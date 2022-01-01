Orrapin Thai Cuisine

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizer

CHICKEN SATAY (4 skewers)

$13.95

chicken marinated in coconut milk, herbs, and spices, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad

CRYING TIGER (4 skewers)

$13.95

grilled marinated beef drizzled with a hot chili soy sauce

FRESH ROLLS PRAWNS (6 pieces)

$12.95

prawns wrapped in lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, steamed rice paper, and served with peanut sauce

FRESH ROLLS TOFU (6 pieces)

$10.95

tofu wrapped in lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, steamed rice paper, and served with peanut sauce

GARLIC WINGS (6 pieces)

$12.95

chicken wings marinated in fresh garlic and herbs, deep-fried, and served with plum sauce

LEMONGRASS PORK (4 skewers)

$12.95

grilled marinated pork served with our house-made chili sauce

POTSTICKERS (8 pieces)

$11.95

deep-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken and cabbage

PRAWN SATAY (8 prawns)

$15.95

prawns marinated in coconut milk, herbs, and spices, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad

SPRING ROLLS (4 pieces)

$10.95

deep-fried golden brown spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and served with sweet and sour sauce

Salad

CHEF'S SALAD

$10.95

fresh green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, sprouts, and red onion, served with peanut sauce

GINGER CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

minced chicken tossed in ginger, green onions, peanuts, lime, and mint, served with fresh vegetables

LARB GAI

$14.95

minced chicken in a tasty mixture of lime juice, shallots, rice powder, and onions, served with fresh vegetables

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN SALAD

$14.95

chicken breast cooked in coconut milk, lemongrass, red onion, lime, mint, and served on fresh lettuce

PRAWN SALAD

$16.95

grilled prawns with spicy lime juice, red onion and lemongrass, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers

YUM GAI

$14.95

sliced grilled chicken mixed with lemongrass, red onion, and spicy lime juice, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

YUM NEAU

$14.95

sliced grilled beef mixed with lemongrass, red onion, and spicy lime juice, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Hot Noodle Soups

DELUXE NOODLE SOUP

$14.95

chicken broth with slices of chicken, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallion

GARDEN NOODLE SOUP

$13.95

a fresh mix of bok choy, yu choy, cabbage, broccoli, and seasonings

ROASTED DUCK NOODLE SOUP

$16.95

slices of duck, shitake mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallion, and cilantro

SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP

$16.95

a light-seafood broth with scallops, prawns, squid, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallion

TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP

$14.95

choice of pork or tofu, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, Chinese greens, cilantro, and scallion

WONTON SOUP

$15.95

pork-filled wonton, Chinese greens, sliced BBQ pork, scallion, and cilantro

ZAP ZAP! NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

beef broth with slices of beef, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, herbs, and scallions

Hot Soups

TOFU SOUP (mild)

$13.95

soothing tofu soup with prawns, scallions, and parsley

TOM JURD WOON SEN

$10.95

a smooth taste of vegetables and vermicelli noodles

TOM KHA GAI

$14.95

chicken in a coconut soup with galanga, lime leaves, lemongrass, lime juice, and mushrooms

TOM KHA PRAWNS

$16.95

prawns in a coconut soup with galanga, lime leaves, lemongrass, lime juice, and mushrooms

TOM YUM GAI

$12.95

hot and sour chicken soup, seasoned with chili, lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, and mushrooms

TOM YUM GOONG

$16.95

hot and sour prawn soup, seasoned with chili, lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, and mushrooms

TOM YUM TALAY

$17.95

hot and sour mixed-seafood soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, lime leaves, and lime juice

Specials

CABBAGE SOUP

$10.95

chicken broth enriched with cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and onions

GRA-PRAW GAI AND A FRIED EGG

$17.95

minced chicken sautéed in chili sauce, bell peppers, basil, and topped with a fried egg

KAI JIEW (Thai Omelet)

$12.95

choice of ground chicken or pork

PUD KANA (Chinese Broccoli)

$13.95

stir-fried kana with fresh garlic and oyster sauce

PUMPKIN RED CURRY

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh tofu or fried tofu, with kabocha squash in red curry sauce, bell peppers, and basil

