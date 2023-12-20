The Crafted Scone Temecula Promenade
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a boutique cafe and bakery serving baked from scratch scones and pastries along side a full espresso bar. Avocado toast and sconewiches are available as well!
Location
41413 Margarita Road #K101, Temecula, CA 92591
