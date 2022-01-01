Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ovenbird

review star

No reviews yet

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11

Austin, TX 78745

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

TACO
Latte
Hand Pie

Coffee

All Drinks made to order on pickup

1&1

$3.75

A double shot of espresso, split in half. One half just the espresso, the other topped with steamed milk. A fun way to taste the espresso in two methods, with and without milk.

Americano

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso with Filtered Water. Available Iced or Hot.

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Drip Coffee with Choice of Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double Shot of Espresso with 4oz of Steamed Milk

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cold Brew Made In-House

Cortado

$4.00

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk in a 4oz cup.

Drip

$2.50

Espresso Shot (GUAT)

$3.25

A Double Shot Of Our House Espresso.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Just Darn Good Hot Cocoa, Made with In-House Chocolate Ganache

JOE TO GO

$32.00

96 oz. of Fresh Brewed Hot Coffee. Come with: Cups, Lids, Stir Sticks, Cream of Choice and Sweetener of Choice.

Latte

$4.75

Double Shot of Espresso with 10oz of Milk. Available Iced or Hot

Macchiato

$3.25

A Classic Espresso Drink; Double Shot of Espresso with Just a Dollop of Milk to "Mark" the Espresso

Mocha

$5.00

A Double Shot of Espresso with Our In-House Chocolate Ganache, Served with 10oz of Milk. Available Iced or Hot

Nova

$6.00

A House Espresso Tonic. Made with Fresh Orange Juice and House Simple Syrup, Soda and topped with a shot of Espresso.

Steamer

$3.00

Choice of Milk, Steamed. Add House Made Syrup For an up-charge.

Drip Refill

$0.92

Tea

Matcha

$4.50

Ceremonial Grade Matcha Served as a Tea or as a Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50Out of stock

House Made Concentrate of a Blend of Spices and Tea. Slightly Sweetened and Full of Flavor

Iced Tea

$4.00

Cold Brewed For the Best Quality Possible

London Fog

$3.25

Mao Feng Shui

$3.00Out of stock

Spring Harvested From Zhejiang Province, Slightly Sweet with Notes of Sweet Potato and Daffodil

Kandy

$3.00

Named For the City in Sri Lanka, A Full Leaf Black Tea with Notes of Malt and Honeysuckle

Golden Light

$3.00

The Gold Standard of Turmeric Teas, A Vibrant Infusion of Black Pepper, Lemon and Cardamom with Notes of Lemon and Vanilla

Red Nectar

$3.00

A Caffeine Free Rooibos Blend with Notes of Peach and Honey

Pu-Erh

$4.00

A Highly Prized Chinese Tea, This Blend is Aged and Fermented for 3 Years. A Rare Blend For True Tea Seekers Notes of Water Biscuit, Soil and Leather

Solarize

$4.00Out of stock

A Fruity Take On An Earl Grey. Ceylon Black Tea with Peach, Orange and Cranberry Notes.

Non Alcoholic

Richards Rainwater

$2.25

Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Milk

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.00Out of stock

Fall Specials

Autumn Spice Latte

$5.95

Matcha Now

$5.50Out of stock

Spiced Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Tarkuna Soda

$4.75Out of stock

Apple Cream Soda

$4.75Out of stock

Kids Menu

Steamer

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Breakfast

Overnight Oats

$11.00Out of stock

Key Lime Grain bowl - flax and graham cracker crust, House Blend of Heart Healthy Grain porridge center, coconut key lime cashew mousse, topped with coconut whip

TACO

TACO

$7.00

Your Choice of One of Our House Tacos: Classic with Bacon or Sausage or a Traditional Shakshuka Taco, All Served on Marble Rye Tortillas.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Your choice of two classic Breakfast Sandwiches, both served on Bavarian Croissant; -Bacon, House Beer Cheese -Sausage, Shallot and Dill Boursin Cheese and Radish Leaf Pesto

The Standard

The Standard

$14.00

A Standard Breakfast the Ovenbird Way. Your choice of Bacon or Sausage, Scrambled or Sunny Eggs and Marbled Rye or White Toast.

OB Breakfast Salad

OB Breakfast Salad

$17.00

A Massaged Kale Base w/ Shallot and Garlic oil, Tossed w/ Hemp Heart and Toasted Buckwheat Groats, Topped w/ Warm Hash of White Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato, & Radish, Finished w/Candied Pecans, Mini Espresso Muffins, A Sunny Egg and Granny Smith Apple Dressing.

French Toast

French Toast

$15.00

Two Thick Slices of House Made Sweet Potato Bread with an Orange and Vanilla Bean Custard, Butter Syrup, Pecan Pralines and Burnt Honey Whipped Cream. A New Breakfast Classic.

Hoppel Poppel

Hoppel Poppel

$17.00

WEEKENDS ONLY! A Classic German Breakfast Hash; Peppers, Onions, Fried Potatoes, House Smoked Sirloin, Russian Dressing and a Farm Fresh Egg. WEEKENDS ONLY!

Scotch egg

Scotch egg

$15.00Out of stock

WEEKENDS ONLY! Farm Fresh Soft-Boiled Egg, Wrapped in House Sausage and Panko Breading with a Homemade Tomato Jam.

Duck Fat Potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

House Fried Potatoes Tossed with Duck Fat, Confit Garlic, Cippolini Onion and House Dried Herb Blend. WEEKENDS ONLY

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

Specials

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00Out of stock

PASTRIES

Bacon Bun

Bacon Bun

$5.00Out of stock

A Twist on a German Favorite, Soft White Roll Filled with House Short Rib Beef and White Cheddar.

