blue Ridge Vodka
$10.00
Absolut Citron - DBL
$18.00
Cirrus - DBL
$20.00
Gilbey's Vodka - DBL
$18.00
Grey Goose - DBL
$22.00
Ketel One - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Vodka - DBL
$20.00
Stoli Orange - DBL
$18.00
Stoli Raspberry - DBL
$18.00
Stoli Vanil - DBL
$18.00
Tito's - DBL
$20.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Gilbey's Gin
$9.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Gin
$10.00
Sunset Hills
$10.00
Watershed
$11.00
Gilbey's Gin - DBL
$16.00
Hendricks - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Gin - DBL
$20.00
Bombay Sapphire - DBL
$20.00
Sunset Hills - DBL
$20.00
Watershed - DBL
$22.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Cruzan Coconut
$9.00
Cruzan Light
$9.00
Goslings
$10.00
Myers
$10.00
Captain Morgan - DBL
$18.00
Cruzan Coconut - DBL
$16.00
Cruzan Light - DBL
$18.00
Goslings - DBL
$18.00
Myers - DBL
$16.00
Casamigos Anejo
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Casamigos Silver
$12.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Sauza Silver
$9.00
Casamigos Anejo - DBL
$32.00
Casamigos Reposado - DBL
$28.00
Casamigos Silver - DBL
$24.00
Herradura Anejo - DBL
$24.00
Milagro Reposado - DBL
$22.00
Patron Silver - DBL
$22.00
Sauza Silver - DBL
$18.00
**Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye
$17.00
Angels Envy Rye
$23.00
Balvenie 17
$25.00
Bulleit Rye
$12.00
Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye
$14.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Dewar's
$10.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$12.00
Fillibuster Rye
$14.00
George Dickel Rye
$10.00
Glenlevit 12
$14.00
Glennfiddich 14
$14.00
High West Double Rye
$13.00
High West Rendezvous Rye
$15.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jefferson's Rye Cognac Cask
$18.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$14.00
Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey
$11.00
Kopper Kettle Whiskey
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$18.00
Laws Whiskey House Rye
$13.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Macallan 18
$42.00
Michter's Rye 10yr
$35.00
Mularkey Smokehouse
$12.00
Oban 14
$14.00
Redemption Rye
$12.00
Sazerac Rye 6yr
$17.00
Templeton Rye 4yr
$11.00
VA Highland Port Finished
$16.00
Whistle Pig 10yr
$15.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old World
$35.00
Balvenie 17 - DBL
$50.00
Copper Fox - DBL
$26.00
Dewar's - DBL
$20.00
Glennfiddich 14 - DBL
$28.00
Glenlevit 12 - DBL
$28.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label - DBL
$28.00
Lagavulin 16 - DBL
$36.00
Macallan 12 - DBL
$28.00
Macallan 18 - DBL
$84.00
Oban 14 - DBL
$28.00
VA Highland Port Finished - DBL
$32.00
Angels Envy Rye - DBL
$46.00
Bulleit Rye - DBL
$24.00
Catoctin Creek Roundstone Rye - DBL
$28.00
Copperwood Tavern Rye - DBL
$30.00
Elijah Craig Rye - DBL
$24.00
Fillibuster Rye - DBL
$28.00
George Dickel Rye - DBL
$20.00
High West Double Rye - DBL
$26.00
High West Rendezvous Rye - DBL
$30.00
Hudson Rye Maple Cask - DBL
$34.00
Jefferson's Rye Cognac Cask - DBL
$36.00
Knob Creek Rye - DBL
$24.00
Laws Whiskey House Rye - DBL
$26.00
Masterson's Rye 10yr - DBL
$38.00
Michter's Rye 10yr - DBL
$70.00
Redemption Rye - DBL
$24.00
Sazerac Rye 6yr - DBL
$34.00
Templeton Rye 4yr - DBL
$22.00
