Faccia a Faccia 278 Newbury
278 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02116
HOUSE COCKTAILS
Dejuner Royale Spritz
$16.00
Bellissimo Spritz
$16.00
When In Rome Spritz
$16.00
Italian Garden Spritz
$16.00
Travelin' Dragon
$16.00
Orangie Fizz
$16.00
Mela Campanina
$16.00
Calabrian Heat
$16.00
Caminetto
$16.00
Rosa Negroni
$16.00
White Negroni
$15.00
1794 Negroni
$16.00
Jitney Negroni
$17.00
Santa Americana
$16.00
Molto Bene
$16.00
Solero
$14.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
Caffe Coretto
$14.00
Non-Americano Mocktail
$7.00
Italian Lemonade
$7.00
***N/A Italian Garden***
$7.00
SPRITZ PITCHER
$45.00
WINE BTG
Tiberio Montepulciano
$15.00
Sa Raja Cannoneau
$15.00
Iuli Barbera
$16.00
Ayunta Nerello/Mascalese
$16.00
Capezzana Cab/Sangio
$22.00
Adele Rouze Quincy Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Punta Crena Pigato
$16.00
Domaine Oudin Chablis
$22.00
Giornata "Il Campo" Falanghina
$16.00
Bussoletti "Colle Morello"
$18.00
Gavoty Rose
$14.00
Bisson Glera Prosecco
$16.00
Villa Calicantus
$15.00
Laherte Freres
$32.00
Jeio Brut Prosecco
$14.00
Furlani "Altopiano Orange"
$15.00
BEER/CIDER
SPIRITS
Brovo
$12.00
Titos
$14.00
Ketel One
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Skyy
$12.00Out of stock
Beefeater
$13.00
Drumshanbo
$14.00
Etsu
$14.00
Monkey 47
$14.00
Nikka Gin
$15.00
Old Raj
$14.00
Ransom Old Tom
$14.00
St George Terroir
$13.00
Appleton Estate 12
$14.00
Avuá Cachaça
$13.00
Ed Hamilton
$15.00
El Dorado 12
$15.00
PLANTATION 3 STAR
$13.00
Plantation 5
$14.00
Privateer
$15.00
Santa Teresa
$14.00
CIMARRON BLANCO
$14.00
Tequila Ocho Blanco
$16.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$16.00
Tequila Ocho Reposado
$17.00
El Tesoro Anejo
$18.00
XICARU MEZCAL
$13.00
Del Maguey Chichicapa
$20.00
Montelobos Espadin
$14.00
Montelobos Pechuga
$28.00
Mezcal Vago Ensamble
$16.00
Mezcal Verde Amaras
$13.00Out of stock
Arette Blanco
$13.00Out of stock
Cantera Negra Repo
$18.00
Fortaleza Repo
$18.00
G4 Blanco
$14.00Out of stock
Tequila Ocho Añejo
$18.00
Mijenta Blanco
$16.00
FOUR ROSES BOURBON
$13.00
Green Spot
$15.00
Larceny Bourbon
$14.00
Nikka Coffee Whiskey
$15.00
Pikesville Rye
$15.00
Pinhook Bourbon
$14.00
Powers John Lane
$15.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$14.00
Russell's Reserve 13yr
$28.00
Old Forester 1870
$15.00
Woodford Reserve
$16.00
Henry McKenna
$19.00
Balvenie 14
$18.00
GlenAllachie 12
$17.00
Glenrothes Whiskey Makers Cut
$24.00
H by Hine
$15.00
Highland 18
$40.00
Jura 11
$26.00
Laphroaig 10
$24.00
Linkwood 12
$21.00
Macallan 12 Sherry Oak
$24.00Out of stock
Monkey Shoulder
$16.00
Pierre Ferrand
$16.00
Springback 10
$22.00
Amaro dell Etna Amaro
$12.00
Amaro delle Sirene
