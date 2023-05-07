Restaurant header imageView gallery

Outcast Fish and Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

207 East Main Street

New Albany, IN 47150

TO BEGIN

Parker Rolls

$6.00

Seafood Butter, Maldon Salt (5)

Smk Fish Dip

$14.00

House Giardiniera & Crackers

P & E Shrimp HALF LB

$18.00

Steamed or Chilled, Cocktail Sauce, Comeback Sauce

P & E Shrimp 1LB

$35.00

Steamed or Chilled, Cocktail Sauce, Comeback Sauce

Chowder

$9.00

Smoked Nueske's Bacon, Cheddar, Scallions

Grilled Oysters

$15.00

Seafood Butter, Seasoned Bread Crumbs (3)

Hush Puppies

$9.50

Comeback Sauce, Green Goddess Buttermilk Dressing

Calamari

$16.00

Sweet Chili & Basil Vinaigrette, Miso Aioli

Octopus Escabeche

$18.00

Gordal Olive, Pine Nuts, Golden Raisin, Capers, Marble Potato

Seasonal Greens

$12.00

Radish, Red Onion, Parmesan, Pistachio Dukkah, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Grilled Lettuce

$11.00

Kenny's Smoked Blue, Pickled Shallot, Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Green Goddess Buttermilk Dressing

HANDHELDS

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Blackened Cod, Pickled Cabbage Slaw, Comeback Sauce, Charred Lime

Shrimp Roll

$18.00

Maine Style (warm) or New England Style (cold), Parker House Split Top Roll, Lemon

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00

Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, Pop's Spicy Pickles, French Baguette

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, LTO, Habagardil Pickles, Brioche Bun

OC Chx Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of Grilled, Blackened or Fried, Manchego, Comeback Sauce, LTO, Brioche Bun

LARGE PLATES

BBQ Shrimp

$24.00

Head On, Seafood Butter, Brioche Toast, Green Onion

Crab Cavatelli

$31.00

Guanciale, Black Truffle, Parmesan, Seasoned Bread Crumbs

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Atlantic Cod, Malt Vinegar & Chive Aioli, Potato Wedges, Tartar Sauce

Salmon Plate

$31.00

Couscous, Roasted Cauliflower, Harissa Broth

Scallops Plate

$37.00

Parsnip Puree, Potato Gnocchi, Apple & Fennel Salad, Salmon Roe Beurre Blanc

Mushroom Cannelloni

$27.00

"Ricotta", Brussel Sprout, Truffle Sweet Potato, Pickled Beech Mushroom, Candied Pecan

Chicken Plate

$32.00

Marble Potato, Pickled Cabbage, Peruvian Cheese Sauce

Strip & Frites

$39.00

Bourbon Au Poivre, Local Mushrooms

Extra Toast

$1.00

FOR THE TABLE

OC Fried Rice

$14.00

Andouille Sausage, Mushrooms, Scallions

Wedges

$8.00

Malt Vinegar & Chive Aioli

Cauliflower

$10.00

Manchego, Sherry-Fig Gastrique, Crispy Shallot

Grilled Broccoli

$11.00

Pistachio Dukkah, Caramelized Shallot Vinaigrette

Brussels

$10.00

Pepitas, Golden Raisins, Cider Caramel

SWEETS

Cinn Sugar Hush Pup

$9.00

Sauce Trio

Key Lime Parfait

$9.00

Whipped Cream, Coconut, Lime Zest

Ice Cream

$4.00

Seasonal Selection

Sorbet

$4.00

Seasonal Selection

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Macerated Berries, Chantilly Cream

Apple Cobbler

$10.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Bourbon Caramel

NA BEV

TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OC HAT

$25.00

Gingerale

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Fish

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 East Main Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

