Pasta Fasta 2468 N Clark St Unit B
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Pasta Fasta is a quick service restaurant that serves delicious pasta on takeout boxes. Choose your box size, your favorite pasta type, and your favorite sauce or mix up to two sauces. Add a drink, extras and / or sweets. You'll be on your way before you know it. Convenience re-defined.
Location
2468 North Clark Street, Unit B, Chicago, IL 60614
