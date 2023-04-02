Main picView gallery

Pho 88 730 North Mills Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

730 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

TAKE OUT MENU

UTENSIL

YES UTENSIL

LUNCH SPECIAL

L01 BEEF BELL PEPPER

$14.75

L02 STIR-FRIED MIX VEG

$14.50

L03 HOT PEPPER

$14.50

L04 THAI CURRY

$14.95

L05 PAD THAI

$14.75

L06 CURRY NOODLES

$14.75

APPETIZER

01 SHRIMP & PORK SPRING ROLL

$4.95

01 SHRIMP SPRING ROLL

$4.95

01 VEGTABLE SPRING ROLL

$4.95

01 TOFU SPRING ROLL

$5.50

01 GRILLED PORK SPRING ROLL

$5.95

01 GRILLED BEEF SPRING ROLL

$5.95

01 GRILL CHICKEN SPRING ROLL

$5.95

02 FRIED EGG ROLL

$5.50

02 VEGETABLE FRIED EGG ROLL

$5.50

03 POTSTICKER

$8.95

04 CHICKEN CURRY WITH ROTI

$8.95

05 KRAB CREAM CHEESE FRIED ROLL

$5.95

06 FIVE SPICE CHICKEN WINGS

$12.95

07 FRIED QUAILS

$9.95

08 SALT & PEPPER TOFU

$10.95

SOUP & SALAD

09 SOUP THAI

$9.95+

10 MIXED VEGETABLE SOUP

$8.95

11 WONTON SOUP

$10.50+

12 PAPAYA SALAD

$13.95

13 LOTUS ROOT SALAD

$15.95

14 BEEF CARPACCIO

$16.95

PHO

15 SLICED STEAK

$14.50+

16 BEEF MEATBALL

$14.95+

17 WELL-DONE BRISKET

$14.50+

18 SLICED STEAK, BEEF MEATBALL

$14.95+

19 SLICED STEAK, WELL-DONE BRISKET

$14.50+

20 SLICED STEAK, FLANK

$14.50+

21 KOREAN BEEF SHORT RIBS

$18.50

22 COMBINATION PHO

$15.50+

23 SEAFOOD PHO

$15.95+
24 CHICKEN PHO

24 CHICKEN PHO

$13.95+

PHO NO MEAT

$11.95

VINEGAR ONION

$1.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PHO

$15.50+

LARGE PHO BROTH

$9.95

SIDE SOUP BROTH

$3.50

PORK NOODLE SOUP

25 HU TIEU HOUSE SPECIAL

$14.95+

26 HU TIEU SHRIMP & KRAB

$14.50+

27 HU TIEU SHRIMP & PORK

$14.50+

28 HU TIEU COMBINATION

$14.95+

29 WONTON NOODLE SOUP

$14.95+

FRIED RICE

30 CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$15.50

31 BEEF FRIED RICE

$15.50

32 SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$15.95

33 COMBINATION FRIED RICE

$16.50

34 HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$15.50

EGG FRIED RICE

$9.95

BBQ PORK FRIED RICE

$15.50

BROKEN RICE PLATTER

35 GRILLED CHICKEN RICE PLATTER

$13.95

35 GRILLED PORK RICE PLATTER

$13.95

35 GRILLED BEEF RICE PLATTER

$13.95

36 GRILLED SHRIMP RICE PLATTER

$14.50

37 KOREAN SHORT RIB RICE PLATTER

$18.95

38 GRILLED PORK CHOP RICE PLATTER

$15.95

39 GRILLED PORK CHOP COMBINATION RICE PLATTER

$15.95

40 GRILLED PORK COMBINATION RICE PLATTER

$16.50

CHEF SPECIAL

41 BEEF STEW

$0.00+

42 SPICY BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$14.95+

43 CRAB NOODLE SOUP

$13.95+

44 SALT & PEPPER

$17.50

45 VIETNAMESE PANCAKE

$14.50

VERMICELLI NOODLE

46 GRILLED PORK VERMICELLI

$14.95

47 GRILLED BEEF VEVERMICELLI

$14.95

