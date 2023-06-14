  • Home
Original Pancake House - Temecula 41377 Margarita Road Suite F101

No reviews yet

41377 Margarita Road Suite F101

Temecula, CA 92591

Popular Items

Swedish Pancakes

Swedish Pancakes

$12.50

Authentic lacy Swedish pancakes are always a treat. Served with lingonberries from Sweden and whipped butter

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.95

A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter.

Potato Pancakes

$12.95

Freshly ground Idaho potatoes in a special batter. Served with sour cream or applesauce.

Food Menu

Specialties

Apple Pancake

Apple Pancake

$15.95

“The Original!” Baked with Fresh Granny Smith Apples and Pure Sinkiang Cinnamon Glaze.

German Pancake

German Pancake

$15.95

Oven Baked, Served with Whipped Butter, Lemon and Powdered Sugar.

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$13.95

A Smaller Version of the German Pancake. Served with Whipped Butter, Lemon and Powdered Sugar

Omelettes

Fresh Vegetarian Omelette

Fresh Vegetarian Omelette

$15.50

Sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green bell peppers, fresh broccoli, filled with Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, or Monterrey pepper jack cheese.

Mediterranean Omelette

$15.50

Sun-dried tomatoes, chopped fresh basil and feta cheese.

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.50

Our fluffy omelette filled with fresh bacon bits and Tillamook cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.50

Filled with diced honey maple ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$15.50

Filled with ground sausage and cheddar, Swiss or pepper jack cheese

Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.95

Our famous fluffy omelette filled with diced turkey breast, avocado, bacon bits, and Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$15.95

Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, honey maple ham, and Tillamook cheddar cheese.

Spinach Omelette

Spinach Omelette

$15.50

Fresh spinach, filled with your choice of cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.

Swiss Oven Omelette

$15.50

Sautéed onions, black pepper and bacon in our famous fluffy omelette with a hint of garlic and filled with Swiss cheese.

Green Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Omelette

$15.50

Diced green chile peppers and Monterrey pepper jack cheese.

Irish Omelette

$15.95

Our famous fluffy omelette stuffed with freshly ground corned beef hash (with onions) and cheddar cheese. Served with three potato pancakes.

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.95

Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter

Buckwheat Pancakes

Buckwheat Pancakes

$12.50

Buttermilk pancakes mixed with Bob’s Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour. Served with whipped butter

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$12.50

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.

Banana Pancakes

$12.50

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter

Banana Nut Pancakes

$12.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and Georgia pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Two by Four

Two by Four

$11.95

2 eggs, any style, and 4 buttermilk pancakes. Served with whipped butter.

Cinnamon Raisin Pancakes

$12.50

Buttermilk pancakes filled with natural California raisins and Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Potato Pancakes

$12.95

Freshly ground Idaho potatoes in a special batter. Served with sour cream or applesauce.

49'er Flapjacks

49'er Flapjacks

$12.50

From the Mother Lode Country. Chewy and tender served with whipped butter.

Swedish Pancakes

Swedish Pancakes

$12.50

Authentic lacy Swedish pancakes are always a treat. Served with lingonberries from Sweden and whipped butter

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.75

Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$14.95

Six buttermilk pancakes topped with luscious, sweet strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.95

Buttermilk pancakes mixed with pumpkin pie filling, dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Pecan Pancakes

Pecan Pancakes

$12.50

Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Three Little Pigs in a Blanket

Three Little Pigs in a Blanket

$12.50

Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Kids Junior Plate

Kids Junior Plate

$7.95

For children under 12: three buttermilk pancakes with a choice of bacon, sausage OR one egg. Served with whipped butter.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.50

Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Dollar Pancakes

Dollar Pancakes

$9.50

Ten delicious silver-dollar pancakes. Served with whipped butter.

Gluten-Free Pancakes

Gluten-Free Pancakes

$12.95

Six pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour

1/2 Order Pancakes

1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.95

Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter

1/2 Buckwheat Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes mixed with Bob’s Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour. Served with whipped butter

1/2 Bacon Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.