Whistle Pig 10yr - DBL
$30.00
Whistle Pig 12yr Old World - DBL
$70.00
Crown Royal - DBL
$20.00
High West Campfire - DBL
$38.00
Jameson - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Whiskey - DBL
$22.00
Kopper Kettle Apple Whiskey - DBL
$22.00
Mularkey Smokehouse - DBL
$24.00
**Catoctin Creek Rabble Rouser Rye - DBL
$34.00
**Catoctin Creek Colossal X - DBL
$28.00
**Catoctin Creek Octomalt - DBL
$28.00
**Catoctin Creek Farmhouse Pale Malt - DBL
$28.00
**Pappy Van Winkle Reserve Rye 13yr - DBL
$160.00
**Bardstown Fusion Series
$12.00
**Basil Hayden's 10yr
$14.00
**Basil Hayden's Toast
$14.00
**Bond & Lillard
$13.00
Buffalo Trace
$15.00
**E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$14.00
**Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$14.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$18.00
**George Dickel Bottled in Bond
$14.00
**High West Yippee Ki-Yay
$17.00
**I.W. Harper 15yr
$20.00
Jefferson's Reserve Copperwood Tavern
$18.00
**Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill
$15.00
**Knob Creek 12yr
$16.00
**Knob Creek 15yr
$30.00
**Larceny Barrel Proof
$14.00
**Lost Whiskey Club High Rye
$15.00
**Lost Whiskey Club High Wheat
$15.00
**Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
$50.00
**Old Ripy
$13.00
1792 Small Batch
$12.00
Angel's Envy Port Barrel
$16.00
Baker's 7yr
$14.00
Bare Knuckle American Wheat
$13.00
Barell Dovetail
$17.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$16.00
Bib & Tucker Small Batch
$21.00
Blade & Bow
$17.00
Blanton's
$18.00
Booker's
$18.00
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
$11.00
Breckenridge
$12.00
Bulleit
$11.00
Bulleit 10yr
$14.00
Church
$13.00
Eagle Rare
$17.00
Elijah Craig
$11.00
Elijah Craig VA Private Barrel
$20.00
Fillibuster Boondoggler
$15.00
Fillibuster Dual Cask
$14.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$15.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$12.00
Garrison Bros Single Barrel
$35.00
Garrison Bros Small Batch
$20.00
Gentleman Jack
$11.00
High West American Praire
$13.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon
$13.00
I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask
$17.00
Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Finish
$14.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$17.00
Jefferson's Reserve Very Old
$14.00
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
$12.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
John J Bowman Single Barrel
$15.00
Joseph Magnus
$16.00
Knob Creek Small Batch
$12.00
Larceny
$11.00
Laws Whiskey House Bourbon
$16.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength
$14.00
Michter's US*1 Bourbon
$12.00
Oak & Eden Toasted Oak & Spire
$16.00
Old Forester 1870
$12.00
Old Forester 1897
$14.00
Old Forester 1920
$17.00
Red Breast 12yr
$14.00
Redemption Wheated Bourbon
$16.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel
$16.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch
$18.00
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
$14.00
Smooth Ambler Big Level
$16.00
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$14.00
Smooth Ambler Old Scout
$12.00
Thomas S Moore Cabernet Finish
$18.00
Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Finish
$18.00
Tin Cup
$11.00
Tin Cup 10yr
