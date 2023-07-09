Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizza Tova

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Suite 128

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Starters

$6.50

the amazing dough of our pizza is in the form of focaccia and comes with chili oil and olive oil with reduced balsamic

Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, and EVOO.

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic confit, Fresh Basil, Fresh Oregano, EVOO. NO CHEESE.

$16.00

Cream Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Portobello and Champignon Mushrooms, Fresh Oregano, Truffle Oil.

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic Confit, Goat Cheese, EVOO, Jalapeno Pepper, Habanero Pepper and Sriracha.

$16.00

Cream sauce, Fresh Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, EVOO, Truffle Oil, Fresh Arugula and Balsamic Vinegar.

Dessert

$9.99

Our amazing pizza dough is filled with Nutella and topped with powdered sugar

Drinks

$6.00
$2.50

12 Oz Can

$2.50

12 Oz Can

$2.50

12 Oz Can

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza Tova, not just a good pizza. Healthy vegetarian, Kosher Pizza.

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd, Suite 128, Cedar Park, TX 78613

