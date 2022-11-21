Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Sophia

57 Reviews

$$

15065 FL-7 #400

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg NYC Pizza
Sm NYC Pizza
Sm Sophia Salad

Pizza

Sm NYC Pizza

$12.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella

Sm The Sophia

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Basil and EVOO. OUR MARGARITA PIZZA

Sm The Capo

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shedded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Red Onions, White Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Basil and Parmesan Cheese

Sm Arthur Avenue

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Parmesan Cheese, Red Chilli Flakes, Italian Parsley, EVOO

Sm Joey’s Sunday Pie

$15.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Sm Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Sm Bbq Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Sm Napoli Pizza

$15.00

NO CHEESE Tomato Sauce, Anchovies, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Red Chili Flakes, Oregano, Italian Parsley

Sm Sopressata Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Soppressata, Hot Cherry Peppers, Hot Honey

Sm Verde

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Caramelized Onions, Portobello's, Roasted Peppers, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Sm Eggplant Pizza

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Shedded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Portobello Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Sundried Tomatoes, Portobello's, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil, Truffle Oil

Sm Spinach Pizza

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Salt & Pepper, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Olympus

$15.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Venetian

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Artichokes, Sundries Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Prosciutto Pizza

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Salt & Peppers, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Basil Pesto, Chicken, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Quattro Formaggi

$15.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Potato Pie

$15.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pancetta, Gorgonzola Cheese, Italian Parsley

Sm Fig Pizza

$15.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Figs, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Chili Flakes, Arugula

Sm Toscano Tuna

$15.00

Homemade Tuna, Red Onions, Tomatoes, White Mushrooms, Shredded Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Sm Clam Pie

$15.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Capers, Oregano, Italian Parsley

Sm Jersey Tomato Pie

$13.00

( Upside Down Pie ) Shredded Mozzarella topped with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Oregano

Sm Ray's Manhattan Special

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Italian Parsley

Sm Patsy's Special

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Italian Parsley

Sm Carmines Special

$15.00

Roasted Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Basil

Lg NYC Pizza

$19.00

Traditional Cheese Pizza Tomato Sauce and shredded Mozzarella

Lg The Sophia

$21.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Basil and EVOO. OUR MARGARITA PIZZA

Lg The Capo

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shedded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs, Red Onions, White Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Basil and Parmesan Cheese

Lg Arthur Avenue

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Parmesan Cheese, Red Chilli Flakes, Italian Parsley, EVOO

Lg Joey’s Sunday Pie

$25.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Meatballs, Pepperoncini, Ricota, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Lg Hawaiian Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple

Lg Bbq Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Red Onions, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Cilantro

Lg Napoli Pizza

$25.00

NO CHEESE Tomato Sauce, Anchovies, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Red Chili Flakes, Oregano, Italian Parsley

Lg Sopressata Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Soppressata, Hot Cherry Peppers, Hot Honey

Lg Verde

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Roasted Zucchini, Caramelized Onions, Portobello's, Roasted Peppers, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

Lg Eggplant Pizza

$25.00

Basil Pesto, Roasted Eggplant, Tomatoes, Shedded Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Portobello Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Sundried Tomatoes, Portobello's, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil, Truffle Oil

Lg Spinach Pizza

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Ricotta, Salt & Pepper, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Olympus

$25.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Venetian

$25.00

Basil Pesto, Artichokes, Sundries Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Feta Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Salt & Peppers, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.00

Basil Pesto, Chicken, Artichokes, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Quattro Formaggi

$25.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Potato Pie

$25.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Roasted Rosemary Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pancetta, Gorgonzola Cheese, Italian Parsley

Lg Fig Pizza

$25.00

Shredded Mozzarella, Figs, Gorgonzola Cheese, Red Chili Flakes, Arugula

Lg Toscano Tuna

$25.00

Homemade Tuna, Red Onions, Tomatoes, White Mushrooms, Shredded Mozzarella, Arugula, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Lg Clam Pie

$25.00

Fresh Garlic, Shredded Mozzarella, Chopped Clams, Capers, Oregano, Italian Parsley

Lg Jersey Tomato Pie

$21.00

( Upside Down Pie ) Shredded Mozzarella topped with Tomato Sauce, Parmesan & Oregano

Lg Ray's Manhattan Special

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Peppers, Italian Parsley

Lg Patsy's Special

$25.00

Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Italian Parsley

Lg Carmines Special

$25.00

Roasted Garlic, Tomato Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Fresh Basil

In Our Oven

Eggplant Parm Platter

$15.00

Breaded Eggplant, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce

Lasagna

$15.00

Meatless Three Cheese Lasagna

Pop’s Roasted Chicken & Potatoes

$17.00Out of stock

Seasoned Chicken, Golden Roasted Potatoes and Caramelized Onions

Starters & Apps

Marinated Sicilian Olives

$4.00

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

Burrata Cheese, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Basil with Balsamic Glaze

Meatball App

$9.50

Two Large Homemade all Beef Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta and Fresh Basil

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$9.50

Mini Rope Italian Sausage with Sautee Broccoli Rape

Breadsticks

$5.50

Four Parmesan & Garlic Breadsticks Served with a Side of Tomato Sauce

Escarole Soup

$8.00

Italian Wedding Soup with all Beef Mini Meatballs

Spec Appetizer

$9.50

Wings

$17.00

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

Sausage Peps/onions APP

$10.00

Panouzzo & Sandwich

Portobello Panouzzo

$10.00

Marinated Portobellos, Goat Cheese, Sundries Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions and Truffle Oil

Tuna Panouzzo

$10.00

Homemade Tuna, Tomatoes, Arugula and EVOO

Meatball Parm

$10.00

Homemade Meatballs with Tomato Sauce, Provolone and Oregano on an Italian Hoagie Roll

Chicken Panouzzo

$10.00

Marinated Chicken Breast, Roasted Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Arugula and EVOO

Caprese Panouzzo

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, EVOO

South Philly Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Sandwich P&O

$12.00

Sausage Parm

$10.00

Pork Sandwich

$10.00

South Philly Pork

$12.00

South Philly Chicken

$12.00

South Philly Sausage

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.00

Chicago Italian Beef

$12.00

Salads

Sm Sophia Salad

$8.00

Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette

Lg Sophia Salad

$11.00

Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Bell Peppers, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Oniond, Pepperoncini, kalamata Olives, Bell Peppers, Feta Cheese, Serve with a Side of Homemade Parmesan Vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Figs, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Serve with a Side of Lemon Juice and EVOO

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Shaved Parmesan and Seasoned Croutons Serve with a Side of Caesar Dressing

Sicilan Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Capers, Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Oregano, Italian Parsley and EVOO

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mixed Romaine and Radicchio, Shaved Parmesan and Seasoned Croutons Serve with a Side of Caesar Dressing

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Mini Biscotti

$4.00

Special Dessert

$8.00

Cannoli

$6.00Out of stock

Gelato Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Gelato Pistachio

$4.00Out of stock

MISCELLANEOUS

Side Of Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Chicken

$5.00

Side Of Tuna

$5.00

Crostini

$2.50

1/2 Roll

Cork FEE

$10.00

$3 Slice

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

15065 FL-7 #400, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