48 GRILLED CHICKEN VERMICELLI

$14.95

49 GRILLED SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$14.95

50 GRILLED PORK & FRIED EGG ROLL VERMICELLI

$14.95

51 GRILLED SHRIMP & PORK VERMICELLI

$14.95

VEGETARIAN

52 TOFU & VEG NOODLE SOUP

$14.95+

53 TOFU & STEAM VEG VERMICELLI

$14.95

54 TOFU & VEG STIR-FRIED EGG NOODLE

$16.95

55 STIR-FRIED TOFU & VEG VERMICELLI

$14.95

56 TOFU & VEG FRIED RICE

$15.50

57 TOFU & VEG STIR-FRIED W/RICE

$16.50

STIR-FRIED ENTREE

58 SAUTEED SWEET & SOUR

$16.95

59 HONEY SAUCE

$16.95

60 HOT PEPPER

$16.95

61 LEMONGRASS

$16.95

62 STIR-FRIED MIX VEG

$16.95

63 THAI CURRY

$16.95

STIR-FRIED NOODLES

64 PAD THAI

$16.95

65 CURRY NOODLES

$16.95

66 STIR-FRIED CLEAR NOODLES COMBINATION

$17.50

66 STIR-FRIED CLEAR NOODLES SEAFOOD

$17.50

66 STIR-FRIED EGG NOODLES COMBINATION

$17.50

66 STIR-FRIED EGG NOODLES SEAFOOD

$17.50

67 CRISPY EGG NOODLES COMBINATION

$19.50

67 CRISPY EGG NOODLES SEAFOOD

$19.50

68 CRISPY RICE NOODLES COMBINATION

$18.95

68 CRISPY RICE NOODLE SEAFOOD

$18.95

69 STIR-FRIED THICK RICE NOODLES COMBINATION

$17.95

69 STIR-FRIED THICK RICE NOODLES SEAFOOD

$19.50

69 STIR-FRIED UDON COMBINATION

$17.95

69 STIR-FRIED UDON SEAFOOD

$19.50

SIDE CRISPY RICE NOODLE

$7.50

SIDE CRISPY EGG NOODLE

$7.50

RICE PORRIDGE

70 CHICKEN PORRIDGE

$13.50

71 BEEF PORRIDGE

$13.59

72 SEAFOOD PORRIDGE

$14.95

EXTRA FRIED BREADSTICK

$2.95

SANDWICH

73 VIETNAMESE PORK ROLL SUB

$8.50

74 SLICED BARBEQUE PORK SUB

$8.50

75 SHREDDED CHICKEN SUB

$8.50

76 GRILLED PORK SUB

$9.50

77 COMBINATION COLD CUT MEAT SUB

$8.95

78 TOFU SUB

$7.95

79 GRILLED BEEF SUB

$8.95

80 GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$8.95

BREAD

$1.95

FISH ENTREE

81 SALT & PEPPER SALMON

$17.95

82 THAI CURRY SALMON

$17.95

DRINKS

ICE COFFEE

$5.50

ICE COFFEE W/ CONDENSED MILK

$5.95

HOT COFFEEE

$5.50

HOT COFFEE W/ CONDENSED MILK

$5.95

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.50

FRESH LEMON SODA

$5.95

SALTY LEMON DRINK

$5.50

SALTY LEMON SODA

$5.50

SALTY PLUM DRINK

$5.50

SALTY PLUM SODA

$5.50

SOY BEAN DRINK

$4.95

COCONUT JUICE

$6.95

SODA

$2.95

SODA WITH CONDENSED MILK EGG

$7.95

ICED TEA

$2.25

HOT TEA

$2.25

FLAVOR GREEN TEA

$5.50+

MILK TEA

$5.50+

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.95

FRUIT SMOOTHIES

SOUR SOP SMOOTHIE

$5.95

DURIAN SMOOTHIE

$5.95

JACKFUIT SMOOTHIE

$5.95

AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.95

RED BEAN SMOOTHIE

$5.50

MUNG BEAN SMOOTHIE

$5.50

DESSERT DRINKS

COMBINATION BEAN IN COCONUT MILK

$5.50

ASIAN HERBAL DRINK

$5.50

GRASS JELLY IN COCONUT MILK

$5.50

SIDE