Beef Dishes

HOT BASIL BEEF

$17.95

sliced top-sirloin beef sautéed with hot peppers, soybean, and basil

KEE MAO NEAU

$17.95

sautéed beef with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil

OYSTER BEEF

$17.95

sautéed beef and broccoli with oyster sauce

PEPPERED BEEF

$17.95

sautéed beef with coriander seed, served with stir-fry vegetables

PRIK KING

$17.95

sautéed beef in red chili sauce, green beans, and lime leaves

SIAM BEEF

$16.95

stir-fry beef with oyster sauce, tomatoes, and scallions

Pork Dishes

JUNGLE PORK

$15.95

sautéed pork with red country curry, lime leaves, lemongrass, sliced bamboo, green beans, and basil

KEE MAO MOO

$15.95

sautéed pork with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and fresh basil

MOO GRATIEM

$15.95

sautéed pork with fresh garlic, pepper, coriander, scallions, served on top of fresh lettuce

PUD PRIK MOO

$15.95

pork sautéed with soybean, eggplant, basil, and chili sauce

Chicken Dishes

CASHEW CHICKEN

$16.95

sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, and onions

CHICKEN DELIGHT

$15.95

sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, and onions

GAI GRATIEM

$15.95

sautéed chicken with fresh garlic, pepper, scallion, served on top of fresh lettuce

GAI PUD PRIK

$15.95

chicken sautéed in red curry sauce, sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil

GINGER CHICKEN

$15.95

sautéed chicken with mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, pineapples, and ginger

KEE MAO CHICKEN

$15.95

sautéed chicken in chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil

PEPPERED CHICKEN

$15.95

sautéed chicken with coriander seed, served with stir-fry vegetables

PUD PUG CHICKEN

$15.95

sautéed chicken with Chinese greens, and garlic

Seafood Dishes

GANG GOONG

$17.95

prawns cooked in coconut milk, red curry, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil

GANG PLA

$17.95

tender chunks of red snapper cooked with coconut milk, red curry, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil

GOONG PUD PUG

$17.95

sautéed prawns with snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, and bell peppers

GOONG SIAM

$17.95

sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, pepper, coriander, scallions, and served on top of fresh lettuce

SCALLOP STIR FRY WITH SHITAKE MUSHROOM AND SNOW PEAS

$18.95

SHOO SHEA PLA

$18.95

salmon cooked in a creamy red curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, and basil

TALAY THAI

$18.95

a combination of mixed seafood sautéed in chili sauce, mushrooms, baby corn, onion, and basil

PUD PET TALAY

$19.95

Noodle Dishes

KEE MAO NOODLES

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried wide flat rice noodles, chili sauce, bell peppers, mixed vegetables, and basil

MAMA NOODLES

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried egg noodles, with mixed fresh vegetables, egg, and spices

NOODLE DELIGHT

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried rice noodles, mixed vegetables, and egg

PAPA NOODLES

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried Miki noodles, garlic, Chinese greens, and Sriracha hot sauce

PUD SEE-IEW

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried wide flat rice noodles, broccoli, sprouts, egg, and sweet soy sauce

PUD THAI

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, egg, and green onions

PUD WOON SEN

$17.95

stir-fried vermicelli noodles with squid, prawns, egg, snow peas, mushrooms, and scallions

SIAM NOODLES

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, pan-fried rice noodles, and spinach, topped with peanut sauce

Fried Rice Dishes

CASHEW FRIED RICE

$15.95

fried rice with cashew nuts, shitake mushrooms, carrots, egg, and scallions

CURRIED FRIED RICE

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, fried rice with curry powder, mixed vegetables, onions, and egg

GINGER FRIED RICE

$17.95

fried rice with ginger, prawns, egg, tofu, and onion

KAO PUD (Thai-style)

$14.94

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, fried rice with tomatoes, onions, and egg

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE

$17.95

fried rice with prawns, egg, mixed vegetables, pineapples, and cashew nuts

Curry Dishes

DUCK CURRY

$16.95

sliced roasted duck, cooked in red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil

GREEN CURRY

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in coconut milk, green curry, bamboo shoots, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil

PANANG CURRY

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in a panang curry sauce, coconut milk, peanuts, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil

RED CURRY

$15.95

choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, oyster mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil

