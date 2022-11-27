Portland Cider Company Beaverton
4005 SW ORBIT ST
BEAVERTON, OR 97005
Popular Items
Drink Specials
10 oz Cider-mosa
A delicious blend of our True Brut cider and orange juice, garnished with an orange slice. Perfect way to start off a weekend afternoon.
Hot Mulled Cider
16 oz Cider-mosa
A delicious blend of our True Brut cider and orange juice, garnished with an orange slice. Perfect way to start off a weekend afternoon.
Shareables
Chips n' Salsa
Cup of salsa served with corn chips
Basket O'Tots
Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese Bites
Bite-size mac & cheese with a slight spicy kick
Pretzel & Apples/Carrots Fondue
House-made cider fondue with pretzel, apples, and carrots
Pretzel & Banger Fondue
House-made cider fondue with banger sausage and pretzel
Hummus Plate
Hummus served with pita & carrots Sub Corn chips for a gluten-free option
Artichoke Dip
House-made artichoke dip with corn chips
Pretzel & Fondue ONLY
Shrubbery
Mains
NW Cheeseburger
1/4 lb burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheddar cheese. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of tots.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork smoked at our sister location in Clackamas. We slather it in our own house made BBQ, serve it on a ciabatta and a side of tots.
Pasty Special
Made by Pacific Pie Company. Ask the server or check online for our featured flavor this week. Comes with side salad of your choice.
Chicken Basket
Gluten-free breaded chicken breast bites. Served with a side of tots.
Veggie Burger
Beyond burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served on a ciabatta bun with side of tots.
Sauces
Side of Fondue (2oz)
Side Ranch
Side House-made BBQ
Side Ketchup
Side Yellow Mustard
Side Stone Ground Mustard
Side Mayo
Side Balsamic
Side Honey Mustard
Side Blue Cheese
Side of HAB Sauce Lord
Habanero peppers, carrots, bell peppers, celery, garlic, lime juice, spices and sea salt. Our first of the Sauce Lord series. A little spicy but still holds so much flavor. Has a slight sweetness from the carrots with a bold and garlicky rich taste.
Side of HAB Tequila Verde
Puppy Chow
To Go 64oz Growler Fill
Kinda Dry Growler
ABV 6.9%- Our take on an English style cider, made with 100% Northwest apples. Kinda Dry is an ode to the heritage of owner Lynda’s home of Somerset. Balanced & crisp, this semi-dry cider has multiple Gold medals to its name & is our best selling cider.
Original Gold Growler
ABV 4.9%- A love song to the Oregon craft cider movement, Sorta Sweet is our most award-winning cider. Semi-sweet, refreshing & effervescent, this cider is a winning example of the marriage of the owners of Portland Cider: an Oregon native & UK expat on a mission to bring quality cider to the world.
Imperial Dry Growler
ABV 8.5%- Our imperial upgrade to a classic apple cider, Imperial Dry is crisp and tannic with a sophisticated bubbly finish. From 100% Northwest apples, this cider will make any occasion feel festive.
Strawberry Pineapple Growler
ABV 6.5%- The tantalizingly tart taste of fresh pineapples perfectly balances red ripe strawberries and 100% Northwest apples. Simmered in citrus, you’ll find tropical paradise in every sip.
True Brut Growler
ABV 6.9%- Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.
Prickly Punch Growler
ABV 6%-Pairing prickly pear with NW apples creates a wonderfully tropical pick-me-up. Layer in orange, guava, and strawberry you get a fruit-forward cider with a tasty tart finish
Imperial Peach Tea Growler
ABV 9.5%- We know you want a peach of this! This rich, golden imperial cider features juicy Washington peaches and crisp Northwest apples steeped with Assam black tea from Steven Smith Teamaker.
Passion Orange Guava Growler
ABV 5.5%- A deliciously tart and tangy blend of passion fruit, citrus, guava and Northwest apples delivers a tropical taste of paradise with every sip. Relax, you’re on Island Time now!
Tangerine Dreamsicle Growler
ABV 6.2%- Creamy, dreamy vanilla and tangy tangerine juice come together with Northwest apples for a nostalgic flavor flashback to hot summer days and cool orange creamsicles. Crafted with pure Singing Dog Vanilla made locally in Eugene, Oregon.
Porters Perfection Growler
ABV 7%- Our first single-varietal release, featuring Northwest-grown Porter’s Perfection apples. Aged for over 16 months, this heritage cider is all about class and sophistication to toast our 9th Anniversary!
English Pub Growler
ABV 7.5%- A play on the heritage of Portland Cider, this cider was crafted to represent the owners Jeff & Lynda. Aged for over two years, this dry cider is a blend of 30+ heirloom varietal traditional cider apples from Yamhill county blended with our classic NW apple cider base. The perfect marriage of English tradition and NW apples to create a stunning masterpiece.
Holy Habanero Growler
ABV 6.5%- A collaboration with HAB Sauce means endless flavor possibilities. Taking inspiration from the ever-tasty Sauce Lord hot sauce we paired 100% Northwest apples with fresh habanero, ginger, honey and a touch of carrot. Experience Portland Cider quality with a kick.
Lavender Lemonade Growler
ABV 6.2%- Fragrant and floral, our Lavender Lemon Matcha cider will put you amongst the luscious rolling fields of the Clackamas Lavender Festival. With Mt. Hood in view, each citrusy, bright, and lusciously lavender sip brings PNW zen.
Squeeze Play Growler
Pumpkin Spice Growler Fill
Take the flavors of Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, Allspice, and Ginger, blend them in just the right proportions, and you get our Pumpkin Spice cider. Full of all the spices of your favorite pumpkin pie, this cider is a delicious tribute to the flavors of autumn.
Crangerine Growler
5.1% ABV- Tart, ripe Oregon cranberries give this Northwest apple cider a dazzling ruby color, while juicy tangerine adds a zesty citrus twist. A sparkling, semi-dry celebration in a glass.
PDX Community Cider 2022 Growler
Lemon Drop Growler
ABV- 6% Sweet-tart Meyer lemons take center stage while cider-steeped elderflower petals add ever-so-light herbal notes, enriching the complexity of this refreshing cocktail-inspired cider. Gluten-free.
BEER- Fort George City Of Dreams Pale Ale Growler
ABV 5.5%- Once in a while you find that magical place. A creative confluence of scenic panoramas, bountiful lands, and independent spirit. A site on the edge of nowhere yet enticing to all, where cityscape ends and the open ocean begins. Whether you call it Shangri-La or Utopia or the City of Dreams, one thing is certain - this is the beer you will find there.
BEER- Breakside IPA Growler
ABV 6.4%- Classic craft beer of the Pacific Northwest. Notes of evergreen, citrus and tropical fruit.
BEER- Oakshire Sun Made Fruit Fusion: Strawberry Rhubarb
BEER- Reuben's Hazealicious Growler
2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner. Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.
BEER- Sunriver Rivermark Growler
This elegant pilsner is our interpretation of the world's original pale lager. Perfectly balanced, this beer hits all the right spots- bready malt flavor, light sulfur notes and an abundance of spicy-floral hop character. HOPS: Mt. Hood, Czech Saaz
BEER- Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale Growler
Our OG Pumpkin Ale. Night Owl is brewed with pumpkin, roasted and raw pumpkin seeds, and spiced in conditioning with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Night Owl won a Gold Medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival® in the Pumpkin Beer category.
