Parlour Pizza New Albany
223-225 State Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Popular Items
FOOD
Starters
6 Smoked Wings
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra dipping sauces available for $1.00 each
10 Smoked Wings
Smoked in house daily and complemented by our amazing dry rub and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with two dipping sauces of your choice. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each
Garlic Breadsticks
Served with your choice of house-made garlic butter, red sauce, or queso blanco. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each
Bruschetta
Toasted French bread, house-made bruschetta mix, sprinkled with feta and parmesan cheese, then finished with balsamic glaze
Garlic Cheesesticks
Pizza dough topped with house-made garlic butter and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served with our red sauce or your sauce of choice. Extra sauces available for $1.00 each
Parlour Nachos
Queso blanco, black bean corn salsa, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos topped with sriracha bourbon sauce
Pepperoni Bombs
Four crispy dough balls filled with pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of red sauce. Extra sauce available for $1.00 each
Caprese
Fresh Mozarella, sliced roma tomatoes, and fresh basil leaves topped with a pinch of salt and cracked black pepper, then finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze
Salad
Peppercorn Ranch
Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing
1/2 Peppercorn Ranch
Romaine, chopped applewood bacon, sliced tomatoes, red onion, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, and our house-made ranch dressing
Caesar
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
1/2 Caesar
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, croutons
Southwest
Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing
1/2 Southwest
Southwest chicken, romaine, red onion, tomato, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, buffalo ranch dressing
10" Pizza
10” BYO
10” BYO Half & Half
10” Speciality Half & Half
10” Specialty/BYO Half & Half
10” Cheese
Red sauce and mozzarella cheese
10” Pepperoni
10” Alfredo
10" Artichoke Pesto
10” BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce
10” Big Four Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
10” Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
10” Caprese
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
10” Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
10” Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon
10” Hot Brown
10” Hot Honey Pepperoni
10” Margherita
Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt
10” Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
10” The Boss
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!
10” The DR.
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle
10” Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers
14" Pizza
14” Build Your Own
Red sauce or olive oil base, mozzarella cheese and your choice of toppings
14" BYO Half & Half
14” Speciality Half & Half
14” Specialty/BYO Half & Half
14” Cheese
14” Pepperoni
14” Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, shredded parmesan, minced garlic, bacon, diced tomatoes, chicken, spinach
14” Artichoke Pesto
Red sauce, minced garlic, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, pesto
14” BBQ Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, sriracha bourbon BBQ sauce
14” Big Four Meat
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham
14” Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, chicken, red onions, buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle
14” Caprese
Olive oil, minced garlic, basil, sliced roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic drizzle
14” Deluxe
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, sausage, banana peppers
14” Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham, red onions, pineapple, bacon
14” Hot Brown
14” Hot Honey Pepperoni
14” Margherita
Red sauce, sliced roma tomoatoes, minced garlic, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil topped with a pinch of kosher salt
14” Meatball
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil, italian meatballs, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
14” The Boss
Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Pepper, Red Onion, and Provolone Cheese. Very Spicy!
14” The DR
Olive oil, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, red onions, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, tomato, ranch drizzle
14” Veggie
Red sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, banana peppers
Grinders
Half Buffalo Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Whole Buffalo Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, red onion, buffalo sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Half Caprese Grinder
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze
Whole Caprese Grinder
Chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sliced Roma tomato, and balsamic glaze
Half Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch
Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder
All white meat chicken, bacon, green pepper, red onion, jalapeño, and mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of our house-made ranch
Half Hot Brown Grinder
House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese
Whole Hot Brown Grinder
House-made mornay, roasted turkey breast, bacon, sliced Roma tomato, and provolone cheese
Half Hot Honey Turkey Grinder
Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey
Whole Hot Honey Turkey Grinder
Half-pound roasted turkey breast, sliced provolone, shredded mozzarella, topped with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey
Half Meatball Grinder
Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil
Whole Meatball Grinder
Meatball, red sauce, shredded mozzarella, and fresh basil
Half Spinach Artichoke Grinder
Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread
Whole Spinach Artichoke Grinder
Artichoke heart, spinach, tomato, red onion, parmesan, mozzarella, and pesto aioli spread
Half Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce
Whole Sriracha BBQ Chicken Grinder
All white meat chicken, black bean corn salsa, jalapeño, and mozzarella cheese, finished with a drizzle of sriracha bourbon bbq sauce
Half The Boss Grinder
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!
Whole The Boss Grinder
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Hot Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheeses. Very Spicy!
Half Veggie Grinder
Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli
Whole Veggie Grinder
Fresh mushroom, green pepper, red onion, black olive, sliced roma tomato, fresh mozzarella, and lemon garlic aioli