$13.00
Amaro di Bilaro
$11.00
Amaro Nonino
$15.00
Antinori Tignanello Grappa
$18.00
Aperol
$10.00
Averna Amaro
$12.00
Barolo Chinato
$15.00
Bepi Civida Grappa
$10.00Out of stock
Braulio
$13.00
Bully Boy Amaro
$10.00
Campari
$11.00
Candolini Grappa
$10.00Out of stock
Cardamaro
$10.00
Cynar Amaro
$12.00
Don Ciccio & Figli Nocino
$13.00
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Fernet Michaud
$12.00
Forthave Amaro
$13.00
Green Chartreuse
$16.00
JK Brovo Boston Amaro
$11.00
Lucano Amaro
$11.00
Marolo Barolo Grappa
$14.00
Nardini Grappa
$11.00
Pallini Limoncello
$10.00
Sambuca
$11.00
Santa Maria
$12.00
Sibona Camomilla
$12.00
Sibona Grappa
$11.00
St George Bruto
$12.00
Varnelli Dell'Erborista
$15.00
Varnelli Sibilla
$13.00
Zucca Rabarbaro
$10.00
STANDARD COCKTAILS
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
Americano
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$15.00
Aviaton
$14.00
Bellini
$15.00
Boulevardier
$15.00
Champagne Cocktail
$14.00
Cosmopolitan
$14.00
Daiquiri
$14.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$14.00
Final Ward
$15.00
Gimlet
$14.00
Gin Martini
$15.00
Greenpoint
$15.00
Greyhound
$14.00
Hot Toddy
$13.00
Last Word
$15.00
Lemondrop
$14.00
Little Italy
$14.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Manhattan
$15.00
Margarita
$14.00
Mimosa
$15.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$14.00
Moscow Mule
$14.00
Naked and Famous
$14.00
Negroni
$14.00
Old Fashioned
$14.00
Paper Plane
$14.00
Pisco Sour
$14.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$16.00
Sazerac
$15.00
Sbagliato
$15.00
Screwdriver
$14.00
Sea Breeze
$14.00
Sidecar
$14.00
Tom Collins
$14.00
Toronto
$15.00
Vodka Martini
$15.00
Whiskey Smash
$14.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$14.00
WINE BTB
Aldo Viola Catarratto
$78.00
Villa Calicantus Pet Nat Rosé
$60.00
Bisson Glera BTL
$64.00
Jeio Brut Prosecco
$56.00Out of stock
"Albone" Lambrusco
$58.00
Gurrieri Frappato Rose BTL
$60.00
La Tollara Ortugo
$50.00
Laherete Frères
$116.00Out of stock
Ca'di Raja Prosecco
$50.00
***Ulysse Collin Champagne
$260.00Out of stock
Laherte Freres Rose de Meunier
$128.00
***Gavoty Rose BTL
$56.00
***Lamoresca Rose BTL
$78.00
***Pacina Rose BTL
$72.00
***Christina Rose
$60.00
***Francois Chidaine Rose BTL
$60.00Out of stock
***Boudignon Rose BTL
$60.00Out of stock
Adele Rouze Quincy BTL
$60.00
Albamar Albariño BTL
$68.00
Alphonse Mellot BTL
$80.00
Angelo Nero Arneis BTL
$58.00
Arndorfer Riesling BTL
$64.00
Bussoletti Colle Murello BTL
$72.00
Cirelli Trebbiano BTL
$65.00
Cotlerenzio Pinot Grigio BTL
$60.00Out of stock
Domaine Belargus "Gaudrets" Chenin Blanc BTL
$128.00
Domaine Bonnet Huteau BTL
$52.00
