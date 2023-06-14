Original Pancake House - Temecula 41377 Margarita Road Suite F101
41377 Margarita Road Suite F101
Temecula, CA 92591
Popular Items
Swedish Pancakes
Plain Waffle
A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter.
Potato Pancakes
Food Menu
Specialties
Omelettes
Fresh Vegetarian Omelette
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, green bell peppers, fresh broccoli, filled with Tillamook cheddar, Swiss, or Monterrey pepper jack cheese.
Mediterranean Omelette
Sun-dried tomatoes, chopped fresh basil and feta cheese.
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Our fluffy omelette filled with fresh bacon bits and Tillamook cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Filled with diced honey maple ham and Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Filled with ground sausage and cheddar, Swiss or pepper jack cheese
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Our famous fluffy omelette filled with diced turkey breast, avocado, bacon bits, and Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Western Omelette
Sautéed onions, green and red bell peppers, honey maple ham, and Tillamook cheddar cheese.
Spinach Omelette
Fresh spinach, filled with your choice of cheese and topped with hollandaise sauce.
Swiss Oven Omelette
Sautéed onions, black pepper and bacon in our famous fluffy omelette with a hint of garlic and filled with Swiss cheese.
Green Chile & Pepper Jack Cheese Omelette
Diced green chile peppers and Monterrey pepper jack cheese.
Irish Omelette
Our famous fluffy omelette stuffed with freshly ground corned beef hash (with onions) and cheddar cheese. Served with three potato pancakes.
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter
Buckwheat Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes mixed with Bob’s Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour. Served with whipped butter
Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.
Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
Banana Nut Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and Georgia pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Two by Four
Cinnamon Raisin Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with natural California raisins and Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Potato Pancakes
49'er Flapjacks
From the Mother Lode Country. Chewy and tender served with whipped butter.
Swedish Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Six buttermilk pancakes topped with luscious, sweet strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes mixed with pumpkin pie filling, dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Pecan Pancakes
Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Three Little Pigs in a Blanket
Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Kids Junior Plate
For children under 12: three buttermilk pancakes with a choice of bacon, sausage OR one egg. Served with whipped butter.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Dollar Pancakes
Ten delicious silver-dollar pancakes. Served with whipped butter.
Gluten-Free Pancakes
Six pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour
1/2 Order Pancakes
1/2 Buttermilk Pancakes
Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter
1/2 Buckwheat Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes mixed with Bob’s Red Mill Organic Whole Grain Buckwheat Flour. Served with whipped butter
1/2 Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.
1/2 Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
1/2 Banana Nut Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with diced bananas and Georgia pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar
1/2 Cinnamon Raisin Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with natural California raisins and Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter.
1/2 Potato Pancakes
Freshly ground Idaho potatoes in a special batter. Served with sour cream or applesauce.
1/2 Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
1/2 Pumpkin Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes mixed with pumpkin pie filling, dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.
1/2 Cinnamon Pumpkin
1/2 Pecan Pancakes
Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
1/2 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Five Dollar Pancakes
1/2 Gluten-Free Pancakes
Six pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour
1/2 Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Six buttermilk pancakes topped with luscious, sweet strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.
1/2 Gluten Free with Fresh Strawberries
1/2 Cinnamon French Toast
1/2 French Toast
1/2 Fresh Strawberry French Toast
Egg Specialties
Two by Four
Bacon & Eggs
Four slices of thick Old Smokehouse bacon and two large farm fresh eggs.
Ham & Eggs
A thick slice of honey maple ham and two large farm-fresh eggs.
Sausage Links & Eggs
Sausage links and two large farm-fresh eggs.
Turkey Sausage Links & Eggs
Turkey sausage links and two large farm-fresh eggs.
Sausage Patty & Eggs
Sausage patty and two large farm-fresh eggs.
Diced Ham & Scrambled Eggs
Three eggs lightly scrambled with diced honey maple smoked ham
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Four slices of hickory smoked Canadian bacon and two large farm-fresh eggs.