Rootbeer Growler
Santa's Sauce Growler
To Go 19.2oz Crowler
Kinda Dry Crowler
Original Gold Crowler
Imperial Dry Crowler
Strawberry Pineapple Crowler
True Brut Crowler
Prickly Punch Crowler
Passion Orange Guava Crowler
Tangerine Dreamsicle Crowler
Porters Perfection Crowler
English Pub Crowler
Holy Habanero Crowler
Lavender Lemonade Crowler
Squeeze Play Crowler
Pumpkin Spice Crowler
Take the flavors of Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cloves, Allspice, and Ginger, blend them in just the right proportions, and you get our Pumpkin Spice cider. Full of all the spices of your favorite pumpkin pie, this cider is a delicious tribute to the flavors of autumn.
BEER- Fort George City Of Dreams Pale Ale Crowler
BEER- Breakside IPA Crowler
BEER- Oakshire Amber Ale Crowler
Approachable and refreshing, Oakshire Amber Ale combines specialty malts and Northwest hops in a beer to compliment any occasion. Our very first beer!
BEER- Oakshire Sun Made Fruit Fusion: Strawberry Rhubarb
BEER- Reuben's Hazealicious Crowler
2022 World Beer Cup Gold Medal Winner. Hazealicious IPA is juicy, with a soft bitterness, providing a perfect balance for a hazy IPA. Tropical aromas, particularly kiwi and passionfruit, come from a bold blend of Citra, Strata, and Mosaic hops. The show-stopping hops are balanced and gently restrained by a pillowy malt body.
Lemon Drop Crowler
ABV 6%- Sweet-tart Meyer lemons take center stage while cider-steeped elderflower petals add ever-so-light herbal notes, enriching the complexity of this refreshing cocktail-inspired cider. Gluten-free.
Crangerine Crowler
5.1% ABV- Tart, ripe Oregon cranberries give this Northwest apple cider a dazzling ruby color, while juicy tangerine adds a zesty citrus twist. A sparkling, semi-dry celebration in a glass.
BEER- Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale Crowler
Our OG Pumpkin Ale. Night Owl is brewed with pumpkin, roasted and raw pumpkin seeds, and spiced in conditioning with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Night Owl won a Gold Medal at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival® in the Pumpkin Beer category.
BEER- Sunriver Rivermark Pilsner Crowler
This elegant pilsner is our interpretation of the world's original pale lager. Perfectly balanced, this beer hits all the right spots- bready malt flavor, light sulfur notes and an abundance of spicy-floral hop character.
Santa's Sauce Crowler
To Go Portland Cider "Proper Pints" 19.2oz Cans
Kinda Dry Proper Pint
ABV 6.9%- Our take on an English style cider, made with 100% Northwest apples. Kinda Dry is an ode to the heritage of owner Lynda’s home of Somerset. Balanced & crisp, this semi-dry cider has multiple Gold medals to its name & is our best selling cider.
Prickly Punch Proper Pint
ABV 6%-Pairing prickly pear with NW apples creates a wonderfully tropical pick-me-up. Layer in orange, guava, and strawberry you get a fruit-forward cider with a tasty tart finish
True Brut Proper Pint
ABV 6.9%- Fermented with a sophisticated champagne yeast, True Brut is exceptionally dry and perfectly refreshing. With zero sugar this bubbly beverage is truly a cider to celebrate.
Tangerine Dreamsicle Proper Pint
ABV 6.2%- Creamy, dreamy vanilla and tangy tangerine juice come together with Northwest apples for a nostalgic flavor flashback to hot summer days and cool orange creamsicles. Crafted with pure Singing Dog Vanilla made locally in Eugene, Oregon.
Holy Habanero Proper Pint
ABV 6.5%- A collaboration with HAB Sauce means endless flavor possibilities. Taking inspiration from the ever-tasty Sauce Lord hot sauce we paired 100% Northwest apples with fresh habanero, ginger, honey and a touch of carrot. Experience Portland Cider quality with a kick.
