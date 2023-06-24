PRA JAM THAI
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! A typical Thai meal includes five main flavors: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy. Indeed, most Thai dishes are not considered satisfying unless they combine all five. While the seasoning can be spicy for a foreign palate, Thai food ensures that a balance of all flavors is present.
Location
12440 San Pablo Avenue , Units B, Richmond, CA 94805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Waffles & Cream - 12513 San Pablo Avenue
No Reviews
12513 San Pablo Avenue Richmond, CA 94805
View restaurant
El Agave Azul - 12955 San Pablo Avenue
No Reviews
12955 San Pablo Avenue Richmond, CA 94805
View restaurant