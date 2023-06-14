Original Pancake House - Temecula 41377 Margarita Road Suite F101

Restaurant info

The Original Pancake House is a second and third generation family business, which takes great pride in maintaining the high standards that make our food so outstanding. We now have over one hundred franchises from coast to coast, which have won local and national acclaim. Our recipes demand only the very finest of ingredients, such as 93 score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, hard wheat unbleached flour, and our own recipe sourdough starter. Our batters and sauces are made fresh in each restaurant’s kitchen. Come in and enjoy!