PRA JAM THAI

review star

No reviews yet

12440 San Pablo Avenue

Units B

Richmond, CA 94805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetzers

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$10.00

Fried vegetable egg roll with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$10.00

Fried chicken pot stickers with and soy dipping sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Fried squid served and sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$12.00

Cripy Wonton shell with cream cheese and crab meat filling.

Torpedo Shrimp

$12.00

Fried breaded shrimp with sweet chili sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried chicken wings with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Tofu

$9.00

Fried Tofu with sweet chili sauce.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$13.00

Spicy and sour soup with chili paste, lemon grass, kaffir lime leave, galangal, tomato and mushroom.

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$13.00

Mild spicy and sour coconut soup with chili paste, lemon grass, kaffir lime leave, galangal and mushroom.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and sweet basil leave. served with Jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potato, onion, baby corn and carrot. served with Jasmine rice

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$15.00

Panang curry paste in coconut milk with green bean, peanut sauce, citrus leave and bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice.

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Massaman curry paste in coconut milk with potato, peanut, carrot and onion. served with Jasmine rice

Pineapple Curry

$15.00

Red curry paste in coconut milk with pineapple, carrot, tomato and bell pepper. served with Jasmine rice.

Pumpkin Curry

Pumpkin Curry

$15.00

Red curry paste in coconut milk with kabocha pumpkin, green bean, broccoli, bell pepper and sweet basil leave. served with Jasmine rice.

Entree

Basil

Basil

$15.00

Sauteed with bamboo shoot, sweet basil leave, onion, bell pepper and jalapeno with spicy garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.

Spicy Garlic Lemongrass

$15.00

Sauteed lemongrass in spicy garlic sauce on bed of broccoli and carrot. served with Jasmine rice.

Himmapan

Himmapan

$15.00

Sauteed cashew nut, onion, carrot, bell, dried chili and garlic. served with Jasmine rice.

Eggplant

Eggplant

$15.00

Sauteed eggplant with onion, mushroom, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave in spicy garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.

Mixed Vegetable

Mixed Vegetable

$15.00

Stir-fried with broccoli, baby corn, onion, bean sprout, carrot, green bean and bell pepper with garlic sauce. served with Jasmine rice.

BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$16.00

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. served with Jasmine rice.

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Charbroiled BBQ meat marinated in Thai herbs. Served with sweet chili sauce. served with Jasmine rice.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with egg, onion and tomato.

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Spicy fried rice with onion, egg, tomato, green bean, bell pepper and sweet basil leave.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with pineapple, onion, cashew nut, raisin, tomato and egg.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$16.00

Yellow curry fried rice with egg, onion, pea, corn, carrot, green bean and cashew nut.

BBQ Fried Rice

BBQ Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice with tomato, onion and egg. Choiseof topped with BBQ chicken or BBQ pork served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Fried rice with real crab meat, egg, tomato and onion.

Noodle

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

Stir fried small rice noodles with egg, bean sprout, green onion and tofu in delicately flavored sauce.

Pad Se Ew

Pad Se Ew

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot in black soy sauce.

Drunken Noodle

Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Spicy stir fried flat rice noodle with tomato, onion, sweet basil leave, bell pepper, jalapeno and chili garlic sauce.

Garlic Noodle

Garlic Noodle

$15.00

Stir fried egg noodle with carrot, cabbage, broccoli and garlic sauce topped with Parmesan cheese.

Sesame Noodle

Sesame Noodle

$15.00

Stir fried flat rice noodle with ground peanut, bean sprout, onion and sesame.

Spicy Curry Noodle

Spicy Curry Noodle

$17.00

Egg noodle with fried tofu, broccoli, carrot bean sprout and green onion in spicy yellow curry.

Dessert

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00

Sweet coconut sticky rice and fresh mango. served with coconut sauce and sesame seed.

Side

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.00
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$4.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.00

Steam Noodle

$3.00

Steam Veggie

$3.00

Drink

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Unsweetened iced tea with lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Homemade Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.50
Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$4.50
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
Tropicana Orange Juice

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00
A&W Root beer

A&W Root beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A typical Thai meal includes five main flavors: salty, sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy. Indeed, most Thai dishes are not considered satisfying unless they combine all five. While the seasoning can be spicy for a foreign palate, Thai food ensures that a balance of all flavors is present.

12440 San Pablo Avenue , Units B, Richmond, CA 94805