La Familia Guayaba Proper Pint
ABV 5.2% - Tart, Tropical, Citrus Guava Cider
La Familia Jamaica Hibiscus Proper Pint
ABV 6.9%
PDX Community Cider 2022 Proper Pint
Lemon Drop Proper Pint
Crangerine Proper Pint
Blueberry Bourbon Basil Proper Pint
To Go Portland Cider Packs
Kinda Dry 6 Pack
KINDA DRY - 6.9% ABV. OUR FLAGSHIP CIDER. SUBTLE APPLE NOTES, CLASSIC ENGLISH CIDER STYLE, BALANCED DRYNESS, SMOOTH & FRUITY.
Peach Berry 6 Pack
PEACH BERRY - 5.2% ABV. BOLD, JUICY OREGON PEACHES PLAY WITH A BLEND OF TART NW GROWN BERRIES FOR A CIDER FULL OF SUNSHINE TO DRINK ON THOSE GREY PDX DAYS. WITH RASPBERRIES, BLACKBERRIES & BLUEBERRIES BURSTING ON YOUR TONGUE.
Pineapple Rose 6 Pack
PINEAPPLE ROSE - 5.2% ABV. BURSTING WITH JUICY FRESH PINEAPPLE WITH A NATURALLY PINK HUE FROM A SPLASH OF NW GROWN BLUEBERRIES.
Prickly Punch 6 Pack
Strawberry Pineapple 6 Pack
Passion Orange Guava 6 pack
Crangerine 6 Pack
Imperial Peach Tea 6 Pack
IMPERIAL PEACH TEA - 9.5% ABV. RICH GOLDEN IMPERIAL CIDER FEATURES JUICY WASHINGTON PEACHES & CRISP NW APPLES STEEPED IN ASSAM BLACK TEA FROM STEVEN SMITH TEAMAKER.
Imperial Dry 6 Pack
Kinda Dry 4 Pack
Santa's Sauce 4 Pack
To Go Portland Cider Bottles
Perfect 10 Bottle
ABV 10%- Crafted in the style of a traditional English Scrumpy or Imperial Cider with a clean and rich Northwest finish. Aged for three months on French Oak, this is a deep bodied cider with tasting notes of baked apple, toffee, raisin, and ripe banana.
Sangria Bottle
ABV 5.8%- Seven fruits in one can! Blend our delicious cider with the juices of orange, strawberry, pear, passionfruit, elderberry, and lime, to get our Sangria cider. It’s your new favorite fruit punch, for grown-ups!
To Go Guest Cans
Pelican Brewing Kiwanda Cream Ale 19.2 oz
ABV 5.4%- Floral Aroma • Golden Color • Refreshing Body • Clean, Snappy Finish •
Level I'm Not Hazy I Just Crush a Lot 19.2 oz
Ninkasi Brewing Tricerahops Double IPA 19.2 oz
ABV 8%- Out of ancient headwaters was born Tricerahops, loyal companion to the goddess Ninkasi. Allow the floral, citrus, and resin hop notes to wash over you as a reminder of his camaraderie.
Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen 19.2 oz
ABV 4.9%- * 2017 GOLD MEDAL WINNER - Oregon Beer Awards! * Meet the beer that started it all. Our naturally cloudy flagship brew starts with the highest quality wheat. It's bold, clean flavor and pronounced citrus and floral aromas are what define American-style Hefeweizen. So pour yourself a cool, cloudy glass, finish with a lemon and enjoy the original.
Hop Valley Bubblestash 19.2 oz
ABV 6.2%- Our brewers reached into their secret stash of Mosaic cryo-hop resin to create a tropical dankness in this new age IPA. Take a hit of these bright sweet fruit notes in this easy drinking bubbler. You won’t want to pass this one!
Groundbreaker Inclusion Pale Ale
ABV 5.7%- American Pale Ale. Ground Breaker was founded on the conviction that anyone who wanted to participate in craft beer culture should. We opened our doors in 2011 with one beer; Pale Ale. Brewed to be bright, crisp, and pleasing to a wide audience of craft beer enthusiasts. The recipe has improved but the spirit remains the same. Raise your glass high and toast to craft beer inclusion.