$19.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$17.00
Wild Turkey 101
$11.00
Woodford Double Oaked
$16.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Yellowstone
$15.00
Henry McKenna
$17.00
1792 Small Batch - DBL
$24.00
1792 12yr - DBL
$52.00
1792 Sweet Wheat - DBL
$48.00
Angel's Envy Port Barrel - DBL
$32.00
Baker's 7yr - DBL
$28.00
Bare Knuckle American Wheat - DBL
$26.00
Barell Dovetail - DBL
$34.00
Barrell 9yr Cask Strength - DBL
$48.00
Barrell 14yr Single Barrel Cask Strength - DBL
$62.00
Basin Hayden - DBL
$28.00
Bib & Tucker Small Batch - DBL
$42.00
Blade & Bow - DBL
$34.00
Blanton's Private Barrel Pick - DBL
$36.00
Breckenridge - DBL
$24.00
Booker's - DBL
$36.00
Bowman Brothers Small Batch - DBL
$22.00
Bulleit - DBL
$22.00
Bulleit 10yr - DBL
$28.00
Church - DBL
$26.00
Eagle Rare - DBL
$34.00
Elijah Craig - DBL
$22.00
Elijah Craig VA Private Barrel - DBL
$40.00
Fillibuster Boondoggler - DBL
$30.00
Fillibuster Dual Cask - DBL
$28.00
Four Roses Small Batch - DBL
$24.00
Four Roses Single Barrel - DBL
$30.00
Garrison Bros Small Batch - DBL
$40.00
Garrison Bros Single Barrel - DBL
$70.00
Gentleman Jack - DBL
$22.00
High West American Praire - DBL
$26.00
Hudson Baby Bourbon - DBL
$26.00
Isaac Bowman Port Barrel Finish - DBL
$28.00
I.W. Harper Cabernet Cask - DBL
$34.00
Jack Daniels - DBL
$20.00
Jefferson's Very Small Batch - DBL
$24.00
Jefferson's Reserve Very Old - DBL
$28.00
Jefferson's Ocean - DBL
$34.00
Jim Beam - DBL
$20.00
John J Bowman Single Barrel - DBL
$30.00
Joseph Magnus - DBL
$32.00
Knob Creek Small Batch - DBL
$24.00
Larceny - DBL
$22.00
Laws Whiskey House Bourbon - DBL
$32.00
Maker's Mark - DBL
$20.00
Maker's Mark Cask Strength - DBL
$28.00
Michter's US*1 Bourbon - DBL
$24.00
Oak & Eden Toasted Oak & Spire - DBL
$32.00
Old Forester 1870 - DBL
$24.00
Old Forester 1897 - DBL
$28.00
Old Forester 1920 - DBL
$34.00
Red Breast 12yr - DBL
$28.00
Redemption Wheated Bourbon - DBL
$32.00
Russell's Reserve Single Barrel - DBL
$32.00
Smoke Wagon Small Batch - DBL
$36.00
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon - DBL
$28.00
Smooth Ambler Big Level - DBL
$32.00
Smooth Ambler Contradiction - DBL
$28.00
Smooth Ambler Old Scout - DBL
$24.00
Thomas S Moore Cabernet Finish - DBL
$36.00
Thomas S Moore Chardonnay Finish - DBL
$36.00
Three Crosses American Whiskey - DBL
$24.00
Tin Cup - DBL
$22.00
Tin Cup 10yr - DBL
$38.00
Woodford Reserve - DBL
$24.00
Woodford Double Oaked - DBL
$32.00
Widow Jane 10yr - DBL
$34.00
Wild Turkey 101 - DBL
$22.00
Yellowstone - DBL
$30.00
**Abraham Bowman Gingerbread - DBL
$40.00
**Bardstown Fusion Series - DBL
$24.00
**Bardstown Prisoner Series - DBL
$40.00
**Basin Hayden's 10yr - DBL
$28.00
**Basin Hayden's Toast - DBL
$28.00
**Basil Hayden's Subtle Smoke - DBL
$32.00
**Bond & Lillard - DBL
$26.00
**Buffalo Trace - DBL
$22.00
**Elijah Craig Barrel Proof - DBL
$28.00
**E.H. Taylor Small Batch - DBL
$28.00
**E.H. Taylor Single Barrel - DBL
$40.00
**Four Roses Small Batch Select - DBL
$32.00
**George Dickel Bottled in Bond - DBL
$28.00
**High West Yippee Ki-Yay - DBL
$34.00
**I.W. Harper 15yr - DBL
$40.00
**Jefferson's Reserve Pritchard Hill - DBL
$30.00
**Jefferson's Reserve Copperwood Tavern - DBL
$36.00
**Jefferson's Grand Selection - DBL
$44.00
**Knob Creek 12yr - DBL
$32.00
