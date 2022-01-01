Orrapin Thai Cuisine
10 Boston St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Appetizer
CHICKEN SATAY (4 skewers)
chicken marinated in coconut milk, herbs, and spices, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad
CRYING TIGER (4 skewers)
grilled marinated beef drizzled with a hot chili soy sauce
FRESH ROLLS PRAWNS (6 pieces)
prawns wrapped in lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, steamed rice paper, and served with peanut sauce
FRESH ROLLS TOFU (6 pieces)
tofu wrapped in lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, steamed rice paper, and served with peanut sauce
GARLIC WINGS (6 pieces)
chicken wings marinated in fresh garlic and herbs, deep-fried, and served with plum sauce
LEMONGRASS PORK (4 skewers)
grilled marinated pork served with our house-made chili sauce
POTSTICKERS (8 pieces)
deep-fried dumplings stuffed with chicken and cabbage
PRAWN SATAY (8 prawns)
prawns marinated in coconut milk, herbs, and spices, grilled, and served with peanut sauce, toast, and cucumber salad
SPRING ROLLS (4 pieces)
deep-fried golden brown spring rolls stuffed with vegetables and served with sweet and sour sauce
Salad
CHEF'S SALAD
fresh green lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, sprouts, and red onion, served with peanut sauce
GINGER CHICKEN SALAD
minced chicken tossed in ginger, green onions, peanuts, lime, and mint, served with fresh vegetables
LARB GAI
minced chicken in a tasty mixture of lime juice, shallots, rice powder, and onions, served with fresh vegetables
LEMONGRASS CHICKEN SALAD
chicken breast cooked in coconut milk, lemongrass, red onion, lime, mint, and served on fresh lettuce
PRAWN SALAD
grilled prawns with spicy lime juice, red onion and lemongrass, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers
YUM GAI
sliced grilled chicken mixed with lemongrass, red onion, and spicy lime juice, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
YUM NEAU
sliced grilled beef mixed with lemongrass, red onion, and spicy lime juice, served on top of tossed lettuce, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Hot Noodle Soups
DELUXE NOODLE SOUP
chicken broth with slices of chicken, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallion
GARDEN NOODLE SOUP
a fresh mix of bok choy, yu choy, cabbage, broccoli, and seasonings
ROASTED DUCK NOODLE SOUP
slices of duck, shitake mushrooms, baby bok choy, scallion, and cilantro
SEAFOOD NOODLE SOUP
a light-seafood broth with scallops, prawns, squid, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallion
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
choice of pork or tofu, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, Chinese greens, cilantro, and scallion
WONTON SOUP
pork-filled wonton, Chinese greens, sliced BBQ pork, scallion, and cilantro
ZAP ZAP! NOODLE SOUP
beef broth with slices of beef, Chinese greens, bean sprouts, herbs, and scallions
Hot Soups
TOFU SOUP (mild)
soothing tofu soup with prawns, scallions, and parsley
TOM JURD WOON SEN
a smooth taste of vegetables and vermicelli noodles
TOM KHA GAI
chicken in a coconut soup with galanga, lime leaves, lemongrass, lime juice, and mushrooms
TOM KHA PRAWNS
prawns in a coconut soup with galanga, lime leaves, lemongrass, lime juice, and mushrooms
TOM YUM GAI
hot and sour chicken soup, seasoned with chili, lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, and mushrooms
TOM YUM GOONG
hot and sour prawn soup, seasoned with chili, lemongrass, lime juice, tomatoes, and mushrooms
TOM YUM TALAY
hot and sour mixed-seafood soup with lemongrass, mushrooms, lime leaves, and lime juice
Specials
CABBAGE SOUP
chicken broth enriched with cabbage, zucchini, carrots, and onions
GRA-PRAW GAI AND A FRIED EGG
minced chicken sautéed in chili sauce, bell peppers, basil, and topped with a fried egg
