Phoenicia Restaurant

Phoenicia Dinner Menu

COLD MEZZE

BABA GHANNOUJ

$14.00

CHARRED EGGPLANT/TAHINI/LEMON

HUMMUS

$12.00

CHICKPEA PUREE/TAHINI/LEMON

LABNEH

$12.00

STRAINED YOGURT/MINT/OLIVE OIL

LEBANESE CHEESE

$13.00

BLACK SEED/ZAATAR/OLIVE OIL

MIXED APPETIZER

$22.00

HUMMUS/TABBOULEH/BABA GHANNOUJ

MOUHAMARA

$14.00

WALNUTS / ROASTED PEPPERS / POMEGRANATE MOLASSES

TABBOULEH

$14.00

PARSLEY/TOMATO/BULGAR/MINT

TOMATO KIBBEH

$12.00

TOMATO / ONION / CRACKED WHEAT / MINT

VEGETARIAN STUFFED BABY ONIONS

$14.00

TOMATO/RICE/LEMON/OLIVE OIL

HOT MEZZE

ARAYES

$17.00

PITA/KAFTA/TAHINI/PINE NUTS

ARTICHOKE HEARTS

$14.00

ONIONS/CARROTS/LEMON

EGGPLANT FETTAH

$21.00

EGGPLANT/ CHICKPEA / HASHWI/ PITA CHIPS/ TAHINI YOGURT/ PINE NUTS / POMEGRANATE

HALOUMI

$19.00

FRIED LEBANESE CHEESE

HASHWI

$15.00

GROUND LAMB/ SEVEN SPICES/POMEGRANATE/TOASTED ALMOND

LEBANESE SAUSAGES

$17.00

SPANISH ALMONDS/POMEGRANATE MOLASSES

PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS

$15.00

ROASTED RED PEPPER/GARLIC/BASIL BALSAMIC REDUCTION

ROASTED GARLIC

$15.00

TOMATO/BASIL/SOY/OLIVE OIL

ROASTED RED PEPPERS

$12.00

GARLIC/BASIL/BALSAMIC REDUCTION

SAUTÉED DANDELIONS & ONIONS

$12.00

LEMON/ EVOO

SPINACH PIES

$15.00

ONIONS/WALNUTS

SUJUK

$15.00

SPICY ARMENIAN SAUSAGE IN TOMATO SAUCE

SOUPS & SALADS

CHICKEN SOUP

$9.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN/ CARROTS/ RICE

CUCUMBER AND YOGURT

$12.00

MINT/GARLIC

FATTOUSH

$16.00

TOASTED PITA/LEMON ZA'ATAR DRESSING

GARLIC TOMATO

$12.00

SUMAC/GARLIC/MINT/OLIVE OIL

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

TOMATO/ CUCUMBER/ RED ONION/ MINT VINAIGRETTE

LEBANESE SALAD

$16.00

CUCUMBERS/TOMATOES/ONIONS/GARLIC/SUMAC LEMON DRESSING

LENTIL SOUP

$9.00

LENTILS/CARROTS/SPINACH/DILL

SPINACH SALAD

$14.00

ONION/TOMATO/BULGARIAN FETA/GARLIC SUMAC DRESSING

VEGETARIAN

BULGUR & TOMATOES

$19.00

ONION/GREEN PEPPER

FALAFEL

$21.00

FRIED CHICK PEA & FAVA BEAN DUMPLING

GREEN BEANS & ONIONS ENTREE

$17.00

TOMATO SAUCE

MJADDARA

$19.00

GREEN LENTILS/CRISPY ONION/ TOMATO

STUFFED SQUASH

$21.00

VEGETABLES/RICE/HERBS/TOMATO

STUFFED SWISS CHARD

$22.00

CHICK PEAS/RICE/LEMON/OLIVE OIL

VEGETARIAN GRAPE LEAVES

$22.00

SEAFOOD

GRILLED SALMON

$36.00

PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS/SPINACH/ROASTED RED PEPPERS/GARLIC/BALSAMIC

CILANTRO SHRIMP

$35.00

GARLIC/LEMON/CILANTRO

FROG LEGS

$27.00

GARLIC/LEMON/CILANTRO

BAKED WHITEFISH

$30.00

TOMATO/SPINACH/SAUTEED ONIONS AND PEPPERS

BRONZINO

$48.00

PITA CHIPS/SPINACH/TAHINI

DOVER SOLE

$58.00

SOFTSHELL CRAB

$45.00

CHEF'S TABLE