1/2 Banana Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter

1/2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$8.25

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and Georgia pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar

1/2 Cinnamon Raisin Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled with natural California raisins and Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter.

1/2 Potato Pancakes

$8.25

Freshly ground Idaho potatoes in a special batter. Served with sour cream or applesauce.

1/2 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

1/2 Pumpkin Pancakes

1/2 Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.25

Buttermilk pancakes mixed with pumpkin pie filling, dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.

1/2 Cinnamon Pumpkin

$8.25

Authentic lacy Swedish pancakes are always a treat. Served with lingonberries from Sweden and whipped butter

1/2 Pecan Pancakes

$7.95

Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

1/2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Five Dollar Pancakes

$5.50

Ten delicious silver-dollar pancakes. Served with whipped butter.

1/2 Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.25

Six pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour

1/2 Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$10.25

Six buttermilk pancakes topped with luscious, sweet strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.

1/2 Gluten Free with Fresh Strawberries

$10.75

From the Mother Lode Country. Chewy and tender served with whipped butter.

1/2 Cinnamon French Toast

$8.25

1/2 French Toast

$8.25

1/2 Fresh Strawberry French Toast

$10.50

Egg Specialties

Two by Four

Two by Four

$11.95

2 eggs, any style, and 4 buttermilk pancakes. Served with whipped butter.

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$12.95

Four slices of thick Old Smokehouse bacon and two large farm fresh eggs.

Ham & Eggs

$12.95

A thick slice of honey maple ham and two large farm-fresh eggs.

Sausage Links & Eggs

$12.95

Sausage links and two large farm-fresh eggs.

Turkey Sausage Links & Eggs

$12.95

Turkey sausage links and two large farm-fresh eggs.

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$12.95

Sausage patty and two large farm-fresh eggs.

Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$12.95

Three eggs lightly scrambled with diced honey maple smoked ham

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$12.95

Four slices of hickory smoked Canadian bacon and two large farm-fresh eggs.

Baja Scramble

Baja Scramble

$15.95

Chorizo, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and pepper jack cheese scrambled together with our farm-fresh eggs. Topped with cilantro and sour cream.

Crepes

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

$14.75

Two of our delicate crepes filled and topped with sweet, delicious strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Continental Crepes

Continental Crepes

$12.95

Three delicate crepes rolled with sour cream, tempered with Triple Sec, and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with blackberry preserves.

Cherry Kijafa Crepes

Cherry Kijafa Crepes

$13.50

A Danish favorite! Three delicate crepes rolled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Shells

$11.95

Three delicate crepes served with lemon, butter and powdered sugar

Tahitian Maiden's Dream

Tahitian Maiden's Dream

$13.95

A large crepe filled with golden ripe bananas sliced in sour cream, topped with diced bananas in an apricot puree, tempered with Triple Sec.

Peach Crepes

$13.50

Three crepes rolled and topped with peaches simmered in peach brandy sauce, served with fresh whipped cream.

Apple Crepes

$13.50

Three crepes filled and rolled with diced apples, pecans, sour cream, Amaretto, Triple Sec, and topped with cinnamon sugar

Waffles

Plain Waffle

Plain Waffle

$9.95

A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter.

Apple Waffle

Apple Waffle

$12.50

Our golden brown waffle baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with diced apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.

Bacon Waffle

$12.95

Our golden brown waffle baked and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.

Blueberry Wafle

$12.95

Our golden brown waffle baked with delicious, plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

Pecan Waffle

$12.95

Our golden brown waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$14.95

A golden brown Belgian waffle piled high with sun-kissed strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.

Pancake House Originals

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.75

An oven-baked biscuit topped with 2 slices of our famous bacon, 2 poached eggs and covered with country-style sausage gravy.

Crab Cake Benedict

$15.95

Two krab cakes topped with grilled tomato slices and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise sauce.

California Benny

California Benny

$15.95

An English muffin topped with bacon, grilled tomato, avocado, two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and fresh cilantro.

