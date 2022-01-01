Private Label Distillery
16730 E 2ND AVE
Aurora, CO 80011
BOTTLE SERVICE
Agave
Snova Corn Vodka
$130.00
Snova Organic Vodka
$150.00
Father Sons Silver Rum
$150.00
American Woman 92 Proof
$155.00
American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength
$200.00
Bourbon Cask Strength
$175.00
80 Proof
$130.00
90 Proof
$140.00
100 Proof
$150.00
128 Rye
$175.00
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$155.00
Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco
$39.99+
Father Sons Agave Spirit Reposado
$49.99+
Father Sons Agave Spirit Anejo
$59.99+
Father Sons Corn Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Potato Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Rye Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Wheat Vodka
$19.99+
Snova Corn Vodka
$19.99+
Snova Organic Vodka
$24.99+
Father Sons Gin
$29.99+
Father Sons Silver Rum
$29.99+
Father Sons Spiced Rum
$29.99+
American Woman Bourbon 92 Proof
$79.99+
American Woman Bourbon Cask Strength
$89.99+
Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength
$175.00+
Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof
$49.99+
Father Sons Rye 92 Proof
$49.99+
Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof
$69.99+
Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof
$59.99+
13TH Century Limited Bourbon Cask Strength
$89.99+
13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength
$89.99+
13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength
$99.99+
13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 80 Proof
$39.99+
13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 90 Proof
$49.99+
13TH Century Everyday Bourbon 100 Proof
$59.99+
13TH Century Everyday Rye Small Barrel Cask Strength
$79.99+
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength
$89.99+
Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength
$89.99+
COCKTAILS
100 Bourbon Double
100 Bourbon Single
128 Rye Double
128 Rye Single
132 Bourbon Double
132 Bourbon Single
80 Bourbon Double
80 Bourbon Single
80 Rye Double
80 Rye Single
90 Bourbon Double
90 Bourbon Single
Agave Ricky
$10.00+
Amarita
$10.00
AW 132 Double
AW 132 Single
AW 92 Single
AW 92 Double
Bloody Mary
$8.00+
Cape Cod
$7.00+
Cinnamon Irish Sour
$10.00+
Cucumber Ricky
$10.00+
Gimlet
$8.00+
Hot Toddy
$12.00
L+C 90 Rye Double
L+C 90 Rye Single
Lemon Drop
$10.00+
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Madras
$8.00+
Martini
$10.00
Mexican Mule
$10.00+
Mojito
$8.00+
Moscow mule
$8.00+
raspberry with vodka
$9.00+
Screwdriver
$8.00+
Single malt
Single malt double
Vodka press
$7.00+
smokeye single 92 proof
$13.00
Smokey double 92 proof
$19.00
single malt single
$15.00
Smokey single Barrel proof
$16.00
Smokey double barrel proof
$24.00
LIQUOR
Snova Corn Vodka
$6.00+
Snova Organic Vodka
$8.00+
Father Sons Silver Rum
$6.00+
Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco
$8.00+
13th 132 proof bourbon
$12.00+
13th 128proof Rye Cask Strength
$12.00+
100 Proof bourbon
$10.00+
80 Proof bourbon
$8.00+
90 Proof bourbon
$9.00+
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$10.00+
maple Irish whiskey
$9.00+
American Women 92
$12.00+
Am Women 132 proof
$16.00+
80 Rye shot 13th
$8.00+
Single Malt
$13.00+
Smokeye 92 single
$13.00
Smokey 92 double
$19.00
Smokeye Barrel proof single
$15.00
Smokeye Barrel proof Double
$22.50
N/A Beverages
