  • Home
  • /
  • Delray Beach
  • /
  • Papamigos - Delray Beach - Papamigos Delray Beach 3035 S Fed Hwy
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Papamigos - Delray Beach Papamigos Delray Beach 3035 S Fed Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3035 S Federal Hwy

Delray Beach, FL 33483

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Soups & Salad

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Topped with Cheese, Sour Cream, Tortilla Strips, & Cilantro

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

Ceviche

Mexican Ceviche

$16.80

Papas Orginal Ceviche

$16.80

Papas Rojo Ceviche

$19.20

Papas Verde Ceviche

$19.20

Papas Amarillo Ceviche

$19.20

Sum Dat Sum Dat

Grilled Shrimp & Carne Asada Quesadilla Avocado, Rojo & Verde Sauce, Sour Cream, Shredded Cheese, Mozzarella, Pico
Lala’s Street Corn

Lala’s Street Corn

$14.00

Corn Slathered in Mayo, Sour Cream, Topped with Crumbled Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Chipotle Mayo, Sriracha, Tajin

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$18.00

Fries Topped with Shredded Mexican Cheese, Hot Queso, Carne Asada, Pico, Guacamole

Rosie’s Guacamole & Chips

Rosie’s Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Guacamole- Served with Gringo Chips

Mango Salsa & Chips

$12.00
Queso & Chips

Queso & Chips

$12.00

Pico & Chips

$7.00

Dip Trio

$18.00
Birria Mac & Cheese

Birria Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Baked Cheesy Mac & Cheese with Birria Meat Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Panko, and Birria Oil

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$12.00

14" Quesdilla loaded with Mozerella and Mexican Blend Cheese. Comes with Pico, Guac, & Sour Cream

Birria Quesadilla

Birria Quesadilla

$18.00

Birria Style Quesadilla Mexican Style Beef, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, Cilantro/Onion, & Birria Oil Served with Consome and Limes

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$19.00
Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$5.00

16oz of Ramen with Birria Consome

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Fried Rice

$14.00

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Melted Mozzarella, Birria Meat, Pico, Verde, Served with Birria Consome

Birria Grilled Cheese & Ramen

Birria Grilled Cheese & Ramen

$19.00

Melted Mozzarella, Birria Meat, Pico, Verde, Served with Birria Ramen

Birria Taquitos

Birria Taquitos

$16.80

6- Birria and Mozzarella Cheese Taquitos Topped with Sour Cream Served with Hot Queso & Consome

RICE AND BEANS

$10.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Wings

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

MANGO HABANERO WINGS

$18.00
BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$18.00
GARLIC PARM WINGS

GARLIC PARM WINGS

$18.00

GARLIC BUFFALO WINGS

$18.00

NAKED WINGS

$18.00

SAMMY'S WAY WINGS

$18.00

Al pastor WINGS

$18.00

Pile High Nachos

Triple Layered Nachos Shredded Cheese, Hot Queso, Sour Cream, Chipolte Mayo, Pico, Guacamole, Pickled Jalapenos, Cilantro

Pile High Nachos

$16.00

Street Tacos

Gringo Tacos

Gringo Tacos

$15.00

Ground Beef, Mexican Cheese Blend, Onions, Tomato, Sour Cream

Adobo Pulled Tacos

Adobo Pulled Tacos

$15.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken, Rice, Pico, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

El Jefe Tacos

El Jefe Tacos

$16.00

Al Pastor Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro/Onion, Papas Rojo

Butcher Tacos

Butcher Tacos

$16.00

Carne Asada, Cilantro, Guac, Queso Fresco, Chipolte Mayo

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Or Fresh Catch, Slaw, Mango Salsa, Avocado, & Chipotle Mayo

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Mexican Style Beef With Melted Mozzarella, Cilantro/Onion & Birria Oil

Birria Tacos & Ramen

Birria Tacos & Ramen

$21.00

IRIE TACO

$15.00Out of stock
Camanchie Taco

Camanchie Taco

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Taco

$15.00

Burritos

Gringo Burrito

$17.00

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mexican Mix Cheese, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Ground Beef, Sour Cream, Tomato

Adobo Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken, Rice Beans, Mozzerella Cheese, Pico, Queso Fresco, Cilantro

Butcher Burrito

Butcher Burrito

$18.00

Stuffed Burrito w/ Melted Mozzerella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Carne Asada, Avocado, Cilantro Onion, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Mayo