Eggs Florentine

$15.50

A toasted English muffin topped with bacon, sliced tomatoes, fresh spinach, and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise sauce.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$15.95

We grind together corned beef, potatoes, and onions and then brown a generous portion and top it with two large farm-fresh poached eggs.

Eggs Benedict

$15.25

A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs and topped with hollandaise sauce.

Turkey Chipotle Benedict

$15.95

A toasted English muffin topped with grilled turkey breast, avocado, sliced tomatoes and two poached eggs. Covered with a smoky Chipotle hollandaise sauce.

Eggs Michael

$15.25

A toasted English muffin, sausage patties and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce.

The Ever Popular "Joe"

$15.95

Special recipe sausage ground together with onions, then scrambled with our farm-fresh eggs and fresh chopped spinach.

Veggie Benny

$14.95

Two slices of 12-grain wheat toast topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach and two poached eggs. Topped with our hollandaise sauce.

French Toast

French Toast

French Toast

$11.95

Thick-sliced sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter with a touch of Amaretto and dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar

Fresh Strawberry French Toast

Fresh Strawberry French Toast

$15.95

Thick-sliced sourdough French Toast loaded with sun-sweetened strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.

Salad & Soup

Strawberry Fields Salad

Strawberry Fields Salad

$12.95

Spring mix, fresh strawberry slices, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pecans, and feta cheese tossed in our house-made strawberry dressing.

Cranberry & Apple Spinach Salad

Cranberry & Apple Spinach Salad

$12.95

Baby spinach, red onions, cranberries, green apple, croutons, bacon, tossed in our house-made orange citrus dressing, served with a hardboiled egg on the side.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

Made fresh daily.

Burritos & Flatbread

Guajillo Flatbread

Guajillo Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled flatbread covered with California Chile salsa, braised carnitas, red onion, queso fresco, cilantro and layered with pepper jack cheese. Topped with one egg of your choice.

OPH Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, fresh tomato, and cheddar cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house- made salsa.

Healthy Veggie Wrap

Healthy Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, roasted red bell pepper, grilled mushroom, onion and spring mix wrapped in our sun-dried tomato tortilla with a butternut squash spread.

Baja 500

$12.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, fresh tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house-made salsa.

Down by the Sea Burrito

$14.95

Crab cakes, spring mix, tomato, grilled onion, and roasted red bell pepper with our tartar sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Irishman’s Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, pepper jack cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house-made salsa.

Sandwiches & more

Monte Cristo Cakes

Monte Cristo Cakes

$14.50

Two stuffed buttermilk pancakes with sliced turkey, ham, cheddar, and swiss cheese. Dipped in our Amaretto French Toast Batter and grilled, then drizzled with our strawberry syrup and a dollop of strawberry whipped cream.

Hearty Corned Beef Hash Skillet

Hearty Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$16.00

Your choice of corned beef or turkey breast in a skillet with American fried potatoes, red and green roasted bell pepper, onion, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli, topped one egg of your choice and served with a slice of toast.

Country Chicken Salad Sandwich

Country Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.95

Our house-made chicken salad on your choice of toasted bread with light mayonnaise, fresh spring mix, tomato.

California Avocado Toast

California Avocado Toast

$13.50

Toasted multigrain bread, ripe California avocado, apple juice reduced sweet cabbage, house-made Pico de Gallo, thin sliced radish, mozzarella cheese, and a poached egg drizzled with our sweet molasses glaze.

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$13.00
Sweet Maple Burger

Sweet Maple Burger

$16.00

Quarter pound angus beef patty topped with our potato pancake, fresh tomato, maple caramelized onion, roasted red bell pepper, spring mix, sriracha aioli and choice of cheddar or swiss.

Harvest Cranberry Turkey Ciabatta

Harvest Cranberry Turkey Ciabatta

$14.50

Turkey Breast with queso fresco, California avocado, tomato, fresh spring mix, alfalfa sprout, red onion, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with our house- made Cherry Kijafa aioli.

Irish Corned Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled corned beef hash, topped with one egg of your choice and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread.

Artisan Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Multigrain bread grilled with parmesan butter, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, sauteed spinach, garlic, grilled onion, and sun dried tomato.

