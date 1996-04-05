Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wraps & Such

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Grilled Chicken, Romain, Rye Crutons, Ben's Famouscaesar

Falafel

$11.00

Falafel, Cucumber Veg, Spinach, Tomato, Yogurt Sauce

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Pulled Chicken, roatating goodness

TBLT

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Rosemary Aioli

Hummus Veg

$10.50

Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Cucmbers, Sprouts, Hummas

Reuben

$13.00

Cornedbeef, sauerkraut, swiss, thousand island

CuBENo

$13.00

Slow roasted pork, ham, pickles, swiss, dijon spread

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Griddled tuscan white, sharp cheddar and fontina

Pickle Dog

$7.00

IYKYK. Yum

TACOS & RITOS

ONE taco

$6.00

TWO tacos

$11.00

THREE tacos

$15.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado, Chipotle Crema

Chicken Burrito

$10.50

Chicken, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado, Chipotle Crema

Pork Burrito

$10.50

Pork, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado, Chipotle Crema

Steak Burrito

$12.00

Steak, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico, Avocado, Chipotle Crema

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad Bowl

$8.00

Romaine, Ceasar sauce, rye croutons, parmesean

Chickpea Salad

$8.00

Greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, peppers, hummus, raosted chickpeas and cucumber tahini dressing

Taco Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Shredded montery and cheddar jack cheese, Chipotle Crema, Black Olives, Pico, avocado

BIG Garden

$7.00

Mixed Greens, cucumbres, carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes

Little Garden

$4.00

Mixed Greens, cucumbres, carrots, red onion, grape tomatoes

Side Dressing

$0.50

Corn Chowder

$6.50

Soup of the Day

$6.00

rotating

Sides

Regular Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Grab N Go Chips

$2.00

Kids Meals

Tays Tenders

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders + Fries

Hot Dog

$6.00

all beef dog, toasted bun, & fries

Wee Rito

$7.00

Gilled chicken, rice, montery jack & cheddar cheese

Quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled tortilla with montery jack and cheddar + fries

Fish Nuggets

$8.00

Fried haddock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Griddled tuscan white, montery jack and cheddar cheese blend

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

An eclectic eatery in Rye NH with indoor and outdoor dining. Beer, wine, good times.

Website

Location

25 Sagamore Road, Rye, NH 03870

Directions

