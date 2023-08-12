FOOD

Appetizers

Tsukemono

$7.00

Assorted Japanese-style pickled vegetables

Spicy House Fries

$8.00

Choice of french fries or sweet potato fries served with spicy ketchup, Japanese mayo and scallion

Hijiki

$6.00

black seaweed salad

Obanzai Set

$14.00

Set of 3 everyday dishes made with seasonal vegetables and dashi. Ask your server about today’s options

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

4pcs fried tofu in dashi-based sauce with grated ginger, kizami-nori seaweed and scllion on top

Takoyaki

$9.00

6pcs octopus encased balls of dough with our original takoyaki sauce, mayo and dried bonito flakes on top

Pork Gyoza

$8.00

5pcs deep-fried pork dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce

Veggie Gyoza

$8.00

5pcs deep-fried vegetable dumplings served with hot chili oil and our original gyoza sauce

Ebi Shumai

$8.00

3pcs steamed shrimp dumplings served with karashi mustard and soy sauce

Ikageso-Age

$9.00

Crispy deep-fried squid tentacles served with sweet soy sauce, mayo and shichimi hot pepper

Soup & Salad

Tofu Avocado Salad

$14.00

Mixed green, tofu, tomato and avocado with our original soy dressing

Green Seaweed Salad

$9.00

Wakame seaweed seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds

House Salad

$8.00

Green salad with choice of our yuzu citrus or sesame dressing

Miso Soup

$4.00

Dashi based miso soup with tofu, seaweed and scallion

White Rice

$3.50

Okonomiyaki

Butatama

$19.00

Mugifuji pork belly

Negi Shiso Yaki

$17.00

Scallion and shiso

Cheese Yaki

$18.00

Melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese on top of okonomiyaki

Gyutama

$20.00

Beef

Modan Yaki

$23.00

Mugifuji pork belly with yakisoba noodles and fried egg

Kaisen

$24.00

Shrimp, squid and scallops

Deluxe Yaki

$26.00

Mugifuji pork belly with shrimp, squid and scallops

Teppan Yaki

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Teppan-grilled all-natural chicken thigh and seasonal veggies with our original GF teriyaki sauce

Salmon Yaki

$27.00

Butter grilled sashimi-grade salmon and seasonal veggies with our original teriyaki sauce or ponzu sauce

Wagyu Yakiniku

$31.00

Teppan-grilled thinly sliced AA wagyu rib-eye beef, onion and seasonal veggies with our original yakiniku (garlic soy) sauce

Yakisoba

$19.00

Stir-fried noodles with savory "Mugifuji" pork belly and cabbage,

Agemono

Chicken Katsu

$19.00

Japanese-style chicken cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame

Tonkatsu

$23.00

Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with our original katsu sauce and fresh sesame

Oroshi Chicken Katsu

$20.00

Japanese-style chicken cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso

Oroshi Tonkatsu

$24.00

Japanese-style "Mugifuji" pork cutlet with ponzu, grated daikon radish and shiso

Yasai Tempura

$18.00

Assorted seasonal vegetable tempura

Ebi Tempura

$23.00

7pc shrimp tempura

Tempura Combo

$24.00

Combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura

Shrimp Tempura 1pc (indivisual)

$3.00

1pc shrimp tempura

Gohanmono

UnaJyu

$27.00

Pan-seared eel over steamed rice

Chashu Don

$24.00

Chashu braised pork and grilled onion over steamed rice

Onigiri

$7.00

Sushi Rice

$3.50+

Ramen

Osaka's Ramen

$18.00

Creamy and rich pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.50

Spicy miso pork bone broth, chashu braised pork, soft boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, red ginger, corn with butter and spicy miso paste

Negishio Garlic Ramen

$18.00

Light pork bone broth, chicken, caramelized onion, nori, soft-boiled egg, bean sprouts, scallion, garlic and red ginger

Yuzu Paitan

$17.50

Light veggie broth, fried tofu, shiitake mushroom, carrots, yuzu pepper, bean sprouts, scallion and red ginger

Sashimi

Aburi Tuna Tataki

$15.00

Seared tuna sashimi with fried garlic, kaiware sprouts, mayo & ponzu

Salmon Carpaccio

$15.00

Very thin salmon sashimi with fried garlic, pink pepper & wasabi dressing (5pcs)

Hamachi Jalapeño

$15.00

Very thin hamachi sashimi with fried garlic, jalapeño & yuzu ponzu (5pcs)

Sashimi Moriawase

$28.00

2pcs each of tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi

Omakase Sashimi

$36.00

Chef's Choice Assorted Sashimi (8pcs)

Maguro Sashimi

$14.00

Blue fin tuna (3pcs)

Chutoro Sashimi

$17.00

Blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)

Aburi Otoro Sashimi

$23.00

Premium seared blue fin tuna belly (3pcs)

