Pizzeria New York - Pickerington 833 Hill Rd N

No reviews yet

833 Hill Rd N

Pickerington, OH 43147

Order Again

Popular Items

16in BYO Pizza
14in BYO Pizza
Garlic Knots (5)

BYO Pizza

12in BYO Pizza

$11.99

14in BYO Pizza

$13.99

16in BYO Pizza

$15.99

SLICE

$3.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Baked Meatballs (3)

$8.99

Homemade Meatballs Smothered with Mozzarella cheese and Marinara

Bread Sticks (8)

$4.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Cheese Pinwheels (4)

$10.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Cheesy Breadsticks (8)

$5.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

French Fries (Basket)

$5.99

Garlic Knots (5)

$4.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Loaded Fries (basket)

$7.99

Smothered with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon, Jalapeños

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Onion Ring (Basket)

$4.99

Pepperoni Pinwheels (4)

$11.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Pepperoni Rolls (6)

$7.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Zucchini Sticks (Basket)

$6.99

Served with homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Bread with cheese

$4.99

Wings & Tenders

Boneless Wings (10)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (5)

$8.99

Chicken Wings (Traditonal) (10)

$13.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Asiago Cheese, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons

Greek Salad

$5.99+

Spring Mix, Red Onions, Black Olives, Bannana Peppers, Feta Cheese

Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons and Cheddar Cheese

Subs

6in Cajun Bourbon Sub

$8.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese,Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Red onions.

6in Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara

6in Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.99

Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara

6in Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions

6in Grilled Chicken Sub

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Onions, Green Pepper

6in Italian Sub

$8.99

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onions, Tomato, Bannana Peppers, Italian Dressing

6in Meatball Sub

$8.99

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

6in Philly Steak Sub

$8.99

Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper

12in Cajun Bourbon Sub

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese,Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Red onions.

12in Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara

12in Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Marinara

12in Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions

12in Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, American Cheese, Onions, Green Pepper

12in Italian Sub

$11.99

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Red onions, Tomato, Bannana Peppers, Italian Dressing

12in Meatball Sub

$11.99

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

12in Philly Steak Sub

$11.99

Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Onion, Green Pepper

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Bed of Pasta, Marinara, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.99

Bed of Pasta, Marinara, Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.99

Bed of Fettucine Noodles, Alfredo Sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99

Bed of Pasta, Marinara, Homemade Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese

Stuffed Shells

$11.99

Stuffed Ricotta Shells, Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara

Tortellini

$10.99

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

$17.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$12.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Stromboli

$12.99

Garnished with garlic butter and parmesan cheese served with a side of Marinara

Specialty Pizzas

14in Barbecue Chicken

$19.99

Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese

14in Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Mild Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese

14in Chicken Bourbon

$19.99

Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Red onions, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Eggplant Parm

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Greek Pizza

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Feta, Red onions, Black olives, Spinach, Mozzarella cheese

14in Meat Special

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese

14in New York White

$19.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Paps Special

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Philly Steak

$19.99

Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Green Peppers

14in Three Cheese

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Triple Pepperoni

$23.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

14in Veggie Primavera

$18.99

Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers,Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Barbecue Chicken

$22.99

Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese

16in Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Mild Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Alfredo sauce, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella cheese

16in Chicken Bourbon

$22.99

Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Red onions, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Eggplant Parm

$22.99

Pizza Sauce, Fried Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Greek Pizza

$22.99

Pizza Sauce, Feta, Red onions, Black olives, Spinach, Mozzarella cheese

16in Meat Special

$25.99

Pizza Sauce, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese

16in NewYork White

$22.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Ricotta, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Paps Special

$25.99

Pizza Sauce, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Philly Steak

$22.99

Pizza Sauce, Shaved Steak, Onions, Green Peppers

16in Three Cheese

$25.99

Pizza Sauce, Asiago Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Triple Pepperoni

$25.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Spicy Pepperoni, Old World Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

16in Veggie Primavera

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Green Peppers,Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese

Desserts

Black & White Cookie

$2.99

Canolli

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$4.99

New York Style Cheesecake

Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Zepploes

$4.99

Fried Pastry, Powdered Sugar

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.59

Marinara

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

French

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Strawberry Sauce

$0.50

2 Liters

Coke

$3.69

Diet Coke

$3.69

Sprite

$3.69

Root beer

$3.69

Pepsi

$3.69

Diet Pepsi

$3.69Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$3.69Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$3.69Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

833 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