Baja Scramble
Chorizo, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, and pepper jack cheese scrambled together with our farm-fresh eggs. Topped with cilantro and sour cream.
Crepes
Fresh Strawberry Crepes
Two of our delicate crepes filled and topped with sweet, delicious strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Continental Crepes
Three delicate crepes rolled with sour cream, tempered with Triple Sec, and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with blackberry preserves.
Cherry Kijafa Crepes
A Danish favorite! Three delicate crepes rolled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Shells
Three delicate crepes served with lemon, butter and powdered sugar
Tahitian Maiden's Dream
A large crepe filled with golden ripe bananas sliced in sour cream, topped with diced bananas in an apricot puree, tempered with Triple Sec.
Peach Crepes
Three crepes rolled and topped with peaches simmered in peach brandy sauce, served with fresh whipped cream.
Apple Crepes
Three crepes filled and rolled with diced apples, pecans, sour cream, Amaretto, Triple Sec, and topped with cinnamon sugar
Waffles
Plain Waffle
Apple Waffle
Our golden brown waffle baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with diced apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.
Bacon Waffle
Our golden brown waffle baked and topped with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter.
Blueberry Wafle
Our golden brown waffle baked with delicious, plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
Pecan Waffle
Our golden brown waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter
Fresh Strawberry Waffle
A golden brown Belgian waffle piled high with sun-kissed strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.
Pancake House Originals
Biscuits & Gravy
An oven-baked biscuit topped with 2 slices of our famous bacon, 2 poached eggs and covered with country-style sausage gravy.
Crab Cake Benedict
Two krab cakes topped with grilled tomato slices and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
California Benny
An English muffin topped with bacon, grilled tomato, avocado, two poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and fresh cilantro.
Eggs Florentine
A toasted English muffin topped with bacon, sliced tomatoes, fresh spinach, and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise sauce.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
We grind together corned beef, potatoes, and onions and then brown a generous portion and top it with two large farm-fresh poached eggs.
Eggs Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs and topped with hollandaise sauce.
Turkey Chipotle Benedict
A toasted English muffin topped with grilled turkey breast, avocado, sliced tomatoes and two poached eggs. Covered with a smoky Chipotle hollandaise sauce.
Eggs Michael
A toasted English muffin, sausage patties and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce.
The Ever Popular "Joe"
Special recipe sausage ground together with onions, then scrambled with our farm-fresh eggs and fresh chopped spinach.
Veggie Benny
Two slices of 12-grain wheat toast topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach and two poached eggs. Topped with our hollandaise sauce.
French Toast
French Toast
Fresh Strawberry French Toast
Thick-sliced sourdough French Toast loaded with sun-sweetened strawberries, dipped in strawberry syrup, dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.
Salad & Soup
Strawberry Fields Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberry slices, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pecans, and feta cheese tossed in our house-made strawberry dressing.
Cranberry & Apple Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, red onions, cranberries, green apple, croutons, bacon, tossed in our house-made orange citrus dressing, served with a hardboiled egg on the side.
Soup of the Day
Made fresh daily.
Burritos & Flatbread
Guajillo Flatbread
Grilled flatbread covered with California Chile salsa, braised carnitas, red onion, queso fresco, cilantro and layered with pepper jack cheese. Topped with one egg of your choice.
OPH Burrito
Scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, fresh tomato, and cheddar cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house- made salsa.
Healthy Veggie Wrap
Broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, roasted red bell pepper, grilled mushroom, onion and spring mix wrapped in our sun-dried tomato tortilla with a butternut squash spread.
Baja 500
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, fresh tomato, onion, jalapeno, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house-made salsa.
Down by the Sea Burrito
Crab cakes, spring mix, tomato, grilled onion, and roasted red bell pepper with our tartar sauce wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Irishman’s Burrito
Scrambled eggs, corned beef hash, pepper jack cheese wrapped in our flour tortilla and served with house-made salsa.
Sandwiches & more
Monte Cristo Cakes
Two stuffed buttermilk pancakes with sliced turkey, ham, cheddar, and swiss cheese. Dipped in our Amaretto French Toast Batter and grilled, then drizzled with our strawberry syrup and a dollop of strawberry whipped cream.
