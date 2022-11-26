Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzicato - Beaverton

review star

No reviews yet

10719 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HWY

Portland, OR 97005

Order Again

Pizza

Monthly Special - Mushroom and Taleggio

$16.50+

Truffle oil, Chopped Garlic, Mozzarella, Wild Mushrooms, Taleggio cheese, and fresh thyme

Just Cheese

$12.50+

Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Pepperoni

$15.00+

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

$15.75+

Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Molto Carne

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Pepperoni Supreme

$16.50+

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Pepperoncinis, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Sausage Combo

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Salsiccia Roma

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Kale and Sausage

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Kale, Red Pepper Coulis, Mozzarella, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Capicola & Hot Honey

$16.50+

Capicola, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Calabrian Chile Honey, Parmesan, Herbs

Squisita

$16.50+

Lamb Sausage, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

All'Amatriciana

$16.50+

Bacon, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta Salata, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Herbs

Thai Chicken

$16.50+

Marinated Chicken, Green Onions, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Parmesan, Basil

BBQ Chicken

$16.50+

Marinated Chicken, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Smoked Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Parmesan, Basil

Margherita

$14.50+

Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Puttanesca

$16.50+

Roma Tomatoes, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Mozzarella, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Wild Mushroom

$16.50+

Wild Mushroom Blend, Red Onion, Roasted Peppers, Roasted Garlic, Chèvre, Mozzarella, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Genovese

$16.50+

Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Roasted Peppers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Feta, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

Very Veggie

$15.50+

Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Arugula Walnut Pesto, Parmesan, Basil

Quattro Formaggi

$16.50+

Chèvre, Gorgonzola, Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Quattro Formaggi with Sausage and Mushrooms

$16.50+

Housemade Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Chèvre, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Chopped Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Basil

Vegan Oasis

$16.50+

Spinach, Artichokes, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Mozzarella, Basil

Mezze

$16.50+

Roasted Eggplant Spread, Roasted Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Basil

Half and Half Pizzas

Small Half & Half Pizza

Medium Half & Half Pizza

Large Half & Half Pizza

XL Half & Half Pizza

Medium GF Half & Half Pizza

Large GF Half & Half Pizza

Salads

Arugula Pear

$7.25+

Mixed Greens, Arugula, Candied Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Pear, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Greek

$7.25+

Red Leaf Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Feta, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Spinaci

$7.25+

Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pine Nuts, Feta, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Caesar

$6.75+

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Lemons, and Caesar Dressing on the side.

House

$6.75+

Red Leaf lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Onions, and Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Chinese Chop

$6.75+

Cabbage, Romaine, Carrots, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons, Peanuts, Black Sesame Seeds, and Spicy Asian Dressing on the side.

Monthly Special - Radicchio Caesar

$13.25

Radicchio, Hazelnuts, Garlic Dressing, Parmesan, Bruschetta Style Croutons, Fresh Herbs

Side Dressings & Sauces

Side Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.75+

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75+

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.75+

Side Spicy Asian Dressing

$0.75+

Side Tomato Sauce

$0.75+

Side Monthly Dressing

$0.75+

Paninis

Fresh Mozzarella Panini

$10.00

Roma Tomatoes, Basil, Balsamic Reduction, Olive Oil, on Ciabatta

Portobello & Arugula Panini

$10.00

Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Peppers, Arugula Walnut Pesto Mayo, Provolone, on Ciabatta

Roast Turkey Panini

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey, Roma Tomatoes, Provolone, Lemon Basil Garlic Aioli, on Baguette

The Club Panini

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Roma Tomatoes, Mayo, Provolone, on Ciabatta

The Coppa Panini

$10.00

Capicola, Pesto Mayo, Mama Lil's Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, on Baguette

Traditional Meatball Panini

$10.00

Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone, on Baguette

Monthly Special - Ham, Brie & Fig Jam

$10.00

Applewood Ham, Brie, Fig Jam, Toasted Baguette.

Appetizers

Breadsticks

$6.00

Mozzarella-filled Pizzicato Breadsticks and a side of Tomato Sauce.

Roasted Artichokes

$6.00

Artichoke Hearts, Lemon Basil Aioli, Mama Lil's Peppers, Feta, Parmesan Crumb.

Seasonal Appetizer - Harissa Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Carrots roasted in harissa paste, labneh cheese dipping sauce, cilantro, olive oil, salt & cracked pepper

Desserts

Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches

$5.75

Brownie

$3.00

Beer

IPA Rotating

$6.00

Lager/Pilsner Rotating

$6.00

Wheat Rotating

$6.00

Cider Rotating

$6.00

Wine

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$33.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$33.00

Bottle Chianti

$24.00

Bottle Rose

$24.00

N/A Bevs

Boylans Sodas

$3.00

Canned Sodas

$2.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Polar Sparkling Water

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Honest Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Kombucha

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, assembled with love and baked to perfection.

10719 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HWY, Portland, OR 97005