Chili w/Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

Chili w/Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread

Our house-made chili served with our sweet and spicy jalapeno cornbread.

Side Dishes

Add Ice Cream

$1.50

Add Banana

$1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$1.95

Sliced Bananas

$3.95

Fresh Strawberries

$7.95

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side of Biscuit

$2.75

Side of Biscuit & Gravy

$6.50

Side American Fried Potatoes

$3.95

Side Deluxe American Fried Potatoes

$6.95

Green peppers, red peppers, onions, ham, and cheese

Side One Egg

$2.75

any style

Side Two Eggs

$4.50

any style

Side Three Eggs

$5.95

any style

Side Toasted English Muffin

$2.75

Side 2 White Toasts

$2.50

Side 2 Wheat Toasts

$2.50

Side 2 Rye Toasts

$2.50

Side 2 Sourdough Toasts

$2.50

Side of Flour Tortilla

$2.75

Side Hollandaise

$2.95

Side Chipotle Hollandaise

$2.95

Side Blue Berries

$1.25

Side Blue Berry Compote

$1.50

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Lingonberry

$2.99

Side Veggie Mix

$5.50

Side Tomatoes

$1.95

Side Whipped Cream

$2.50

Side Gravy

$2.50

Side Fill Cherry

$2.85

Side Fill Peach

$2.85

Side Peanut Butter

$0.95

Side Whole Jalapeno

$1.75

Side Meats

Thick Sliced Smokehouse Bacon

Thick Sliced Smokehouse Bacon

$5.85
Side Honey Maple Ham

Side Honey Maple Ham

$5.50
Side Smoked Canadian Bacon

Side Smoked Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Side Sausage Link

$5.50
Side Sausage Patty

Side Sausage Patty

$5.50
Side Corned Beef Hash

Side Corned Beef Hash

$6.85

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.50

1/2 Side Meats

1/2 Side Bacon

$3.85

1/2 Side Bacon Crispy

$3.85

1/2 Side Canadian Bacon

$3.95

1/2 Side Sausage Link

$3.50

1/2 Side Sausage Patty

$3.50

1/2 Side Turkey Link

$3.50

Drink Menu

Juices

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.95

freshly squeezed

Cranberry Juice

$3.65

Apple Juice

$3.65

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Orange Juice

$3.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Kids Apple Juice

$2.85

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.65

Our special blend

Cappuccino

$4.65
Latte

Latte

$4.65

Please ask about our special monthly flavors

Vanilla Latte

$4.65

Cafe Mocha

$4.65

Iced Tea

$3.05

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.05

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

with fresh whipped cream

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.05

Sprite

$3.05

Coke

$3.05

Diet Coke

$3.05

Dr. Pepper

$3.05

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids Junior Plate

Kids Junior Plate

$7.95

For children under 12: three buttermilk pancakes with a choice of bacon, sausage OR one egg. Served with whipped butter.

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.95

Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter.

Three Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.95

Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.

Three Blueberry Pancakes

$6.95

Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

Buttermilk with Chocolate Chip

$6.95

Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey’s chocolate chips sprinkled on top. Served with fresh whipped butter.

Five Dollar Pancakes

$5.95

Five delicious silver-dollar pancakes. Served with whipped butter.

Two Slices of French Toast

$6.95

Thick-sliced sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter with a touch of Amaretto and dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.

Two Pigs in a Blanket

$6.95

Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.

Add one Egg

$1.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Orange Juice

$3.95

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Kids Apple Juice

$2.85

Kids Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Original Pancake House is a second and third generation family business, which takes great pride in maintaining the high standards that make our food so outstanding. We now have over one hundred franchises from coast to coast, which have won local and national acclaim. Our recipes demand only the very finest of ingredients, such as 93 score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, hard wheat unbleached flour, and our own recipe sourdough starter. Our batters and sauces are made fresh in each restaurant’s kitchen. Come in and enjoy!

Location

41377 Margarita Road Suite F101, Temecula, CA 92591

Directions

