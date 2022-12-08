El Puerto de Vallarta Restaurant
24811 s Dixie hwy
Homestead, FL 33032
APPETIZERS
1/2 Oysters
Note: There is a risk associated with consuming raw oysters, if you have chronic illness of the liver, stomach, blood, or have immune disorders, you are at greater risk of serious illness from raw oysters, and should eat oysters fully cooked. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK, CONSULT A PHYSICIAN. // Usted toma un riesgo cuando consume ostras crudas. Si usted padece de alguna enfermedad cronica del higado, del estomago, de la sangrea; o tiene alguna enfermedad de su sistem de immunidad, usted corre un riesgo muy elevado de contraer una enfermedad seria si consume ostras crudas y debe comerlas bien concinadas. SI NO ESTA SEGURO DE SU RIESGO CONSULTE A UN MEDICO
1 Dozen Oysters
Note: There is a risk associated with consuming raw oysters, if you have chronic illness of the liver, stomach, blood, or have immune disorders, you are at greater risk of serious illness from raw oysters, and should eat oysters fully cooked. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK, CONSULT A PHYSICIAN. // Usted toma un riesgo cuando consume ostras crudas. Si usted padece de alguna enfermedad cronica del higado, del estomago, de la sangrea; o tiene alguna enfermedad de su sistem de immunidad, usted corre un riesgo muy elevado de contraer una enfermedad seria si consume ostras crudas y debe comerlas bien concinadas. SI NO ESTA SEGURO DE SU RIESGO CONSULTE A UN MEDICO
Ceviche 3 LG
Ceviche 3 SM
Ceviche LG Shrimp/Octopus
Ceviche SM Shrimp/Octopus
Ceviche Fish LG
Ceviche Fish SM
Ceviche Mix LG
Ceviche Mix SM
Ceviche Fish/Octopus LG
Ceviche Fish/Octopus SM
Ceviche Octopus LG
Ceviche Octopus SM
Ceviche Shrimp LG
Ceviche Shrimp SM
Cheese Dip
Bean & Cheese Dip
Guacamole
Stuffed Crab
2 crabshells stuffed with our homemade seafood relleno and cheese
Nachos
Quesa Chicken LG
Quesa Chicken SM
Quesadilla LG
Quesa SM
Quesa Shrimp LG
Quesa Shrimp SM
Quesa Steak LG
Quesa Steak SM
Quesa Vegetables LG
Quesa Vegetables SM
Quesadillas Original
Tostada Shrimp
Tostada Shrimp/Octopus
Tostada De Los 3
Tostada Octopus
Tostada Mix
Tostada Fish
Tostada Fish/Octopus
Taco Salad
COCKTAILS
Cocktail Shrimp SM
Cocktail Shrimp LG
Campechana SM
Campechana LG
Cocktail Octopus SM
Cocktail Octopus LG
Vuelve la Vida SM
Shrimp, octopus, fish and pico de gallo served in our homemade cocktail sauce topped with avocado slices
Vuelve la Vida LG
Coctel Oysters SM
Coctel Oysters LG
SEAFOOD PLATTERS
Arroz con Mariscos SM
Ultimate in flavor! Combination of shrimp, crab, mussels, fish, calamari, vegetables and rice
Arroz con Mariscos LG
Enchiladas Mariscos
3 corn tortillas stuffed with seafood mix & covered in our homemade seafood cream
Enchiladas Vallarta
3 corn tortillas stuffed with seafood mix & covered in our chipotle sauce
Seafood Salad
Filete a la Plancha
Filete al Mojo
Fish fillet sauteed in our garlic mojo sauce
Filete Empanizado
Breaded fish fillet
Filete Mojado
Fish fillet topped with your choice of sauce: seafood cream, salsa diabla, or salsa verde
Mariscada del Mar
Delicious combo of fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari & grilled vegetables
Pulpo al Ajo
Octopus sauteed with red onion and cilantro in garlic sauce
Seafood Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with fish, shrimp, onion, poblano pepper & cheese topped with your choice of seafood cream or chipotle sauce
Tacos Shrimp
Tacos Fish
Tacos Octopus
Cama Camino Real
Delicious bacon wrapped shrimp served with rice and salad
Camarones al Mojo
Shrimp sauteed in our garlic sauce served with rice and salad
Camarones Diabla
Shrimp cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and beans
Camarones Empanizados
Our homemade breaded shrimp rved with rice and salad
Camarones en Crema
Shrimp cooked in seafood cream served with rice and salad
Mar y Tierra