**Knob Creek 15yr - DBL
$60.00
**Larceny Barrel Proof - DBL
$28.00
**Little Book - DBL
$36.00
**Lost Whiskey Club High Rye - DBL
$30.00
**Lost Whiskey Club High Wheat - DBL
$30.00
**Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr - DBL
$100.00
**Old Ripy - DBL
$26.00
**Van Winkle Lot B 12yr - DBL
$150.00
1757 Virginia Brandy
$12.00
Absenthe
$9.00
Aperol
$10.00
Apple Pie Moonshine
$10.00
Baileys
$10.00
Blackberry Moonshine
$10.00
Blueberry Moonshine
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Chambord
$9.00
Cointreau
$10.00
DiSaronno
$10.00
Drambuie
$10.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Georgia Peach Moonshine
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Honey Habanero Moonshine
$10.00
Kahlua
$11.00
Pearousia Limited Pear Brandy
$14.00
Quarter Branch Virginia Apple Brandy
$14.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Short Hill Mountain Peach Brandy
$14.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
Strawberry Moonshine
$10.00
Butterscotch Moonshine
$10.00
Belle Isle HH Moonshine
$10.00
Belle Isle Orange Moonshine
$10.00
Belle Isle Moonshine
$10.00
1757 Virginia Brandy - DBL
$24.00
Pearousia Limited Pear Brandy - DBL
$28.00
Short Hill Mountain Peach Brandy - DBL
$28.00
Quarter Branch Virginia Apple Brandy - DBL
$28.00
Absenthe - DBL
$18.00
Aperol - DBL
$20.00
Baileys - DBL
$20.00
Campari - DBL
$20.00
Chambord - DBL
$18.00
Cointreau - DBL
$20.00
Drambuie - DBL
$20.00
Fernet Branca - DBL
$20.00
Frangelico - DBL
$20.00
Grand Marnier - DBL
$20.00
Kahlua - DBL
$22.00
Sambuca - DBL
$20.00
Southern Comfort - DBL
$20.00
Honey Habanero Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
Georgia Peach Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
Apple Pie Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
Blueberry Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
Blackberry Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
Strawberry Moonshine - DBL
$20.00
DiSaronno - DBL
$18.00
Cocktails
Signature Cocktails
Bacon Rebellion
$14.00
Bear Your Soul
$14.00
Beef Jerky Bloody Mary
$12.00
Berries N' Bubbles
$12.00
Bourbon Thief
$14.00
Classic Mimosa
$9.00
Commonwealth Mule
$13.00
Iced Virginian
$12.00
ODT Old Fashioned
$16.00
Orange Sherbet Mimosa
$10.00
Pierson Grey
$15.00
Ryes & Shine
$12.00
Southern Sparkler
$13.00
St. Germain Mimosa
$11.00
Traditional Bloody Mary
$9.00
Beer
Bear Chase Appalachian Trail Wheat
$6.00
Two Lane Golden Lager
$6.00
ODT Pale Ale
$5.00
3 Notch'd 40 Mile IPA
$6.00
2 Silos Citra Licious IPA
$6.00
Potter's Grapefruit Hibiscus Cider
$8.00
Seasonal Rotator
$6.00
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager
$6.00
Blue Mountain Dark Hollow Stout
$9.00
Star Hill Roxanne Sour
$6.00
Belle Isle Blood Orange Can
$7.00
Belle Isle Pineapple Honey Habanero Can
$7.00
Belle Isle Ruby Red Grapefruit Can
$7.00
Bud Can
$5.00
Miller Lite Can
$5.00
PBR Can
$5.00
Yuengling Can
$5.00
Pacifico Can
$5.00
Coors Light Can
$5.00
Bud Lite Can
$5.00
Wine by the Glass
GL Oberon Cab
$16.00
GL Origen Malbec
$10.00
GL Valravn Zin
$14.00
GL Cambria Pnoir
$13.00
GL Norton
$10.00
GL Rapp Meritage
$12.00
GL WH Merlot
$11.00
GL Copperwood Cab
$10.00
GL Maso Pinot Grigio
$11.00
GL Breaux Viognier
$11.00
GL Ox Eye Riesling
$13.00
GL Peju Sauv Blanc
$11.00
GL Stone Tower Chard
$15.00
