Pavement Coffeehouse - Newbury
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our love of coffee, bagels, and Back Bay brownstones is perfectly combined on our front patio where you can kick back and people watch on one of Boston’s most classic and noteworthy streets. It’s charming, we promise.
Location
286 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
No Reviews
247 Newbury Street Boston, MA 02116
View restaurant