Grilled New York steak, grilled chicken breast & bacon wrapped shrimp
Vallarta Tierra y Mar
Grilled New York steak, grilled fish fillet marinated with garlic mojo and a shrimp skewer
Camarones a la Parilla
Grilled shrimp skewers served with rice and salad
Burrito Shrimp
FROM THE GRILL
Pechuga Sarandeada
Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans & guacamole
Tampiquena
Grilled steak served with one green chicken enchilada, rice, beans, salad & guacamole
New York in Vallarta
Grilled New York steak and 3 bacon wrapped shrimp served over vegetables
New York Steak
Grilled New York steak served with rice & beans
Mar y Tierra
Grilled New York steak, grilled chicken breast & bacon wrapped shrimp
Vallarta Tierra y Mar
Grilled New York steak, grilled fish fillet marinated with garlic mojo and a shrimp skewer
FAJITAS
MEXICAN
Chicken Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Steak Burrito
Tricolor Burrito
Chalupas Vallarta
Chimichanga
Combinacion de Lujo
Deluxe combo! One quesadilla, one crispy ground beef taco, one chicken flauta & one chicken chalupa
Enchiladas Rojas
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Tricolor
Flautas
3 crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded chicken & topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese
Three for Me
Tacos de Steak
Tacos Picadillo
Tacos Pollo
Poblano Queso
Poblano Pollo
Poblano Beef
Poblano Steak
Poblano Pescado
Poblano Camaron
Poblano Pulpo
Vegetable Burrito
Taco Salad Pollo
EXTRAS
Rice
Beans
Salad
Fries
Guacamole
Corn Tortillas $1.00
Flour Tortillas $1.00
Chips
Chips y pico SM
Chips y pico MED
Chips y pico LG
Vinagreta
Guacamole 2 oz
Pico de gallo 2.75
Crema Marisco $4
Crema Vallarta $4
salsa picante 2 Oz
Salsa Picante 8 oz
Salsa Roja $3
Salsa Verde $3
Extra limon $
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo $3
Pico De Gallo $6
Pico De Gallo $10
Salsa Picante $16
TexMex $2
Extra Queso
Chips/pico 5.25
Extra Galleta
KIDS MENU
Kids Shredded Chicken Tacos
Kids Ground Beef Tacos
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Kids Steak Quesadilla
Kids Chicken Tenders
KIds Fish Tenders
Kids Grilled Chicken
Kids Carne Asada
Kids Chicken Burrito
Kids Ground Beef Burrito
Kids Chicken Fajitas
KIds Steak Fajitas
Kids Mixed Fajitas
Kids Steak Burrito
Kids Steak Tacos
A LA CARTE
Pincho parilla 8.00
Taco Camaron 4.00
Taco Pescado 4.00
Filete pescado 9.00
Pincho camino real 9.00
Cama camino real 3.00
Cama crema marisco 2.50
Cama crema vallarta 2.50
Cama salsa roja 2.50
Cama salsa verde 2.50
Cama empanizado 2.50
Cama mojo de ajo 2.00
Cama diabla 2.50
Pulpo 12.00
2oz Mojo 1.00
Jalapeno Cortado 1.00
Jaiba 12.00
Poblano cheese 8.99
Poblano chicken & cheese 9.99
Poblano beef & cheese 9.99
Poblano steak & cheese 11.99
Poblano shrimp & cheese 11.99
Poblano fish & Cheese 11.99
Taco picadillo 2.50
Taco chicken 2.50
Taco steak 4.00
Flauta 2.50
Enchi roja beef 2.50
Enchi roja chicken 2.50
Enchi roja cheese 2.50
Enchi roja steak 4.00
Enchi verde chicken 2.50
Enchi verde beef 2.50
Enchi verde cheese 2.50
Enchi verde steak 4.00
Enchi marisco 4.00
Enchi vallarta 4.00
Chalupa asada 4.00
Chalupa pollo 3.00
Chalupa beef 3.00
ranchero 3.00
Rice & beans
small salad 2.00
large salad 5.00
small beans 1.50
large beans 8.00
salsa roja 3.00
salsa verde 3.00
tortilla 1.00
cebolla cocinada 2.00
cebolla morada 1.00
toreado 1.00
small arroz 1.50
large arroz 8.00
1/2 aguacate 2.00
aguacate entero 4.00
HUACHINANGO DEL DIA
Drinks
Bottled Coca Cola
Tamarindo
Mandarina
Limon
Pina
Sangria (non-alcoholic)
Sidral (apple soda)
Agua Mineral/Mineral Water
Sunkist
Iced tea
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Fruit Punch
Toronja
Sprite
Bottled water
Bottled Sprite
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
This family owned and operated business continues to strive for success and authenticity. From our homemade pico de gallo salsa to our habanero hot sauce, we welcome you to our home.
24811 s Dixie hwy, Homestead, FL 33032