1/2 KIBBEH NEYEE

$19.00

LAMB TARTARE/ MINT/ JALAPENO/ BULGUR

BABA GHANNOUJ & HASHWI

$27.00

LAMB CONFIT/ LEMON/ TOASTED ALMONDS

BAKED KIBBEH

$26.00

KIBBEH /HASHWI /PINE NUTS/ ALMONDS

CHICKEN GALLABA

$25.00

RICE/TOMATO/SOY

COMBINATION PLATE

$26.00

CABBAGE/GRAPE LEAVES

HUMMUS & HASHWI

$25.00

LAMB CONFIT/ LEMON/ TOASTED ALMONDS

HUMMUS WITH SAUTÉED CHICKEN

$24.00

LEMON / TOASTED ALMOND

KIBBEH NEYEE

$28.00

LAMB TARTARE/MINT/JALAPENO/BULGUR

MIXED PLATE

$31.00

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES/STUFFED CABBAGE/BAKED KIBBEH

SHRIMP GALLABA

$28.00

RICE/TOMATO/SOY

STUFFED CABBAGE

$22.00

RICE / GROUND LAMB

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

$22.00

RICE / GROUND LAMB

VEGETARIAN GALLABA

$22.00

RICE/TOMATO/SOY

FROM THE BROILER

BABY BACK RIBS

$31.00

SAMY SPICE/ BARBEQUE SAUCE

BAKED CHICKEN

$32.00

GARLIC/LEMON

BONE-IN RIBEYE STEAK

$70.00

PHOENICIA ZIP SAUCE

BROILED CHICKEN

$32.00

GARLIC / LEMON

CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$24.00

HUMMUS/SUMAC ONIONS

DEBONED CHICKEN

$29.00

GARLIC WHIP

LAMB CHOPS

$59.00

FOUR LAMB CHOPS / SPINACH / LEMON

MIXED GRILL

$38.00

SHISH KABOB/TAWOOK/KAFTA

SHISH KABOB

$42.00

RIBEYE/VEGETABLES

SHISH KAFTA

$30.00

GROUND LAMB/ONIONS/PARSLEY

SHISH TAWOOK

$27.00

CHICKEN KABOB

SWEETBREADS

$28.00

BUTTER/GARLIC/SCALLIONS

VEAL CHOP

$59.00

SIDES

RICE W SAUCE

$5.00

RICE NO SAUCE

$5.00

RICE W/ LAMB

$5.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS AND ONIONS

$5.00

ONION POTATOES

$5.00

CRISPY POTATOES

$5.00

GRILLED BROCCOLI

$5.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$6.00

RICE PUDDING

$8.00

LEBANESE SUNDAE

$10.00

KEY LIME TART

$12.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

ADD ONS

SIDES (TOGO)

RICE W SAUCE

$5.00

RICE NO SAUCE

$5.00

RICE W/ LAMB

$5.00

SIDE GREEN BEANS AND ONIONS

$5.00

ONION POTATOES

$5.00

CRISPY POTATOES

$5.00

2OZ BBQ

PINT BBQ

$5.00

2OZ TAHINI

PINT TAHINI

$5.00

2OZ GARLIC WHIP

PINT GARLIC WHIP

$5.00

PINT OLIVES

$5.00

PINT PICKLED TURNIPS

$5.00

2OZ YOGURT

PINT YOGURT

$7.00

CRISPY PITA

SOFT PITA

ROMAINE LEAVES

CRUDITE

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
For over 50 years, Phoenicia has been thrilling diners with the most exciting Middle Eastern fare in metro Detroit. While the space and menu have evolved over the years, Phoenicia has stayed true to itself with a focus on the best hand-picked ingredients and the timeless warm and bright flavors everybody keeps coming back for.

588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham, MI 48009