Domaine Oudin Chablis BTL
$88.00
Domaine Oudin Premier Cru BTL
$120.00Out of stock
Domaine Zafeirakis Assyrtiko BTL
$60.00
Droin Vaudesir BTL
$200.00Out of stock
Folk Machine Chenin BTL
$60.00
Furlani Bianco Alpino BTL
$54.00
GaraGino Malvasia BTL
$78.00
Giornata Falanghina//Pinot Grigio BTL
$64.00
Granbazan Albariño BTL
$68.00Out of stock
Marco di Bartoli BTL
$74.00Out of stock
Marc Pesnot Melon de Bourgogne BTL
$58.00
Meggiolaro Saro BTL
$62.00
Munjabel Catarratto BTL
$110.00
Punta Crena Pigato BTL
$68.00
Sybille Kuntz BTL
$70.00
Vadiaperti Fiano BTL
$64.00
Vernica & Vernica Pinot Grigio BTL
$70.00
Yves Leccia BTL
$72.00
**Alain Graillot Croze Herm BTL
$98.00
**Ayunta "Vulcanico" BTL
$64.00
**Cappezzana Cab/Sangio BTL
$88.00
**Castello del Ama Chianti BTL
$92.00
**Cellario Galli Nebbiolo BTL
$64.00
**Christina St Laurent BTL
$62.00
**Cigliuli Barbaresco BTL
$185.00
**COS Pithos BTL
$96.00
**D'Angelo Aglianico BTL
$58.00
**Domaine Ray-Jane Bandol BTL
$88.00
**Ettore Germano Barolo BTL
$200.00
**Fatalone Primitivo Reserva BTL
$65.00
**Fossil And Fawn Pinot Noir BTL
$70.00
**Francesco Rinaldi Barolo BTL
$225.00Out of stock
**Frank Cornelissen Munjabel MC BTL
$185.00
**IL Gelsomoro BTL
$68.00
**Iuli Barbera BTL
$64.00
**Kate Arnold Cab Sauv BTL
$70.00
**L'Arco Veronese BTL
$80.00
**La Fiorita BTL
$285.00
**La Stoppa Trebbiolo BTL
$62.00
***Lioco "Sativa" Carignan
$78.00
**Martha Stoumen Nero d'Avola/Zin
$78.00
**Nickel & Nickel Cabernet Sauv BTL
$300.00
**Noelia Ricci BTL
$67.00
**Nusserhof "Elda" Schiava BTL
$120.00
**Occhipinti SP68
$78.00Out of stock
**Pian dell Orino BTL
$160.00
**Poderi Cellario Langhe Nebbiolo BTL
$64.00Out of stock
**Produttori Barbaresco BTL
$138.00Out of stock
**Rampola Chianti Classico BTL
$118.00
**Salvo Foti Nerello BTL
$102.00Out of stock
***Sa Raja BTL
$60.00
**Sikele Nero D'Aola BTL
$65.00
**Terre de L'Elu Maupiti BTL
$74.00
**Tiberio Montepulciano BTL
$60.00
**GD Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo BTL
$70.00
**GD Vajra Bricco Dell Viole BTL
$180.00
**Zorzal Malbec BTL
$60.00Out of stock
Furlani Altopiano Orange BTL
$60.00
Danilo Marcucci "Monaco Bianco" BTL
$70.00
Cellario E! Orange
$60.00Out of stock
NA BEV
SNACKS
SMALL PLATES
PASTA
MEAT AND FISH
FOR THE TABLE
ALLERGY
GLUTEN FREE
BRUNCH-ISH
BP SNACKS
WINE
Valle Unite "Il Brut"
$14.00
Hausherr "Les Au Sud"
$16.00
Furlani Macerato Frizzante
$15.00
Le Grande Vignes Chenin
$15.00
Sybille Kuntz Riesling
$16.00
MicroBio Litrona Verdejo
$17.00
Casa di Baal "Marialonga"
$15.00
Iuli Natalin
$16.00
Christina St. Laurent
$15.00
Dom Combe Queyzaire
$16.00
T-Rex Morgon Gamay
$17.00
Le Grande Tiphaine Rose
$16.00
Orsi Posca Bianca
$17.00
Orsi Posca Rossa
$17.00
