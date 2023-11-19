Pippal Pippal
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Pippal is an Indian restaurant that celebrates the country’s many diverse culinary regions, in a fast and casual environment.
Location
5616 Bay Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Gallery