KAI JIEW (Thai Omelet)
choice of ground chicken or pork
PUD KANA (Chinese Broccoli)
stir-fried kana with fresh garlic and oyster sauce
PUMPKIN RED CURRY
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh tofu or fried tofu, with kabocha squash in red curry sauce, bell peppers, and basil
Beef Dishes
HOT BASIL BEEF
sliced top-sirloin beef sautéed with hot peppers, soybean, and basil
KEE MAO NEAU
sautéed beef with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil
OYSTER BEEF
sautéed beef and broccoli with oyster sauce
PEPPERED BEEF
sautéed beef with coriander seed, served with stir-fry vegetables
PRIK KING
sautéed beef in red chili sauce, green beans, and lime leaves
SIAM BEEF
stir-fry beef with oyster sauce, tomatoes, and scallions
Pork Dishes
JUNGLE PORK
sautéed pork with red country curry, lime leaves, lemongrass, sliced bamboo, green beans, and basil
KEE MAO MOO
sautéed pork with chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and fresh basil
MOO GRATIEM
sautéed pork with fresh garlic, pepper, coriander, scallions, served on top of fresh lettuce
PUD PRIK MOO
pork sautéed with soybean, eggplant, basil, and chili sauce
Chicken Dishes
CASHEW CHICKEN
sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, and onions
CHICKEN DELIGHT
sautéed chicken with bamboo shoots, mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, and onions
GAI GRATIEM
sautéed chicken with fresh garlic, pepper, scallion, served on top of fresh lettuce
GAI PUD PRIK
chicken sautéed in red curry sauce, sliced bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil
GINGER CHICKEN
sautéed chicken with mushrooms, baby corn, bell peppers, onions, pineapples, and ginger
KEE MAO CHICKEN
sautéed chicken in chili sauce, bell peppers, onions, and basil
PEPPERED CHICKEN
sautéed chicken with coriander seed, served with stir-fry vegetables
PUD PUG CHICKEN
sautéed chicken with Chinese greens, and garlic
Seafood Dishes
GANG GOONG
prawns cooked in coconut milk, red curry, eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil
GANG PLA
tender chunks of red snapper cooked with coconut milk, red curry, zucchini, bell peppers, and basil
GOONG PUD PUG
sautéed prawns with snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, and bell peppers
GOONG SIAM
sautéed prawns with fresh garlic, pepper, coriander, scallions, and served on top of fresh lettuce
SCALLOP STIR FRY WITH SHITAKE MUSHROOM AND SNOW PEAS
SHOO SHEA PLA
salmon cooked in a creamy red curry sauce, coconut milk, bell peppers, and basil
TALAY THAI
a combination of mixed seafood sautéed in chili sauce, mushrooms, baby corn, onion, and basil
PUD PET TALAY
Noodle Dishes
KEE MAO NOODLES
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried wide flat rice noodles, chili sauce, bell peppers, mixed vegetables, and basil
MAMA NOODLES
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried egg noodles, with mixed fresh vegetables, egg, and spices
NOODLE DELIGHT
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried rice noodles, mixed vegetables, and egg
PAPA NOODLES
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried Miki noodles, garlic, Chinese greens, and Sriracha hot sauce
PUD SEE-IEW
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried wide flat rice noodles, broccoli, sprouts, egg, and sweet soy sauce
PUD THAI
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, stir-fried rice noodles with tofu, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, egg, and green onions
PUD WOON SEN
stir-fried vermicelli noodles with squid, prawns, egg, snow peas, mushrooms, and scallions
SIAM NOODLES
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, pan-fried rice noodles, and spinach, topped with peanut sauce
Fried Rice Dishes
CASHEW FRIED RICE
fried rice with cashew nuts, shitake mushrooms, carrots, egg, and scallions
CURRIED FRIED RICE