Orsi Sparkling
$16.00
SPECIAL JUICE
$18.00
Pinot De Loire
$15.00
La Tollara Ortugo
$54.00
Leon Gold "White Gold"
$72.00
Hausherr "Les Sentier Au Sud"
$65.00
Hager Matthais Zweigelt Pet- Nat
$70.00
Tiberi "Cri Cro" Rosso Frizzante
$72.00
Lahertes Frère Brut Nature
$116.00
Bonnet - Ponson Extra Brut
$130.00
Ulysse Collin "Les Maillons"
$260.00
Piri Naturel
$64.00
Tiberi "Macerato"
$60.00
Arndorfer Riesling
$64.00
Cantina Ortaccio "Dritto"
$80.00
Casa di Baal Marialongo
$60.00
Claire Naudin "Le Cloue 34"
$88.00
COS Pithos Blanco
$92.00Out of stock
Danilo Marcucci "Monaco Bianco"
$68.00
Domaine Belargus "Guadrets"
$128.00
Domaine Des Vignes du Maynes Macon Village
$78.00
Domaine Oudin Chablis
$80.00
Ficomontanino Sauv Blanc
$70.00
Folk Machine Chenin
$60.00
Folk Machine Jeanne d'Arc
$64.00
GaraGino Malvasia
$78.00
Iapetus Teutonic
$74.00
Keep Lost Slough Albarino
$80.00
Les Grande Vignes Pineau de la Loire" Chenin Blanc
$60.00
Litrona MicroBio Verdejo
$70.00
Maloof Pinot Gris
$65.00
Marc Pesnot "Coeur de Raisin"
$56.00
Meinklang Graupert Pinot Gris
$68.00
Melanie Pfister Rendez-Vous
$62.00
Munjebel Bianco
$120.00
Paraschos Not PG
$85.00
Sansonniere La Lune Blanc
$120.00
Sybille Kuntz Riesling
$64.00
Thomas Niedermayr Solaris
$78.00
Venica & Venica "Jesera" Pinot Grigio
$70.00
***Christina Rose
$60.00
CantinArte Cerasuolo Gaia
$58.00
Lamoresca Rose
$72.00
Pacina Rose
$60.00
Sansonniere Rose d'un Jour
$90.00
Alain Graillot Croze Herm
$98.00
Casa Brecceto "Guizzo"
$70.00
CasaGori "O Voi"
$85.00
Chateau Grand Pre "TRex" Morgon
$68.00
Christina St Laurent
$60.00
Claire Naudin "La Plante" Bourgogne Rouge
$98.00
Clos de Vignes due Maynes "Cuvee 910"
$102.00
COS "Pithos Rosso"
$96.00
Dom Combe Quezyzaire Syrah
$64.00
Forlorn Hope "Juresque"
$78.00
Frank Cornelissen "Munjabel P.U"
$180.00
Giacomo Borgogno No Name
$112.00
Iuli Natalin Grignolino (chilled)
$64.00
Jauma Disco Special Grenache/Syrah
$78.00
Keep Pinot Meunier
$80.00
L'arco Veronese
$80.00
Lamoresca "Nerocapitano" Frappato
$72.00
Laura Lardy "Gourde a Gamay"
$64.00
Peaux Rouges "Côt Boy"
$60.00
Petit Ortoire "La Partouze"
$60.00
Renner Zweigelt
$70.00
San Fereolo Austri Rosso Barbera
$88.00
Sikele Nero d'Avola
$65.00
Terre de l'Elu Maupiti
$72.00
Tiberio Cerasuolo
$56.00
BEER
BP ONLY SPIRITS
DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA
$20.00
EL JOGORIO TOBALA
$26.00
EL JOGORIO OBC BLEND
$24.00
VAGO ENSAMBLE
$18.00
VAGO ELOTE
$16.00
NUESTRA SAN BALTHAZAR
$16.00
NUESTRA SANT MAZATLAN
$16.00
LA LUNA SAHUAYO
$22.00
LA LUNA TEQUILANA
$22.00
ROCCO CARPENETO ROSSO VERMUT
$15.00
BOZAL BARREGO
$24.00
REY CAMPERO MEXICANO
$22.00
REY CAMPERO ESPADÍN
$14.00
MEZCAL DERUMBES
$16.00
AMARO DELLE SIRENE
$13.00<