WHISKEY FLIGHTS
WINES
Pitcher service
speak easy
Coffee w/ Alcohol
Non Alcoholic coffee
AGAVE SPIRIT BOTTLES
Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco
$39.99+
Father Sons Corn Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Potato Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Rye Vodka
$19.99+
Father Sons Wheat Vodka
$19.99+
Snova Corn Vodka
$19.99+
Snova Organic Vodka
$24.99+
Father Sons Gin
$29.99+
Father Sons Silver Rum
$29.99+
Father Sons Spiced Rum
$29.99+
A Woman 92 proof
$69.99
A Woman Bourbon Cask Strength
$99.99
Art Of The Spirits Bourbon Finished In Rum Barrel Cask Strength
$175.00+
Father Sons Bourbon 92 Proof
$49.99+
Father Sons Rye 92 Proof
$49.99+
Father Sons Single Malt 92 Proof
$69.99+
Father Sons Maple Irish Whiskey 90 Proof
$59.99+
13th 132 Bourbon
$89.99+
13TH Century Limited Rye Cask Strength
$89.99+
13TH Century Limited Single Malt Cask Strength
$99.99+
13TH 80 proof
$39.99+
13TH 90 Proof
$49.99+
13TH 100 Proof
$59.99+
13TH 128 Rye l Cask Strength
$79.99+
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill Bourbon 93 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill Bourbon Cask Strength
$89.99+
Smokeye Hill American Single Malt 93 Proof
$69.99+
Smokeye Hill American Single Malt Cask Strength
$89.99+
RUM BOTTLES
WHISKEY BOTTLES
13th 132 Bourbon
$89.99+
13TH 80 proof
$39.99+
13TH 90 Proof
$49.99+
13TH 100 Proof
$59.99+
13TH 128 Rye l Cask Strength
$79.99+
A Woman 92 proof
$69.99
A Woman Bourbon Cask Strength
$99.99
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$69.99+
Maple Irish Whiskey
$49.99
Member only bottle 13rye
Member Only Bottle 13th bourbon
Single Malt
$99.99
Members only single malt
large bourbon 1.75ml
$219.99
large Rye 1,75ml
$229.99
large Single Malt 1.75ml
$249.99
Member bottle large
Smokeye Hill 92 proof bottle
$79.99
Smokey Hill Barrel proof bottle
$99.99
Merchandise
10 gallon empty barrel
$75.00
15 gallon empty barrel
$100.00
30 gallon empty barrel
$125.00
5 gallon empty barrel
$50.00
Glass Straw Long
$15.00
Glass Straw Short
$15.00
Hand Sanitizer 1 gallon
$18.00
Hand Sanitizer 5 gallon
$110.00
Limited empty bottle
$15.00
Patch 13TH Century
$2.00
Patch Father Sons
$2.00
Patch Private Label Distillery
$2.00
Patch Snova
$2.00
Round Patch
$3.00
Tin Sign 13TH Century
$15.00
Tin Sign Art of the Spriits
$15.00
Tin Sign Snova
$15.00
Bar spoon
$2.00
Mint strainer
$2.00
T-shirt
$29.99
T-shirts for members
$24.99
T-shirt employees
$20.99
Tasting
100 proof tasting
$1.00
80 proof tasting
$1.00
90 proof tasting
$1.00
AW 92 tasting
$1.00
AW cask tasting
$1.00
Cask rye tasting
$1.00
Limited bourbon tasting
$1.00
aspen rye
$1.00
Maple Irish whiskey tasting
$1.00
Rum tasting
$1.00
Snova corn tasting
$1.00
Snova organic tasting
$1.00
13 rye 128
$1.00
Agave
$1.00
80 rye
$1.00
single malt
$1.00
LIQUOR
Snova Corn Vodka
$6.00+
Snova Organic Vodka
$8.00+
Father Sons Silver Rum
$6.00+
Father Sons Agave Spirit Blanco
$8.00+
13th 132 proof bourbon
$12.00+
13th 128proof Rye Cask Strength
$12.00+
100 Proof bourbon
$10.00+
80 Proof bourbon
$8.00+
90 Proof bourbon
$9.00+
Locke+ Company Aspen Aged Rye 90 Proof
$10.00+
maple Irish whiskey
$9.00+
American Women 92
$12.00+
Am Women 132 proof
$16.00+
80 Rye shot 13th
$8.00+
Single Malt
$13.00+
N/A Beverages
WHISKEY FLIGHTS
WINES
Pitcher service
speak easy
Coffee w/ Alcohol
Non Alcoholic coffee
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
16730 E 2ND AVE, Aurora, CO 80011
Gallery