EXTRA PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA 2OZ FISH SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA 4OZ FISH SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA SIRACHA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA SWEET CHILLI SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA HOISON SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA PHO SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA CHILLI OIL

$0.50

EXTRA CHILLI PASTE

EXTRA STIR-FRIED SOY SAUCE

BOWL OF MEATBALL

$5.95

EXTRA MEATBALL

$5.50

EXTRA STEAK

$4.25

EXTRA WELL-DONE BRISKET

$4.25

EXTRA FLANK

$4.00

SIDE KOREAN SHORT RIB

$8.95

EXTRA FAT BRISKET

$4.25

EXTRA TRIPE

$4.25

EXTRA TENDON

$4.00

EXTRA WHITE MEAT CHICKEN

$4.25

EXTRA DARK MEAT CHICKEN

$4.25

EXTRA GRILLED SHRIMP

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED PORK

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED PORK CHOP

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

EXTRA GRILLED BEEF

$5.75

EXTRA PORK MEATLOAF

$3.50

EXTRA FRIED EGG

$2.25

EXTRA SHREDDED PORK

$4.50

SIDE PORK BROTH

$2.25

SIDE RICE

$2.50

EXTRA PICKLE VEG

$2.50

EXTRA STEAM PORK

$4.50

EXTRA SHRIMP

$4.50

EXTRA KRAB STICK

$3.50

EXTRA LIVER

$2.95

EXTRA BBQ PORK

$4.50

EXTRA GROUND PORK

$2.25

EXTRA PORK BOLONEY

$3.75

EXTRA TOFU

$2.95

EXTRA BEANSPROUT

$3.95

EXTRA CARROT

$3.95

EXTRA SNOWPEA

$3.95

EXTRA MUSHROOM

$4.95

EXTRA SCALLION

$2.00

EXTRA CABBAGE

$3.95

EXTRA ONION

$2.00

EXTRA BELL PEPPERS

$3.95

EXTRA BROCCOLI

$3.95

EXTRA BAMBOO

$3.95

EXTRA BABY CORN

$3.95

EXTRA PICKLE VEG

$2.00

EXTRA PICKLE CARROT

$2.00

EXTRA LETTUCE

$2.50

EXTRA SALAD

$3.25

EXTRA STEAK

$5.75

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.50

EXTRA SHRIMP

$5.50

EXTRA TOFU

$2.95

EXTRA CALAMARI

$4.75

EXTRA SALMON

$11.95

SIDE RICE NOODLE

$3.50

SIDE EGG NOODLE

$3.95

SIDE CLEAR NOODLE

$3.95

SIDE UDON

$3.95

SUB RICE NOODLE

$2.00

SUB EGG NOODLE

$2.00

SUB CLEAR NOODLE

$2.00

SUB UDON

$2.00

SUB RICE NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB EGG NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB CLEAR NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB UDON XL

$3.00

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.50

SIDE BROWN RICE

$2.95

SIDE STIR-FRIED SAUCE

$3.95

SIDE CRIPSY EGG NOODLE

$6.95

SIDE CRIPSY RICE NOODLE

$7.50

SIDE ORDER

EXTRA SAUCE

EXTRA PEANUT SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA 2OZ FISH SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA 4OZ FISH SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA SIRACHA SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA SWEET CHILLI SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA HOISON SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA PHO SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA CHILLI OIL