Underwood Pinot Noir Wine
To Go Guest 4 & 6 Packs
Narragansett Lager 6 Pack
ABV 5% - Hi-Neighbor! Have a 'Gansett. Brewed since 1890 for a crisp, refreshingly and perfectly balanced lager flavor. Highest rated American Lager on Beer Advocate.
10 Barrel Pub Beer 6 Pack
ABV 5%- Made by the brewers for employees to be able to enjoy alight beer during the day while still being productive, now canned for your enjoyment.
Fort George City of Dreams 6 Pack
ABV 5.5%- Once in a while you find that magical place. A creative confluence of scenic panoramas, bountiful lands, and independent spirit. A site on the edge of nowhere yet enticing to all, where cityscape ends and the open ocean begins. Whether you call it Shangri-La or Utopia or the City of Dreams, one thing is certain - this is the beer you will find there.
Reubens Crushable Hazy Pale 6 Pack
ABV 5%- Reuben's Crushable is an approachable, bright, and hazy pale ale that lives up to its name: easy drinking yet completely juicy with lush tropical fruit aromas
Breakside Pilsner 4 Pack
ABV 5.2%- Traditional German-style lager with clean bitterness. very light, crisp and refreshing
Ground breaker Inclusion Pale Ale 4 Pack
ABV 5.7%- American Pale Ale. Ground Breaker was founded on the conviction that anyone who wanted to participate in craft beer culture should. We opened our doors in 2011 with one beer; Pale Ale. Brewed to be bright, crisp, and pleasing to a wide audience of craft beer enthusiasts. The recipe has improved but the spirit remains the same. Raise your glass high and toast to craft beer inclusion.
Ecliptic Altair Fresh Hop IPA 4 Pack
ABV 6.5%- Altair is updated for 2022, now as an IPA packaged in a 16-ounce can, versus a 12-ounce can Pale Ale in years prior. Altair is brewed with Idaho 7 and Centennial hops, with a fresh hop addition of ADHA 218, coming from Roy Farms. Astro remains a draft-only option, though the Italian-style Pilsner is new for this year. Astro is brewed with Sterling hops and fresh Mt. Rainier, coming from Coleman Agriculture- Homestead Farm.
Breakside Fresh Hop IPA 2022 4 Pack
ABV 6.2%- IPA brewed with cone hops from the 2022 harvest.
Fort George Cavatica Stout 4 Pack
Mighty, bold, and black as night, our house stout has gained a reputation for being contagious among the locals. This is no dry Irish anything, rather a strapping American Double Stout with a sweet undertow and addictive hint of roasty goodness. The name honors this brewer’s affinity with literary arachnids – specifically Charlotte A. Cavatica, the eight-legged character from E.B. Whites’ Charlotte’s Web. Be forewarned, this beer will stain your clothes.
To Go Guest Bottles
Juice, Seltzer and Soda
Can of Coke
Can of Diet Coke
Can of Sprite
10oz Crater Lake Rootbeer
Crater Lake Rootbeer Pint
Pelican Sparkling Citra Hops and Lemon
Citrusy Hop Character • Subtle Lemony Zing • Bubbly Carbonation • Non-Alcoholic
12 oz Tisanity Autumn Envy Kombucha
Made and bottled locally from Aloha, OR- Autumn envy apples with cinnamon and allspice flavor. This still and sour brew with pie notes.
12 oz Tisanity Mellow Harvest Kombucha
Locally made Kombucha from Tisanity in Aloha. Chamomile brings the flavor of a meadow accentuated by the sweetness of cinnamon.
Pelican Rootbeer Pint
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
This is our 3rd location and only location on the westside. All the same great Ciders and Taproom favorite food items. We do allow you to bring in outside food from the local spots as well. Happy Hour is for Dine-in only. It runs week days 3pm-6pm, as well as 9pm-Close.
