Ono's Malasadas
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Malasadas are a Portuguese treat, made famous in Hawaii. A yeast-based dough fried to fluffy perfection and rolled in sugar. Served hot and fresh! At Onos we specialize in sweet AND savory malasadas.
Location
3225 N Canyon Rd, Provo, UT 84604