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

3pcs

Hamachi Sashimi

$14.00

3pcs

Hiramasa Sashimi

$15.00

Amberjack 3pcs

Madai Sashimi

$15.00

Red snapper 3pcs

Aburi Kurodai Sashimi

$15.00

Seared black snapper 3pcs

Saba Sashimi

$14.00

Mackerel 3pcs

Nigiri

Nigiri Moriawase

$32.00

Chef's choice assorted nigiri (8pcs)

Nigiri & Roll Combo

$29.00

6pcs nigiri sushi and choice of California roll or tuna & cucumber roll

Maguro NG

$8.50

Blue fin tuna

Chutoro NG

$14.00

Blue fin tuna mid belly

Aburi Otoro NG

$19.00

Premium seared blue fin tuna belly

Salmon NG

$8.00

Aburi Salmon Belly NG

$11.00

Seared salmon belly

Aburi Hamachi Belly NG

$11.00

Seared yellowtail belly

Hiramasa NG

$12.00

Amberjack

Madai NG

$12.00

Red snapper

Aburi Kurodai NG

$12.00

Seared black snapper

Ebi NG

$8.00

Boiled shrimp

Saba NG

$8.00

Mackerel

Ika NG

$8.00

Squid

Ikura NG

$15.00

Salmon roe

Masago NG

$8.50

Smelt roe

Unagi NG

$9.00

Fresh water eel

Anago NG

$9.00

Seawater eel & cucmber

Tamago NG

$6.50

Egg omelette

Inari NG

$6.00

Deep fried tofu

Hamachi NG

$8.00

Hosomaki (6pcs)

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$13.00

Saba Maki

$9.00

Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame

Spicy Salmon Maki

$8.50

Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion

Tamago Maki

$6.50

California Maki

$8.50

Anago Maki

$9.00

Unagi Avocado Maki

$9.50

UnaKyu Maki

$9.00

Ika Maki

$9.00

Negihama Maki

$8.50

Salmon Avocado Maki

$9.00

Salmon Maki

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Maki

$8.50

Negitoro Maki

$8.50

Tekka Maki

$8.50

Ume Shiso Maki

$6.00

Natto Maki

$6.00

Shiitake Mushroom Maki

$6.50

Oshinko Maki

$6.00

Avocado Cucumber Maki

$6.50

Avocado Maki

$6.50

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Hamachi Maki

$8.00

Chumaki (4pcs thick cut)

Kaisen Chumaki

$15.00

Hamachi, salmon, unagi, pickled daikon, cucumber, shiso, shiitake mushroom

Yasai Chumaki

$12.00

Chirashi Sushi

Chirashi Sushi Box

$32.00

Bluefin tuna, salmon, hamachi, amberjack, unagi, tamago, shrimp, negitoro

Temaki Hand Roll

Kappa HR

$6.00

Cucumber

Avocado HR

$6.50

Saba HR

$9.00

Mackerel, pickled ginger, shiso & sesame

Tamago HR

$6.50

Egg omelette

Shrimp Tempura HR

$13.00

Ika HR

$9.00

Squid & shiso

Salmon HR

$8.00

Salmon

Tekka HR

$8.50

Blue fin tuna

Ume Shiso HR

$6.00

Japanese plum and cucmber

Oshinko HR

$6.00

Pickled daikon radish

Natto HR

$6.00

Fermented soy beans

Negitoro HR

$8.50

Blue fin fatty tuna & scallion

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.50

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.50

Salmon, spicy mayo & scallion

Hamachi HR

$8.00

Yellowtail

Negihama HR

$8.50

Fatty yellowtail & scallion

Unakyu HR

$9.00

Fresh water eel & avocado

Unagi Avocado HR

$9.50

Fresh water eel & avocado

Anago HR

$9.00

Seawater eel & cucumber

Kid's Menu

Kid's Ramen

$11.00

Kid's Plate

$11.00

Kid's Sushi

$10.00

Kid's Teriyaki Plate

$10.00

DRINKS

Softdrinks & Juice

Ramune

$6.00

Calpico

$4.50

Fevertree Ginger Beer

$6.00

S.Pellegrino 750ml

$6.50

Perrier 330ml

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Gingerale

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Apple Juice

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75+

Mango Juice

$2.75+

Milk

$2.75+

Club Soda

$3.00

Hot Water

Japanese Green Tea

Fukamushi Sencha

$4.50

Genmaicha

$5.50

Sakura Sencha

$5.50

Yuzu Kukicha

$5.50

Matcha

$7.50

Hojicha

$4.50

Mugicha

$4.50

Cold-brew Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Matcha Green Tea

$6.50

Iced Mugicha

$4.50

Japanese Green Tea Latte

Hojicha Latte

$7.50

Matcha Latte

$7.50

Tea

Black Tea

$5.50

Herbal Tea

$5.50

Hibiscus Matcha

$6.50

DESSERTS

Happy Birthday!

Mont Blanc Cake

$7.50

Mille Crepe

$7.50

Cream Puff

$7.50