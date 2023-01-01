Restaurant header imageView gallery

Olde Mill Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

9 Queen Rd - P.O.Box 40

INTERCOURSE, PA 17534

Beverages

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Specialty Coffee

Americano

$3.39+

Two shots of espresso over hot water.

Cafe Mocha

$4.09+

Two Shots of Espresso, one pump Chocolate Sauce, 6oz milk for Frothing

Cafe Au Lait

$3.69+

Frothing Milk , Regular Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.09+

Two Shots of Espresso, Milk for Frothing

Caramel Macchiato

$3.99+

Two Shots of Espresso, Vanilla Syrup Milk for Frothing

Chai Latte

$3.69+

Chia Mixture, Milk for Frothing

Espresso

$2.39+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.79

Chocolate Sauce, Two Shots espresso, Cold Milk

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.59

Vanilla Syrup, Milk, Two shots espresso

Iced Chai Latte

$4.49

Chai Mixture, Milk

Iced Latte

$4.99

Two Shots of Espresso, Flavored syrup , Milking for Frothing

Latte

$3.99+

Two Shots of Espresso, Milk for Frothing , Flavor syrup

Red Eye

$3.49+

Two Shots Espresso, Coffee

Food

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese on a toasted flour tortilla. Served with salsa & sour cream.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$16.99

8 beer battered shrimp, bang bang sauce drizzled on top. Served with dipping sauce.

Chicken Wings (8)

$13.99

8 Chicken wings tossed in buffalo or bbq sauce, served with celery and blue cheese.

Cheese Steak Egg Roll (3)

$13.99

3 Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, served with marinara dipping sauce.

Olde Mill Fries

$13.99

French Fries topped with bacon and melted mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Soft Pretzel Sticks (4)

$11.99

4 Soft pretzel sticks served with Fat Tire beer cheese for dipping.

Vegetable Egg Roll (3)

$11.99

3 Vegetable Egg rolls served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$13.99

Crispy salad topped with candied Walnuts, craisins , red apple and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dressing of your choice.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad topped with slice chicken breast , croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$14.99

Chicken Breast with Pesto, fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Spinach on a toasted Focaccia Bread

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

Oven baked Maryland style lump crab cake served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche roll. Served with choice of chip or salad.

French Roast Beef

$15.99

Entrees

Old Mill Pizza - Supreme

$17.99

14 in Pizza topped with marinara, peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

13in Pizza topped with buffalo sauce, chicken, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with ranch.

Mushroom & Cheese Pizza

$14.99

14 in Pizza topped with marinara, fresh mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

14 in Pizza topped with marinara, Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

14 in Pizza topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Crab Cake

$18.99

Oven Baked Maryland style crab cake (1) Served with salad

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Oven baked Cheese Ravioli, marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a toasted garlic bread.

Sides

Side of French Fries

$6.99

Side of French Fries

Soups

French Onion

$6.99

Homemade oven baked French Onion soup. Topped with croutons and Mozzarella

Chicken Corn Noodle

$5.99

Homemade chicken corn noodle soup

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving light local fare for dinner service

9 Queen Rd - P.O.Box 40, INTERCOURSE, PA 17534