GL Cederberg Chenin Blanc
$11.00
GL Copperwood Chard
$10.00
GL Piper Rose'
$12.00
GL Daou Rose'
$12.00
GL Thibaut-Janison
$14.00
Wine by the Bottle
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Oberon Cabernet - BTL
$69.00
Caymus Vineyards Cabernet - BTL
$145.00
Chateau O'Brien Petit Verdot - BTL
$64.00
Arrowood Cabernet - BTL
$90.00
Valravn Zinfandel - BTL
$57.00
Cambria Pinot Noir - BTL
$53.00
Hall Cabernet - BTL
$125.00
Louis Jadot Pinot Noir - BTL
$50.00
Paradise Springs Norton - BTL
$41.00
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir - BTL
$74.00
Peju Cabernet - BTL
$82.00
Rappahannock Cellars Meritage - BTL
$49.00
Mauritson Zinfandel - BTL
$69.00
Silver Oak Napa Cabernet - BTL
$225.00
Stag's Leap "Artemis" - BTL
$115.00
Chateau St Michelle Merlot - BTL
$44.00
El Enemigo Malbec- BTL
$58.00
Cederberg Shiraz _ BTL
$62.00
White Hall Merlot - BTL
$45.00
El Origen Malbec - BTL
$41.00
White Hall Merlot - BTL
$45.00
Trefethen Red Blend - BTL
$68.00
Flowers Pinot Noir - BTL
$102.00
Copperwood Cabernet - BTL
$41.00
RDV Lost Mountain
$300.00
Maso Pinot Grigio - BTL
$45.00
Cederberg Chenin Blanc - BTL
$45.00
Breaux Viognier - BTL
$45.00
OX Eye Riesling - BTL
$53.00
Michael David Chardonnay - BTL
$49.00
Marc Bredif Vouvray - BTL
$59.00
Chalk Hill Chardonnay - BTL
$67.00
"The Cutrer" Chardonnay - BTL
$88.00
Peju Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
$45.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio - BTL
$51.00
Stone Tower Estate Chardonnay - BTL
$61.00
Ernie Els Chenin Blanc - BTL
$51.00
Cristom "Louise" Viognier - BTL
$63.00
Alphonse Mellot Sancere - BTL
$78.00
Dr Loosen Reisling - BTL
$56.00
Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
$43.00
Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc - BTL
$65.00
Conundrum White Blend - BTL
$40.00
Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse - BTL
$65.00
Copperwood Chardonnay - BTL
$41.00
Piper Rose' - BTL
$49.00
Daou Rose'- BTL
$49.00
La Marca Rose' - BTL
$45.00
Thibaut-Janison - BTL
$64.00
Roederer Brut - BTL
$65.00
Vueve Cliquot - BTL
$105.00
Martinis
Fast Bar
Tito's
$10.00
Grey Goose
$12.00
Ketel One
$11.00
Gilbey's Vodka
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$10.00
Hendricks
$11.00
Gilbey's Gin
$9.00
Jameson
$11.00
Jim Beam
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Maker's Mark
$10.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black Label
$14.00
Dewar's
$10.00
Macallan 12
$14.00
Casamigos Silver
$12.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Sauza Silver
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Cruzan Light
$9.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5351 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket, VA 20169
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Haymarket
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Manassas
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Centreville
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Warrenton
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Middleburg
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Chantilly
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Herndon
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Ashburn
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.