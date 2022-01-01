Pavement Coffeehouse - Fenway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Fenway is known all over the world for Fenway Park, but it’s so much more than that. The neighborhood has blossomed to become a hive of events, art, dining, and culture. We’re happy to be a part of it.
Location
1334 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02215
Gallery