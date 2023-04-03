Restaurant header imageView gallery

Parlour Pizza New Albany

223-225 State Street

New Albany, IN 47150

Popular Items

14” Build Your Own
Garlic Breadsticks
Peppercorn Ranch

FOOD

Starters

6 Smoked Wings

$9.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra dipping sauces available for $1.00 each

10 Smoked Wings

$15.99

Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Garlic Breadsticks

$9.99

Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, red sauce, or queso blanco. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Bruschetta

$10.99

Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, then finished with balsamic glaze

Garlic Cheesesticks

$13.99

Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our red sauce or your sauce of choice. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each

Parlour Nachos

$13.99

Queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos topped with sriracha bourbon sauce

Pepperoni Bombs

$10.99

Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each

Caprese

$8.99

Fresh Mozarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves topped with a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Salad

Add chicken to any salad for 1.99 Additional dressing available for 1.00

Peppercorn Ranch

$9.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

1/2 Peppercorn Ranch

$5.99

Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing

Caesar

$8.99

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

1/2 Caesar

$5.49

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons

Southwest

$9.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

1/2 Southwest

$5.99

Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing

10" Pizza

10” BYO

$10.99

10” BYO Half & Half

$10.99

10” Speciality Half & Half

10” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$7.15

10” Cheese

$10.99

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese

10” Pepperoni

$12.98

10” Alfredo

$15.99

10" Artichoke Pesto

$15.99

10” BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

10” Big Four Meat

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

10” Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

10” Caprese

$13.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

10” Deluxe

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

10” Hawaiian

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

10” Hot Brown

$15.99

10” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.99

10” Margherita

$13.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

10” Meatball

$15.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

10” The Boss

$15.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!

10” The DR.

$15.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

10” Veggie

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

14" Pizza

14” Build Your Own

$13.99

Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings

14" BYO Half & Half

$13.99

14” Speciality Half & Half

14” Specialty/BYO Half & Half

$7.00

14” Cheese

$13.99

14” Pepperoni

$16.98

14” Alfredo

$23.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach

14” Artichoke Pesto

$23.99

Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto

14” BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce

14” Big Four Meat

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham

14” Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle

14” Caprese

$19.99

Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle

14” Deluxe

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers

14” Hawaiian

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon

14” Hot Brown

$23.99

14” Hot Honey Pepperoni

$19.99

14” Margherita

$19.99

Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt

14” Meatball

$23.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese

14” The Boss

$23.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!

14” The DR

$23.99

Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle

14” Veggie

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers

Grinders

All Grinders Served with Miss Vickie’s Sea Salt Chips

Half Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Whole Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Half Caprese Grinder

$8.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze

Whole Caprese Grinder

$15.99

Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch

Half Hot Brown Grinder

$9.99

House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese

Whole Hot Brown Grinder

$17.99

House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese

Half Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$9.99

Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey

Whole Hot Honey Turkey Grinder

$17.99

Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey

Half Meatball Grinder

$9.99

Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil

Whole Meatball Grinder

$17.99

Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil

Half Spinach Artichoke Grinder

$8.99

Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread

Whole Spinach Artichoke Grinder

$15.99

Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread

Half Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$9.99

All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce

Whole Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder

$17.99

All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce

Half The Boss Grinder

$9.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!

Whole The Boss Grinder

$17.99

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!

Half Veggie Grinder

$8.99

Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli

Whole Veggie Grinder

$15.99

Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli

Calzone

Our hand tossed dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of three toppings. Red sauce served on the side

Calzone

$10.99

Keto

Keto Bake

$13.99

Sauces/Dressing/Sides

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.00

Side Queso

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Sriracha Bourbon

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$1.00

Side Tropical Habanero

$1.00

Side Sweet BBQ

$1.00

Side Balsamic Vin

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Artichoke Hearts

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Banana Pepper

$1.99

BBQ Chicken

$1.99

Black Olive

$1.99