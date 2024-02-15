Zen Curry and Grill
No reviews yet
41653 Margarita Road
Temecula, CA 92591
VEGGIE APPETIZERS
- SAMOSA$7.00
Crispy patties stuffed with spiced Green Peas and potato served with Tamarind Sauce (Vegan) (Most favorite)
- PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried mixed vegetables (onion, spinach, cabbage, and potatoes) topped with chickpea flour and spices (vegan) (GF)
- PANEER PAKORA$10.00
Deep-fried cottage cheese topped with chickpea flour and spices (GF)
- ONION PAKORA$8.00
Deep-fried sliced onion topped with chickpea flour and spices (vegan) (GF)
- CRISPY ROASTED GOBI$10.00
Breaded cauliflower fried and toasted in spices. (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- ALOO TIKKI$9.00
Delicately seasoned and fried cubed potatoes with spices (Vegan) (GF)
- MASALA FRIES$7.00
Indian-style Potato French Fries seasoned with tangy spices. (Vegan) (GF)
- GOBI MANCHURIAN$10.00
Cauliflower and bell pepper toasted with homemade chili sauce. (Vegan) (GF)
- MIXED VEG APPETIZER PLATTER$15.00
Assortment of different vegetables appetizers (Samosa, Pakoras, Crispy Roasted Gobi, Masala Fries) (Vegan) (Most Popular)
- VEG MANCHURIAN$10.00
Mix Vegetable balls toasted with homemade chili sauce. (vegan) (GF)
NON-VEGGIE APPETIZERS
- CHICKEN POPCORN$10.00
Bite-size chicken tenders deep-fried in lentil batter (GF)
- FISH POPCORN$10.00
Bite-size fish fillet deep-fried in lentil batter. (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHILI CHICKEN$12.00
Tender chicken cooked with mixed vegetables and toasted with soy-based spicy chili sauce (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN PEPPER FRY$10.00
Tender chicken cooked with black pepper and spices (GF)
- CHICKEN LOLLIPOP$10.00
Deep fried chicken wings marinated and coated with lentil batter and spices (4 pcs) (GF) (Most Popular)
- YAK CHILI$15.00
Tender boneless Yak and Bell pepper sauteed in chili sauce (GF) (Most Popular)
- CALAMARI PAKORA$12.00
Deep-fried calamari dipped in chickpea flour and spices (GF)
- CHICKEN WINGS$10.00
Deep-fried chicken wings dipped in Indian spices (6 pieces) (GF)
- GARLIC CHICKEN$12.00
Tender chicken toasted with garlic and spicy chili sauce (GF)
- TANDOORI CHICKEN WINGS$13.00
Finger-licking tandoori chicken wings, marinated with warm spices and yogurt, cooked to perfection in a clay oven (6 pcs) (GH) (Most Popular)
- MANGO MASALA WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings marinated with apices and our signature mango sauce (6 pcs) (GF) (Most Popular)
- GARLIC PEPPER WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings marinated with garlic, lemon, and spices (6 pcs) (GF)
SOUP/ SALAD
- LENTIL SOUP$7.00
Yellow pigeon pea lentils cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices, garnished with fresh cilantro (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- CHICKEN SOUP$7.00
Chicken soup prepared with herbs and spices (GF)
- PUMPKIN SOUP$7.00
Pumpkin soup prepared with herbs and spices (Vegan) (GF) (Most Popular)
- GREEN SALAD$7.00
Mixed seasonal greens with tomato and cucumbers
- CHICKEN SALAD$9.00
Mixed seasonal greens with chicken tikka, tomato, and cucumbers served with house special sauce (GF)