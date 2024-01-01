Perfect Pair Sips & Boards 1500 Rivery BLVD Suite 2125
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Perfect Pair Sips & Boards, where we invite you to experience the ultimate wine and mixology bar lounge. We focus on delivering a delightful combination of exquisite cuisine boards and a carefully curated wine selection. Each of our cuisine boards is thoughtfully crafted to showcase a harmonious blend of flavors. From carefully selected cheeses and succulent meats to fresh fruits and perfectly baked bread, our boards are designed to captivate your palate and offer a diverse range of tastes and textures.
Location
1500 Rivery BLVD Suite 2125, Georgetown, TX 78628