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Stuffed w/ Melted Mozarella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Mexican style Beef, & Cilantro Onions

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$18.00

Burrito Stuffed w/ Melted Mozzarella, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Shrimp, Slaw, Mango Salsa, Avocado, & Chipolte Mayo

California Burrito

California Burrito

$19.00

Burrito Rolled w/ Mozzarella Cheese, Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, Marinated Skirt Steak, French Fries, Queso Fresco, Hot Queso, Avocado, Avocado Salsa, & Sour Cream

Irie Burrito

$17.00Out of stock

Citrus Marinated Pork, Chipolte Mayo, Cilnatro, Pickled Onions, Sliced Avocado, Queso Fresco, Rice, Beans, Mozzarella Cheese

EL Jefe Burrito

$17.00

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Camanchi Burrito

$17.00

Sushi Tacos

Spicy Salmon Taco

$13.00
Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$13.00

Rice, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno, Avocado, Cucumber, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Siracha, El Sauce & Sesame Seeds

Skinny Mama Taco

$14.00

No Rice, Salmon, Tuna, Hamachi, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel sauce, Masago, Siracha, Sesame Seeds

Sushi

CALI SUSHI ROLL

$14.00
Tuna Lovers Roll

Tuna Lovers Roll

$18.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$16.00
RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$19.00

Camacho Roll

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo Sriracha, Topped with Hot Queso, Pico, & Cilantro

Hot Cheetos Roll

Hot Cheetos Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Scallions, Cheetos, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha

Happy Endings

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.00
Dulce de Leche Cheescake

Dulce de Leche Cheescake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Bundt Cake

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

Bomb Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

Browned Butter, Nutella Stuffed, Tri Chocolate Chip Cookie 3 Cookies

Extras

Chipolte Mayo

Papas Rojo

Papas Rojo

Papas Verde

Papas Verde

Spicy Mayo

$$ Eel Sauce

$0.50

Picante Sauce

Gringo Chips

$$Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico 2oz.

$$ Guacamole 2oz

$1.00
$$ Guacamole 4oz

$$ Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Limes (3)

Consome (Birria Sauce)

$$ Sliced Avocado

$1.00

$$ Side Mexican Rice

$5.00
$$ Side Pinto Beans

$$ Side Pinto Beans

$5.00

Spicy Mayo

$$ Ranch

$0.50

$$ Buffalo

$0.50

$$ Mango Salsa 4 oz

$0.50

$$ Queso Fresco 2 oz

$1.00

$$ Hot Queso 4oz

$4.00

$$ Chicken $$

$5.00

$$ Carne Asada

$6.00

$$ Shrimp

$6.00

$$ Birria Meat

$6.00

$$ Fries

$6.00

JALAPENO

$$ CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

$$ GROUND BEEF

$5.00

4 OZ SALSA

$$ GINGER

$0.50

SALSA

Wasabi

$0.50

$$extra Crab Meat

$4.00

Kids Menu

All Kids Meals Include French Fries

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla (Cheese)

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla (Chicken)

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla ( Carne Asada)

$8.00

Kid’s Quesadilla (Ground Beef)

$8.00

Kids Beef Tacos (2)

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tacos (2)

$6.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Side Fries

$5.00

Kids Rice

$5.00

Kids Beans

$5.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Glass of Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mexican Sprite Glass

$3.95

Mexican Coke Glass

$3.95

Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Gingerale

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.95
Aqua Fresca Watermelon Lime

Aqua Fresca Watermelon Lime

$5.00

Aqua Fresca Pineapple

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

JARRITOS

Black Cherry Jarritos

$3.95

Sangria Jarritos

$3.95

Fanta Jarritos

$3.95

Lime

$3.95

Fruit Punch

$3.95

Tamarind

$3.95

Grapefuite

$3.95

Mandarin

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Guava

$3.95

Sparkling Water

Saratoga

$4.50

Juice

Apple

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3035 S Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Delray Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3025 South Federal Highway Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Las Catrina Modern Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
3035 SOUTH FEDERAL HWY Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Bella Amici Pizzeria & Restaurante
orange starNo Reviews
7491 Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
The Poke Company - Delray Beach
orange starNo Reviews
900 Linton Boulevard #910 Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Ispalina - 5800 N Federal Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
5800 N Federal Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Batch Gastropub - Delray
orange starNo Reviews
14813 Lyons Road Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Dada - Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Ganzo
orange star4.5 • 674
14811 Lyons rd suite 106 Delray Beach, FL 33446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston