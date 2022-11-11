A map showing the location of Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave 3713 New Hampshire Ave NWView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Viet USA Inc New Hampshire Ave 3713 New Hampshire Ave NW

1,590 Reviews

$

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Popular Items

N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)
N7. Pho Ga (Chicken)
A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps

Appetizers

A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps

A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps

$8.00+

Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce

A2. Summer Rolls with Tofu

A2. Summer Rolls with Tofu

$8.00+

Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce

A3. Spring Rolls Ground Pork (3 rolls)

A3. Spring Rolls Ground Pork (3 rolls)

$8.00+

Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce

A4. Spring Rolls Veggie (3 rolls)

A4. Spring Rolls Veggie (3 rolls)

$8.00+Out of stock

Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce

A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumplings ( 4 pieces)

A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumplings ( 4 pieces)

$8.00+

Fried dumplings, Shrimps, white onion, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce

A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$8.00+
A25. Combo Platters (2 Summer Rolls + 3 Spring Rolls)

A25. Combo Platters (2 Summer Rolls + 3 Spring Rolls)

$15.00

Combine any kind of spring rolls and eggrolls

A10. Combo Platters(2 summer+3 spring+4 dumplings)

$19.00

A16. Shrimp & Pork Dumpling ( 4 pieces)

$9.00Out of stock

A9. Summer Rolls with Grilled Pork (3 rolls)

$8.00Out of stock

A12. Bao Bun Grilled Chicken

$9.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Grilled Chicken, 2 buns, pickles, onion, with Mayo Sauce

A14. Bao Bun Stir-Fried Brisket

$9.00Out of stock

Stir-Fried Brisket, 2 buns, onion with Mayo Sauce

Pho (Noodles Soup)

N5. Pho Dac Biet

N5. Pho Dac Biet

$14.00

Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth

N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)

N6. Pho Tai Nam (Rare Steak with Brisket)

$13.00

Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth

N7. Pho Ga (Chicken)

N7. Pho Ga (Chicken)

$12.00

White chicken meat served with chicken broth

N8. Pho Hai San (Seafood)

N8. Pho Hai San (Seafood)

$13.00

Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats served with chicken broth

N9. Pho Tom (Shrimp)

$13.00

Peeled shrimps served with chicken broth

N10. Pho Chay ( Veggie)

N10. Pho Chay ( Veggie)

$13.00

Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth

N11. Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth)

N11. Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth)

$13.00

Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth

N12. Pho Bo Vien (Meatball)

N12. Pho Bo Vien (Meatball)

$13.00

Meatball only served with beef broth

Plain Pho

$9.00

Rice

R13. Special Combo Rice

R13. Special Combo Rice

$13.00

Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice

R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice

$13.00

Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R15. Veggie Rice

$13.00

Steamed white rice served with fried tofu, broccoli, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of veggie broth

R16. Boneless Chicken Rice

R16. Boneless Chicken Rice

$13.00

Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R17. Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

White chicken meat, corn, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg

R18. Seafood Fried Rice

R18. Seafood Fried Rice

$14.00

Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg

Dried Noodles

DN19. Noodles Combo

DN19. Noodles Combo

$14.00

Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN20. Shrimps Noodles

DN20. Shrimps Noodles

$13.00

Vermicelli served with stir-fried shrimps, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN21. Veggie Noodles

DN21. Veggie Noodles

$13.00

Vermicelli served with fried tofu, broccoli, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN23. Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Noodles

$13.00

Banh Mi

B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$12.00

9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)

B24. Tofu Banh Mi

B24. Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00

9-inch sub served with tofu and veggies, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)

B25. Banh Mi Brisket

$12.00

Slow cooked brisket with hoisan-caramelized sauce, onion and egg.

Banh Xeo

Onion, bean sprouts, shrimp, and beef.

P1. Banh Xeo - Crispy Vietnamese Crepes

$16.00Out of stock
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3713 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
