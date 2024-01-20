Mi Casa Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Let us take you on a culinary journey through the flavors of Mexico. Our menu is filled with authentic dishes, made from the freshest ingredients and prepared with passion. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the taste of Mexico. ¡Buen provecho!
Location
12056 San Pablo Avenue, Richmond, CA 94805
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Waffles & Cream - 12513 San Pablo Avenue
No Reviews
12513 San Pablo Avenue Richmond, CA 94805
View restaurant