YELLOW CURRY

$15.95

chicken cooked in yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes

Vegetarian Dishes

EGGPLANT LOVER

$15.95

eggplant sautéed with chili sauce, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil

GARLIC TOFU

$15.95

sautéed fresh tofu with fresh garlic, pepper, snow peas, straw mushrooms, and onion served on top of fresh lettuce

GINGER TOFU

$15.95

sautéed fresh tofu with ginger, baby corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, and onions

GINGER VEGGIE

$15.95

sautéed snow peas, broccoli, baby bok choy, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, fresh garlic, and ginger in a light soy sauce

GREEN BEANS WITH GINGER, GARLIC, TOFU, AND EGG

$15.95

MUSHROOM LOVER

$15.95

shitake, oyster, and straw mushrooms sautéed with ginger, garlic, and mushroom sauce

PUD PRIK PAO

$15.95

stir-fried mixed vegetables in a hot sauce and cashew nuts

RAMA GARDEN

$15.95

stir-fried mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce

SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES

$15.95

with shitake mushrooms

SIAM CURRY (vegetarian)

$15.95

mixed vegetables in red curry, coconut milk, and fresh basil

SWEET AND SOUR VEGETABLES

$15.95

sautéed cucumber, tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, pineapple, and bell peppers in a sweet and sour sauce

SWIMMING ANGEL TOFU

$15.95

deep-fried tofu on a bed of spinach and sprouts, topped with peanut sauce

TOFU DELIGHT

$15.95

fresh tofu sautéed with chili sauce, broccoli, snow peas, bell peppers, and basil

TOFU STIR-FRY WITH SNOWPEAS

$15.95

sautéed in a light soy sauce

VEGGIE LOVER

$15.95

stir-fried mixed vegetables with soybean sauce

Side Rice

BROWN RICE

$4.00

per serving/person (ordered separate)

STICKY RICE

$4.00

per serving/person (ordered separate)

WHITE RICE

$3.00

per serving/person (ordered separate)

Extras

ADD 1-TYPE OF PRODUCE

$2.00

i.e. bell peppers, nuts, broccoli (to any dish)

ADD BBQ PORK SLICES

$4.00

ADD MIXED VEGGIES

$3.00

ADD NOODLES

$3.00

choice of: rice noodle / wide flat noodle / angel hair noodle / egg noodle / vermacelli noodle

ADD PRAWNS

$7.00

ADD SCALLOPS

$7.00

ADD SQUID

$5.00

SUB BROWN RICE

$4.00

[ in fried rice ]

Add Steamed Noodles (specify type)

$3.00

Sides

PEANUT SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE OF (1-TYPE) STEAMED VEGGIES (large)

$6.95

SIDE OF (1-TYPE) STEAMED VEGGIES (small)

$4.95

SIDE OF FRESH/FRIED TOFU (large)

$8.95

SIDE OF FRESH/FRIED TOFU (small)

$6.95

SIDE OF MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES (large)

$8.95

SIDE OF MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES (small)

$6.95

Side of Steamed Noodles (specify type)

$3.00

SIDE OF TOAST

$1.50

white bread [for dipping with peanut sauce]

Side of Steamed Mixed Veggies (LRG)

$8.95

Side of Steamed Mixed Veggies (SML)

$6.95

Wine by the Bottle

Adriano Adami (1/2 Bottle)

$18.00

Adriano Adami, Brut Prosecco Bottle

$39.00

Chateau de Campuget, Rosé Bottle

$38.00

Cloudline, Pinor Noir Bottle

$48.00

Disruption, Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Disruption, Riesling Bottle

$35.00

Elk Cove, Pinot Gris Bottle

$45.00

Grand Bateau, Bordeaux Bottle

$43.00

Helix, Red Blend

$35.00

High Note, Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Le Charmel, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$43.00

Novelty Hills, Red Table "Januik" Bottle

$49.00

Tilia, Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$40.00

Tramin, Pinot Grigio Bottle

$47.00

Soda

Club Soda

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea (with cream)

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea (with coconut milk)

$6.00

Regular Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

30 years of Thai food and cocktails in a neighborhood setting

Location

10 Boston St., Seattle, WA 98109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