Savory Babka

Savory Babka

$4.00Out of stock

Savory Brioche Roll, Topped with Everything Seasoning, Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese.

Cookies

Danish Braid

Danish Braid

$4.00

Classic Danish braid with homemade icing. Fillings vary by season. Cherry-Almond

Franzbroetchen

Franzbroetchen

$4.00Out of stock

German Style Cinnamon Roll

Hand Pie

Hand Pie

$4.00

Like a pop tart, but so much better. Seasonal Varieties available.

Sochniki

Sochniki

$4.00Out of stock

Ukrainian Sweet Cheese Cookie

Potato Pinwheel

Potato Pinwheel

$5.00Out of stock

A soft and Savory Dough made of mashed potato and secret blend of house herbs.

Coubiliac

$7.00Out of stock

EGGS

A La Carte Sunny Eggs

$4.00

A La Carte Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

A La Carte Over Easy Eggs

$4.00

A La Carte Over Medium Eggs

$4.00

A La Carte Over Hard Eggs

$4.00

BREAKFAST MEAT

A LA CARTE Bacon

$5.00

A LA CARTE Sausage

$5.00

BREAD

A LA CARTE White Toast

$4.00

A LA CARTE Rye Toast

$4.00

A LA CARTE Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Butter

$0.50

House Jam

$0.50

SALAD

Simple Garden Salad

$6.00

CHIPS

Side of House Chips

$3.25

MERCH

T SHIRT

T SHIRT

$20.00
HAT

HAT

$28.00
Brandywine Tumbler

Brandywine Tumbler

$35.00Out of stock

BDAY PIN

$10.00

COFFEE

Figure 8 | Ovenbird Blend

Figure 8 | Ovenbird Blend

$19.00

A Natural and Washed Process Ethiopian Blend with notes of Caramel, Toffee and Lemon Zest

Figure 8 | Ethiopia Bombe

Figure 8 | Ethiopia Bombe

$19.00

A Sweet and Heavy Bodied Coffee with notes of Pineapple, Berries and Raspberry Jam

Figure 8 | Decaf

$17.00Out of stock

Classic Full Bodied Decaf with notes of Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Graham Cracker

Figure 8 | Guatemala

Figure 8 | Guatemala

$19.00

South American and African Espresso Blend with notes of Honey Suckle, Brown Sugar, Nutmeg & Peach

Figure 8 | Peru

Figure 8 | Peru

$20.00

A rare Passion Fruit Washed Process; Colombian Purple Caturra Varietal with notes of Passion Fruit, Mango & Jack Fruit

BRANDYWINE | Orbital Motion

BRANDYWINE | Orbital Motion

$22.00Out of stock

A Purple Caturra from Finca MonteBlanco in Colombia. Featuring a Special Pineapple Wash Process. We Taste: Pineapple, Cotton Candy, Brown Sugar

TEA

Stephen Smith | Golden Light

Stephen Smith | Golden Light

$14.00

The gold standard of turmeric teas, this richly vibrant infusion is filled with feelings of sweet well-being, activated by black pepper, lemon, cardamom, and smooth sarsaparilla.

Stephen Smith | Kandy

Stephen Smith | Kandy

$13.00

Named after one of the most beautiful cities in Sri Lanka, Kandy brings together full and flavory Dimbula with highly aromatic and intense Uva and lightly scented high-grown Nuwara Eliya

Stephen Smith | Mao Feng Shui

Stephen Smith | Mao Feng Shui

$13.00

This spring harvested Mao Feng green tea from Zhejiang China has a slightly sweet, vegetal taste and aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste. Carefully picked at high elevation, it is exceptionally rich in antioxidants for greater feng shui enhancement.

Brandywine | Solarize

Brandywine | Solarize

$9.00Out of stock

A Fruity Take on Earl Grey. Solarize is a black tea blend, a sunny mix of Ceylon black tea, flowers and fruit. Drink to enhance the radiance of one’s electromagnetic energy fields, paired with the honey calcite to bring hope and motivation into your life.

Catering

Smoked Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Medium (Serves 2-4)

$28.00

Smoked Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Large (Serves 8-10)

$52.00

Sweet Potato Casserole - Medium (serves 2-4)

$28.00

Sweet Potato Casserole - Large (Serves 8-10)

$52.00

Brussel Sprouts with Smoked Lardons - Medium (Serves 2-4)

$28.00

Brussel Sprouts with Smoked Lardons - Large (Serves 8-10)

$52.00

Smoked Turkey Stuffing - Medium (Serves 2-4)

$28.00

Smoked Turkey Stuffing - Large (Serves 8-10)

$52.00

Latticed Apple Pie

$25.00

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$25.00

Fall Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Classic Cranberry Sauce - Pint

$15.00

Smoked Turkey Gravy - Pint

$15.00

Ovenbird Dinner Rolls - 1 Dozen

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Coffee and Tea with Central European Bakery and Kitchen

Location

6501 South Congress Street Suite 2-11, Austin, TX 78745

Directions

Gallery
Ovenbird image
Ovenbird image
Ovenbird image

Similar restaurants in your area

Aviator Pizza & Drafthouse - South Congress
orange star4.4 • 2,420
6501 S Congress Ave, Sute 202 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Giovannis Pizza Stand
orange starNo Reviews
2900 S. Lamar Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
orange star4.7 • 128
7800 south 1st street Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Umi Sushi Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5510 S I-35,Ste 400 Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
Wham Bam Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
415 E St Elmo. Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand - Gift Card
orange star4.6 • 332
415 E St. Elmo Rd Austin, TX 78745
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston