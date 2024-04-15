Postino Lafayette
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Housed in a charming Carr Jones designed historic building, Postino welcomes guests with the celebration of food, family, friends and life around the dinner table featuring our Italian influenced, California cuisine. Postino is nestled in the hillside town of Lafayette in the East Bay. Our brick walls, slate tiled floors, fireplaces and intimate dining rooms evoke images and feelings of Italy and the Mediterranean. The dramatic ambience at Postino is captivating and enchanting.
Location
3565 Mount Diablo Boulevard, Lafayette, CA 94549
Gallery