Hearty Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Your choice of corned beef or turkey breast in a skillet with American fried potatoes, red and green roasted bell pepper, onion, garlic, cauliflower, broccoli, topped one egg of your choice and served with a slice of toast.
Country Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house-made chicken salad on your choice of toasted bread with light mayonnaise, fresh spring mix, tomato.
California Avocado Toast
Toasted multigrain bread, ripe California avocado, apple juice reduced sweet cabbage, house-made Pico de Gallo, thin sliced radish, mozzarella cheese, and a poached egg drizzled with our sweet molasses glaze.
Mac & Cheese
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Sweet Maple Burger
Quarter pound angus beef patty topped with our potato pancake, fresh tomato, maple caramelized onion, roasted red bell pepper, spring mix, sriracha aioli and choice of cheddar or swiss.
Harvest Cranberry Turkey Ciabatta
Turkey Breast with queso fresco, California avocado, tomato, fresh spring mix, alfalfa sprout, red onion, served on a toasted ciabatta bun with our house- made Cherry Kijafa aioli.
Irish Corned Beef Sandwich
Grilled corned beef hash, topped with one egg of your choice and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread.
Artisan Grilled Cheese
Multigrain bread grilled with parmesan butter, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, sauteed spinach, garlic, grilled onion, and sun dried tomato.
Chili w/Sweet Jalapeno Cornbread
Our house-made chili served with our sweet and spicy jalapeno cornbread.
Side Dishes
Add Ice Cream
Add Banana
Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop
Sliced Bananas
Fresh Strawberries
Side Avocado
Side of Biscuit
Side of Biscuit & Gravy
Side American Fried Potatoes
Side Deluxe American Fried Potatoes
Green peppers, red peppers, onions, ham, and cheese
Side One Egg
any style
Side Two Eggs
any style
Side Three Eggs
any style
Side Toasted English Muffin
Side 2 White Toasts
Side 2 Wheat Toasts
Side 2 Rye Toasts
Side 2 Sourdough Toasts
Side of Flour Tortilla
Side Hollandaise
Side Chipotle Hollandaise
Side Blue Berries
Side Blue Berry Compote
Side Applesauce
Side Lingonberry
Side Veggie Mix
Side Tomatoes
Side Whipped Cream
Side Gravy
Side Fill Cherry
Side Fill Peach
Side Peanut Butter
Side Whole Jalapeno
Side Meats
1/2 Side Meats
Drink Menu
Juices
Beverages
Coffee
Our special blend
Cappuccino
Latte
Please ask about our special monthly flavors
Vanilla Latte
Cafe Mocha
Iced Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Herbal Tea
Hot Chocolate
with fresh whipped cream
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lemonade
Sprite
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Kids Menu
Kids Food
Kids Junior Plate
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Perfectly simple. Served with whipped butter.
Three Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Hershey’s chocolate syrup and chocolate chips added to our buttermilk batter. Served with fresh whipped cream.
Three Blueberry Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.
Buttermilk with Chocolate Chip
Three Buttermilk Pancakes with Hershey’s chocolate chips sprinkled on top. Served with fresh whipped butter.
Five Dollar Pancakes
Five delicious silver-dollar pancakes. Served with whipped butter.
Two Slices of French Toast
Thick-sliced sourdough bread dipped in an egg batter with a touch of Amaretto and dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.
Two Pigs in a Blanket
Our special links wrapped in buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter.
Add one Egg
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
The Original Pancake House is a second and third generation family business, which takes great pride in maintaining the high standards that make our food so outstanding. We now have over one hundred franchises from coast to coast, which have won local and national acclaim. Our recipes demand only the very finest of ingredients, such as 93 score butter, pure 36% whipping cream, fresh grade AA eggs, hard wheat unbleached flour, and our own recipe sourdough starter. Our batters and sauces are made fresh in each restaurant’s kitchen. Come in and enjoy!
