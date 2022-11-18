Tutus Lafayette imageView gallery

Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market

53 Lafayette Circle

Lafayette, CA 94549

Order Again

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
We are an organic restaurant and market in Lafayette, California. We connect pure foods with affordable pricing. Our menu is a reflection of our rich and varied ethnic influences. We offer American, European, Latin American, and Asian dishes, and we also feature a classic, all-day breakfast and brunch!.

53 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA 94549

Tutus Lafayette image