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, fried rice with curry powder, mixed vegetables, onions, and egg
GINGER FRIED RICE
fried rice with ginger, prawns, egg, tofu, and onion
KAO PUD (Thai-style)
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, fried rice with tomatoes, onions, and egg
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
fried rice with prawns, egg, mixed vegetables, pineapples, and cashew nuts
Curry Dishes
DUCK CURRY
sliced roasted duck, cooked in red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil
GREEN CURRY
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in coconut milk, green curry, bamboo shoots, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil
PANANG CURRY
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in a panang curry sauce, coconut milk, peanuts, bell peppers, zucchini, and basil
RED CURRY
choice of chicken, beef, pork, fresh or fried tofu, cooked in coconut milk, red curry, bamboo shoots, oyster mushrooms, bell peppers, and basil
YELLOW CURRY
chicken cooked in yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes
Vegetarian Dishes
EGGPLANT LOVER
eggplant sautéed with chili sauce, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil
GARLIC TOFU
sautéed fresh tofu with fresh garlic, pepper, snow peas, straw mushrooms, and onion served on top of fresh lettuce
GINGER TOFU
sautéed fresh tofu with ginger, baby corn, mushrooms, bell peppers, pineapples, and onions
GINGER VEGGIE
sautéed snow peas, broccoli, baby bok choy, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, spinach, fresh garlic, and ginger in a light soy sauce
GREEN BEANS WITH GINGER, GARLIC, TOFU, AND EGG
MUSHROOM LOVER
shitake, oyster, and straw mushrooms sautéed with ginger, garlic, and mushroom sauce
PUD PRIK PAO
stir-fried mixed vegetables in a hot sauce and cashew nuts
RAMA GARDEN
stir-fried mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce
SAUTÉED MIXED VEGETABLES
with shitake mushrooms
SIAM CURRY (vegetarian)
mixed vegetables in red curry, coconut milk, and fresh basil
SWEET AND SOUR VEGETABLES
sautéed cucumber, tomatoes, zucchini, carrots, pineapple, and bell peppers in a sweet and sour sauce
SWIMMING ANGEL TOFU
deep-fried tofu on a bed of spinach and sprouts, topped with peanut sauce
TOFU DELIGHT
fresh tofu sautéed with chili sauce, broccoli, snow peas, bell peppers, and basil
TOFU STIR-FRY WITH SNOWPEAS
sautéed in a light soy sauce
VEGGIE LOVER
stir-fried mixed vegetables with soybean sauce
Side Rice
Extras
ADD 1-TYPE OF PRODUCE
i.e. bell peppers, nuts, broccoli (to any dish)
ADD BBQ PORK SLICES
ADD MIXED VEGGIES
ADD NOODLES
choice of: rice noodle / wide flat noodle / angel hair noodle / egg noodle / vermacelli noodle
ADD PRAWNS
ADD SCALLOPS
ADD SQUID
SUB BROWN RICE
[ in fried rice ]
Add Steamed Noodles (specify type)
Sides
PEANUT SAUCE
SIDE OF (1-TYPE) STEAMED VEGGIES (large)
SIDE OF (1-TYPE) STEAMED VEGGIES (small)
SIDE OF FRESH/FRIED TOFU (large)
SIDE OF FRESH/FRIED TOFU (small)
SIDE OF MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES (large)
SIDE OF MIXED STEAMED VEGGIES (small)
Side of Steamed Noodles (specify type)
SIDE OF TOAST
white bread [for dipping with peanut sauce]
Side of Steamed Mixed Veggies (LRG)
Side of Steamed Mixed Veggies (SML)
Wine by the Bottle
Adriano Adami (1/2 Bottle)
Adriano Adami, Brut Prosecco Bottle
Chateau de Campuget, Rosé Bottle
Cloudline, Pinor Noir Bottle
Disruption, Chardonnay Bottle
Disruption, Riesling Bottle
Elk Cove, Pinot Gris Bottle
Grand Bateau, Bordeaux Bottle
Helix, Red Blend
High Note, Malbec Bottle
Le Charmel, Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Novelty Hills, Red Table "Januik" Bottle
Tilia, Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Tramin, Pinot Grigio Bottle
Soda
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
30 years of Thai food and cocktails in a neighborhood setting
10 Boston St., Seattle, WA 98109