Vietnamese

Pho Bowl

review star

No reviews yet

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr

Alexandria, VA 22315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

B# Beef Pho - Pho Bò
B2 Chicken Pho - Pho Gà
A1 Crispy Spring Rolls - Cha Giò

Appetizers

A1 Crispy Spring Rolls - Cha Giò

$6.50
A2 Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon

A2 Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon

$6.50

A3 Vegetarian Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon Chay

$6.50

A4 Shrimp Toast - Bánh Mì Chiên Tôm

$6.50

A5 Deep Fried Wontons - HoànhThánh Chiên

$6.50

A6 Chicken Wings - Cánh Gà

$7.95

A7 Wonton Soup

$7.50

A8 Grilled Chicken Rolls - Goi Cuon Gà

$6.50
A9 Salad w/ Shrimp or Squid - Goi Tôm hay Muc

A9 Salad w/ Shrimp or Squid - Goi Tôm hay Muc

$10.95

Lunch Combos

L1 Combo #1 - Choice of Pho: B1, B2, B5, or B6

$15.50+

L2 Combo #2 - Vermicelli w/

$16.95

L2 Combo #2 - Rice Platters w/

$16.95

L3 Combo #3 - Fried Rice w/

$16.95

L3 Combo #3 - Seafood Fried Rice

$17.95

L4 Combo #4 - Seafood Pho

$16.50

L4 Combo #4 - Pho Meat Lover

$16.95
L5 Combo #5 - Banh Mi Viet Style Sandwich

L5 Combo #5 - Banh Mi Viet Style Sandwich

$12.95

Banh Mi - Sandwich Only

$9.95

Pho

B# Beef Pho - Pho Bò

B# Beef Pho - Pho Bò

$12.95+

B2 Chicken Pho - Pho Gà

$12.95+

B3 Meat-Lover Pho - Pho Dac Biet

$14.95

B4 Seafood Pho - Pho Do Biên

$13.95+

B5 Vegetable Pho - Pho Chay

$12.50+

B6 Plain Pho - Pho Không Thit

$9.95+

Add-On Items (for Pho & Rice Platter only)

Extra Bean Sprouts - Thêm Giá

$1.95

Extra Broth - Thêm Nuoc Pho

$4.00+

Extra Fried Rice

$4.00

Extra Meat - Thêm Thit

$5.50

Extra Noodles - Thêm Bánh Pho

$2.95

Extra Onion Vinegar - Thêm Hành Giam

$2.50

Extra Rice - Thêm Com Trang

$1.95

Extra Tofu

$2.50

Fried Egg - Trung Chiên

$1.95

Mixed Vegetables

$1.95

Saté

$0.95

Specialty Soups

Bò Kho - Viet Style Beef Stew

Bò Kho - Viet Style Beef Stew

$14.95

Beef broth with spices for tasty flavor, serve rice noodle and tender chunk of meats.

Hu Tieu - Clear Noodle Soup

$14.95
Bún Bò Huê - Spicy Beef & Pork Noodle Soup

Bún Bò Huê - Spicy Beef & Pork Noodle Soup

$14.95

A mild spicy lemongrass flavored beef broth, with beef shank and pork knuckle, slices of Vietnamese cooked ham.

Wonton Soup, Pork meat & Egg Noodles

Wonton Soup, Pork meat & Egg Noodles

$14.95

Rice Platter

C1 Rice Platter w/

$13.50
C2 Rice, Pork Chop, Shredded Pork & Egg - Com Suon Bì Trung

C2 Rice, Pork Chop, Shredded Pork & Egg - Com Suon Bì Trung

$14.50

C3 Lemongrass Tofu - Com Dâu Hu Chiên Sa

$12.50
C4 Rice Platter Special - Com Dac Biêt

C4 Rice Platter Special - Com Dac Biêt

$18.95

Fried Rice

C5 Fried Rice - Com Chiên

$14.50

C6 Vegetarian Fried Rice - Com Chiên Xá Loi

$13.50

C7 Shrimp Fried Rice - Com Chiên Tôm

$15.50

C8 Seafood Fried Rice - Com Chiên Dô Biên

$15.50

Vermicelli Dishes

D1 Vermicelli Noodle Platter w/ Meat - Bún Thit Nuong

$13.50

D2 Vermicelli Noodle Platter w/ Seafood - Bún Dô Biên Nuong

$15.50

D3 Crispy Spring Rolls & Grilled Meat - Bún Thit Nuong Cha Giò

$14.50

D4 Vegetarian Platter - Bún Chay

$13.50

Dinner Specials

S1 Flambe Shaken Beef - Com Bò Lúc Lac

S1 Flambe Shaken Beef - Com Bò Lúc Lac

$17.50
S2 Stir-Fried on Crispy Egg Noodles - Mì Xào Thâp-Câm/Dô Biên

S2 Stir-Fried on Crispy Egg Noodles - Mì Xào Thâp-Câm/Dô Biên

$16.95
S3 Stir-Fried on Soft Egg Noodles - Mì Xào Thâp-Câm/Dô Biên

S3 Stir-Fried on Soft Egg Noodles - Mì Xào Thâp-Câm/Dô Biên

$16.95

S4 Stir-Fried on Rice Noodles - Hu Tiêu Xào Thâp-Câm/Dô Biên

$16.95
S5 Vietnamese Style Rice Noodle - Hu Tiêu Xào

S5 Vietnamese Style Rice Noodle - Hu Tiêu Xào

$14.95
S6 Triple Delight Vermicelli - Bún Thit Tôm Nuong Dac Biêt

S6 Triple Delight Vermicelli - Bún Thit Tôm Nuong Dac Biêt

$18.50

Kid’s Meals (10 & under)

Kids Pho w/ Beef & soda or juice

$9.50

Kids Pho w/ Chicken & soda or juice

$9.50

Kids Pho w/ Meatball & soda or juice

$9.50

Kids Fried Rice w/ Chicken & soda or juice

$9.50

Kids Fried Rice w/ Pork & soda or juice

$10.50

Beverages

VN Coffee w/ Condensed Milk - Cà Phê Sua Nóng

$4.50

VN Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk - Cà Phê Sua Dá

$4.50
Milk Tea

Milk Tea

$5.95+
Passion Fruit - Chanh Giây

Passion Fruit - Chanh Giây

$4.50

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade - Dá Chanh

$4.50

Juice - Apple, Fruit Punch, Berries

$2.45

Coconut Drink - Nuoc Dừa Tuoi

$4.50

Iced Tea - Trà Dá

$2.45

Hot Tea Pot

$2.45

Soda - Nuoc Ngot

$2.45

Smoothies

Avocado

Avocado

$6.00

Pina Colada

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Mango Banana

$5.50

Watermelon

$5.50

Seasonal

Sticky Rice Mango

$6.50
Che Summer Trio

Che Summer Trio

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria, VA 22315