$0.50

EXTRA CHILLI PASTE

EXTRA STIR-FRIED SOY SAUCE

SIDE PHO PROTEIN

BOWL OF MEATBALL

$5.95

EXTRA MEATBALL

$5.50

SIDE EYE ROUND STEAK

$5.50

EXTRA EYE ROUND STEAK

$4.25

EXTRA WELL-DONE BRISKET

$4.25

EXTRA FLANK

$4.00

SIDE KOREAN SHORT RIB

$8.95

EXTRA FAT BRISKET

$4.25

EXTRA TRIPE

$4.25

EXTRA TENDON

$4.00

EXTRA WHITE MEAT CHICKEN

$4.25

EXTRA DARK MEAT CHICKEN

$4.25

STEAK ON THE SIDE

$1.00

SIDE GRILL PROTEIN

EXTRA GRILLED SHRIMP

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED PORK

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED PORK CHOP

$5.50

EXTRA GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.95

EXTRA GRILLED BEEF

$5.75

EXTRA PORK MEATLOAF

$3.50

EXTRA FRIED EGG

$2.25

EXTRA SHREDDED PORK

$4.50

SIDE PORK BROTH

$2.25

SIDE RICE

$2.50

EXTRA PICKLE VEG

$2.50

SIDE HU TIEU PROTEIN

EXTRA STEAM PORK

$4.50

EXTRA SHRIMP

$4.50

EXTRA KRAB STICK

$3.50

EXTRA LIVER

$2.95

EXTRA BBQ PORK

$4.50

EXTRA GROUND PORK

$2.25

EXTRA PORK BOLONEY

$3.75

EXTRA TOFU

$2.95

EXTRA QUAIL EGGS

$3.95

SIDE VEG

EXTRA MIX VEGETABLES

$3.95

EXTRA BEANSPROUT

$3.95

EXTRA CARROT

$3.95

EXTRA SNOWPEA

$3.95

EXTRA MUSHROOM

$4.95

EXTRA SCALLION

$2.00

EXTRA CABBAGE

$3.95

EXTRA ONION

$2.00

EXTRA BELL PEPPERS

$3.95

EXTRA BROCCOLI

$3.95

EXTRA BAMBOO

$3.95

EXTRA BABY CORN

$3.95

EXTRA PICKLE VEG

$2.00

EXTRA PICKLE CARROT

$2.00

EXTRA LETTUCE

$2.50

EXTRA SALAD

$3.25

SIDE STIR-FRIED PROTEIN

EXTRA STEAK

$5.75

EXTRA CHICKEN

$4.50

EXTRA SHRIMP

$4.50

EXTRA TOFU

$2.95

EXTRA CALAMARI

$4.75

EXTRA TOFU

$2.95

EXTRA SALMON

$10.95

SIDE MISC

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.50

SIDE BROWN RICE

$2.95

SIDE SOUP BROTH

$3.50

SIDE STIR-FRIED SAUCE

$3.95

SIDE CRIPSY EGG NOODLE

$6.95

SIDE CRIPSY RICE NOODLE

$7.50

SIDE NOODLES

SIDE RICE NOODLE

$3.50

SIDE EGG NOODLE

$3.95

SIDE CLEAR NOODLE

$4.25

SIDE UDON

$3.95

SIDE RICE VERMICELLI

$3.50

SUB RICE NOODLE

$2.00

SUB EGG NOODLE

$2.00

SUB CLEAR NOODLE

$2.00

SUB UDON

$2.00

SUB RICE NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB EGG NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB CLEAR NOODLE XL

$3.00

SUB UDON XL

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

730 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chi Kin
orange starNo Reviews
813 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Strand
orange star4.6 • 412
807 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
CHEWY BOBA COMPANY - 1212 E Colonial Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1212 E Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
PLANTEES - 1030 North Mills Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1030 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1835 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (46 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston