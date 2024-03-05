- Home
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine 11880 San Pablo Ave
No reviews yet
11880 San Pablo Ave
El Cerrito, CA 94530
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Spring Rolls$11.00
Homemade crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Rolls$11.00
Soft rice paper rolls, marinated tofu, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers side of peanut sauce
- Gyoza$10.00
Deep fried chicken dumplings, side of sweet soy sauce
- Curry Puff$12.00
Deep-fried pastry shell stuffed with vegetables, curry powder, potatoes, side of yellow curry sauce
- Roti Dip$8.00
Crispy roti, side of yellow curry sauce
- Chicken Satay$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken, cucumber salad, peanut sauce
- Wings$12.00
Crispy chicken wings, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Moo Krob$12.00
Homemade crispy pork belly, side of jaew sauce
- Crispy Shrimp Rolls$12.00
Homemade marinated shrimp rolls, side of sweet and sour sauce
- Calamari$12.00
Crispy calamari, side of spicy mayo
- Sweet Chicken Tacos$13.00
Crispy chicken, homemade sweet and sour sauce, mixed greens, carrots, wrapped in a crispy roti
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Crispy fried tofu, side of sweet and sour sauce, crunchy peanuts
Salad
- Papaya Salad$13.00
Shredded green papaya, carrots, green beans, tomatoes, chili, ground peanuts, chili-lime dressing
- Mango Prawn Salad$16.00
Mango chunks, prawns, onions, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, cashew nuts, thai tamarind dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$16.00
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, blue cheese, ranch dressing
- Crispy Tofu Salad$12.00
Crispy tofu, mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, thousand island dressing
- Larb Gai$14.00
Minced chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, mint, roasted rice powder, Thai tamarind dressing
- Yum Nuer$16.00
Grilled sliced beef, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, mint, roasted rice powder, Thai tamarind dressing
- Yum Moo Krob$16.00
Crispy pork belly, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, mint, roasted rice powder, Thai tamarind dressing
Soups
- Small Tom Yum$8.00
Sour and spicy soup, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, fragrant herbs
- Large Tom Yum$15.00
Sour and spicy soup, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, fragrant herbs
- Small Tom Kha$8.00
Coconut milk soup mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, galangal, fragrant herbs
- Large Tom Kha$15.00
Coconut milk soup mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, galangal, fragrant herbs
Stir-Fry & Curry
- Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, tangy tamarind sauce, eggs, fried tofu, chives, bean sprouts, crunchy peanuts
- Pad Se Ew$15.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, homemade sweet sauce, choice of protein, eggs, carrots, broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, homemade spicy sauce, eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, basil
- Garlic Noodle$16.00
Stir-fried egg noodles, garlic saute sauce, mixed vegetables, eggs
- Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried thai jasmine rice, eggs, onions, tomatoes
- Basil Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried thai jasmine rice, eggs, basil, bell peppers, Thai chili, onions, tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried Thai jasmine rice, eggs, pineapple, curry powder, cashew nuts, raisins, onions, tomatoes
- Spicy Basil$15.00
Thai basil saute sauce, onions, bell peppers, string beans, basil, chili, garlic. Recommended with added fried egg +3
- Spicy Eggplant$15.00
Eggplant saute, spicy Thai basil sauce, bell peppers, onions, basil
- Cashew Nut$15.00
House saute sauce, white and green onions, bell peppers, carrots, dry chili, cashew nuts
- Veggie Deluxe$15.00
Garlic saute sauce, mixed vegetables, bell peppers
- Pra-Ram$15.00
Steamed mix vegetables, peanut sauce, crunchy peanuts
- Prik King$15.00
Spicy house saute sauce, bell peppers, green beans
- Red Curry$16.00
Spicy red curry, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, green beans, basil
- Green Curry$15.00
Spicy green curry, bell peppers, eggplants, green beans, basil
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow curry, potatoes, carrots, onions
- Panang Curry$15.00
Gravy peanut red curry, bell peppers
- Pumpkin Curry$15.00
Spicy red curry, pumpkin, bell peppers, basil
Chef Special
- Kra Pow Moo Krob$26.00
Thai basil saute sauce with crispy pork belley, onions, bell peppers, string beans, basil, chili, garlic, fried egg, jasmine rice
- Pad Ped Seafood$22.00
Sizzling stir-fried assorted seafood, bell peppers, onions, fingerroot, eggplants, peppercorn, kaffir lime
- Mountain Beef$24.00
Sizzling grilled 8 oz. ribeye steak, red curry sauce, bell peppers, green beans, onions, crispy basil
- Kaeng Karee Gai Todi$22.00
Crispy chicken thigh, yellow curry sauce, roti, cucumber salad, jasmine rice
- Seua Rong Hai$28.00
Thai-style grilled 8 oz. ribeye steak, papaya salad, crunchy peanuts, side of sticky rice and jaew sauce
- Pumpkin Duck$24.00
Homemade roasted marinated duck breast, spicy red curry, pumpkin, bell peppers, basil
- Paradise Chicken$19.00
Battered chicken popcorn sautée, white and green onions, bell peppers, carrots, cashew nuts, dry chili, sweet house sauce
- Crab Fried Rice$25.00
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice, lump crab meat, eggs, onions, tomatoes, side of clear broth
- Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice$21.00
Stir-fried Thai Jasmine rice, crispy chicken thigh, eggs, onions, tomatoes, side of clear broth
- Teriyaki Bowl$22.00
Steamed mixed vegetables, pineapple teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
- Salmon Panang Curry$22.00
Grilled salmon, Thai panang peanut curry sauce, crispy basil, bell peppers
- Pad Thai Phoo$23.00
Stir-fried thin rice noodles, lump crab meat, tangy tamarind sauce, eggs, fried tofu, chives, bean sprouts, crunchy peanuts
- Loco Moco Duck Breast$28.00
Homemade roasted marinated duck breast, Jasmine rice, fried egg, sauteed onions, mushrooms, crispy basil, homemade gravy sauce
Noodle Soups
- Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Thin rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, garlic, broccoli, onions, clear broth
- Beef Noodle Soup$16.00
Thin rice noodles, sliced beef, beef balls, bean sprouts, garlic, broccoli, pork rinds, beef broth
- Wonton Soup$16.00
Chicken dumplings, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, garlic, broccoli, onions, clear broth
Side Order
Desserts
Utensils
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Thai Iced Tea$5.25
Cold
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.25
Cold
- House Coffee$4.00
Hot
- Espresso$4.00
Hot
- Americano$4.50
- Cappuccino$5.25
Hot
- Latte$5.25
- Mocha$5.75
- Caramel Macchiato$6.00
- Dirty Matcha Latte$7.00
- Matcha Latte$5.75
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$7.00
- Honey Oat Lavender$6.00
Hot
- Earl Grey Latte$6.00
Hot
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
Hot
- Thai Tea Latte$6.00
Hot
- Hot Tea$4.00
Hot
Non Caffeine
Cocktails
- Glass Mimosa$10.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$22.00
Per person. Note: 1 hour limit for bottomless mimosas
- February 15$13.00
Yaegaki sake, strawberry puree, yakult, lime juice, dried rose
- Thai Tea Tini$13.00
Yaegaki sake, thai tea, half & half, whipped cream
- Banana Sour$13.00
Yaegaki sake, lime juice,simple syrup, banana syrup, triple sec
- Musa Basjoo$12.00
Yaegaki sake, matcha tea, lime juice, honey
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Yaegaki sake, rim spice, spicy tomato juice, house pickled
- Red Sandria$10.00
Beer
Wine
- Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon Analon, California, 2021$48.00
- Bottle Chardonnay Story Point, 2021$40.00
- Bottle Pinot Noir Estancia, 2021$48.00
- Bottle Rose Angel & Cowboys, 2021$42.00
- Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Cathedral Cove, New Zealand, 2021$40.00
- Brut Veuve Devienne, France$8.00
- Glass Cabernet Sauvignon Analon, California, 2021$12.00
- Glass Chardonnay Story Point, 2021$10.00
- Glass Pinot Noir Estancia, 2021$12.00
- Glass Rose Angel & Cowboys, 2021$12.00
- Glass Sauvignon Blanc Cathedral Cove, New Zealand, 2021$10.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
