El Puerto de Vallarta Restaurant

APPETIZERS

Note: There is a risk associated with consuming raw oysters, if you have chronic illness of the liver, stomach, blood, or have immune disorders, you are at greater risk of serious illness from raw oysters, and should eat oysters fully cooked. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK, CONSULT A PHYSICIAN. // Usted toma un riesgo cuando consume ostras crudas. Si usted padece de alguna enfermedad cronica del higado, del estomago, de la sangrea; o tiene alguna enfermedad de su sistem de immunidad, usted corre un riesgo muy elevado de contraer una enfermedad seria si consume ostras crudas y debe comerlas bien concinadas. SI NO ESTA SEGURO DE SU RIESGO CONSULTE A UN MEDICO

1/2 Oysters

$12.00

Note: There is a risk associated with consuming raw oysters, if you have chronic illness of the liver, stomach, blood, or have immune disorders, you are at greater risk of serious illness from raw oysters, and should eat oysters fully cooked. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK, CONSULT A PHYSICIAN. // Usted toma un riesgo cuando consume ostras crudas. Si usted padece de alguna enfermedad cronica del higado, del estomago, de la sangrea; o tiene alguna enfermedad de su sistem de immunidad, usted corre un riesgo muy elevado de contraer una enfermedad seria si consume ostras crudas y debe comerlas bien concinadas. SI NO ESTA SEGURO DE SU RIESGO CONSULTE A UN MEDICO

1 Dozen Oysters

1 Dozen Oysters

$24.00

Note: There is a risk associated with consuming raw oysters, if you have chronic illness of the liver, stomach, blood, or have immune disorders, you are at greater risk of serious illness from raw oysters, and should eat oysters fully cooked. IF UNSURE OF YOUR RISK, CONSULT A PHYSICIAN. // Usted toma un riesgo cuando consume ostras crudas. Si usted padece de alguna enfermedad cronica del higado, del estomago, de la sangrea; o tiene alguna enfermedad de su sistem de immunidad, usted corre un riesgo muy elevado de contraer una enfermedad seria si consume ostras crudas y debe comerlas bien concinadas. SI NO ESTA SEGURO DE SU RIESGO CONSULTE A UN MEDICO

Ceviche 3 LG

$37.99

Ceviche 3 SM

$24.99

Ceviche LG Shrimp/Octopus

$30.99

Ceviche SM Shrimp/Octopus

$21.99

Ceviche Fish LG

$24.99
Ceviche Fish SM

Ceviche Fish SM

$18.99

Ceviche Mix LG

$28.99

Ceviche Mix SM

$20.99

Ceviche Fish/Octopus LG

$29.99

Ceviche Fish/Octopus SM

$20.99

Ceviche Octopus LG

$37.99

Ceviche Octopus SM

$20.99

Ceviche Shrimp LG

$26.99

Ceviche Shrimp SM

$19.99

Cheese Dip

$7.25

Bean & Cheese Dip

$6.50
Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.75

Stuffed Crab

$10.00

2 crabshells stuffed with our homemade seafood relleno and cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99
Quesa Chicken LG

Quesa Chicken LG

$12.99
Quesa Chicken SM

Quesa Chicken SM

$10.99

Quesadilla LG

$10.99

Quesa SM

$8.99

Quesa Shrimp LG

$14.99

Quesa Shrimp SM

$12.99

Quesa Steak LG

$14.99

Quesa Steak SM

$12.99

Quesa Vegetables LG

$12.99

Quesa Vegetables SM

$10.99

Quesadillas Original

$10.00
Tostada Shrimp

Tostada Shrimp

$10.00

Tostada Shrimp/Octopus

$11.00

Tostada De Los 3

$11.00

Tostada Octopus

$11.00

Tostada Mix

$10.00

Tostada Fish

$9.00

Tostada Fish/Octopus

$10.00

Taco Salad

$12.99

COCKTAILS

Cocktail Shrimp SM

$12.99

Cocktail Shrimp LG

$19.99

Campechana SM

$16.99

Campechana LG

$24.99

Cocktail Octopus SM

$16.99

Cocktail Octopus LG

$24.99

Vuelve la Vida SM

$16.99

Shrimp, octopus, fish and pico de gallo served in our homemade cocktail sauce topped with avocado slices

Vuelve la Vida LG

$24.99

Coctel Oysters SM

$14.99

Coctel Oysters LG

$27.99

SOUPS

Shrimp Soup

$14.99

Fish Soup

$14.99

Mixed Soup

$18.99

Siete Mares

$18.99

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

Arroz con Mariscos SM

$19.99

Ultimate in flavor! Combination of shrimp, crab, mussels, fish, calamari, vegetables and rice

Arroz con Mariscos LG

$25.99

Enchiladas Mariscos

$16.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with seafood mix & covered in our homemade seafood cream

Enchiladas Vallarta

$18.99

3 corn tortillas stuffed with seafood mix & covered in our chipotle sauce

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$13.99

Filete a la Plancha

$13.99

Filete al Mojo

$14.99

Fish fillet sauteed in our garlic mojo sauce

Filete Empanizado

$14.99

Breaded fish fillet

Filete Mojado

$16.99

Fish fillet topped with your choice of sauce: seafood cream, salsa diabla, or salsa verde

Mariscada del Mar

Mariscada del Mar

$24.99

Delicious combo of fish, shrimp, mussels, calamari & grilled vegetables

Pulpo al Ajo

$20.99

Octopus sauteed with red onion and cilantro in garlic sauce

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$16.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with fish, shrimp, onion, poblano pepper & cheese topped with your choice of seafood cream or chipotle sauce

Tacos Shrimp

$14.99

Tacos Fish

$14.99

Tacos Octopus

$19.99

Cama Camino Real

$18.99

Delicious bacon wrapped shrimp served with rice and salad

Camarones al Mojo

Camarones al Mojo

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed in our garlic sauce served with rice and salad

Camarones Diabla

$16.99

Shrimp cooked in our spicy chipotle sauce served with rice and beans

Camarones Empanizados

$15.99

Our homemade breaded shrimp rved with rice and salad

Camarones en Crema

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in seafood cream served with rice and salad

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$24.99

Grilled New York steak, grilled chicken breast & bacon wrapped shrimp

Vallarta Tierra y Mar

Vallarta Tierra y Mar

$25.99

Grilled New York steak, grilled fish fillet marinated with garlic mojo and a shrimp skewer

Camarones a la Parilla

$17.99

Grilled shrimp skewers served with rice and salad

Burrito Shrimp

$14.99

FROM THE GRILL

Pechuga Sarandeada

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice, beans & guacamole

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$19.99

Grilled steak served with one green chicken enchilada, rice, beans, salad & guacamole

New York in Vallarta

$26.99

Grilled New York steak and 3 bacon wrapped shrimp served over vegetables

New York Steak

New York Steak

$22.99

Grilled New York steak served with rice & beans

Mar y Tierra

Mar y Tierra

$24.99

Grilled New York steak, grilled chicken breast & bacon wrapped shrimp

Vallarta Tierra y Mar

Vallarta Tierra y Mar

$25.99

Grilled New York steak, grilled fish fillet marinated with garlic mojo and a shrimp skewer

FAJITAS

Fajitas de Pollo

Fajitas de Pollo

$18.99
Fajitas de Rez

Fajitas de Rez

$20.99
Mix Fajitas

Mix Fajitas

$21.99
Fajitas Camaron

Fajitas Camaron

$17.99

Fajitas Pescado

$17.99

Combo Fajitas

$23.99

Fajitas Camaron Pescado

$23.99

Fajitas de Pulpo

$37.99

Fajitas Rez Y Camaron

$26.99

Veggie Fajitas

$14.99

MEXICAN

Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$13.99

Steak Burrito

$14.99

Tricolor Burrito

$15.99

Chalupas Vallarta

$12.99

Chimichanga

$12.99

Combinacion de Lujo

$14.99

Deluxe combo! One quesadilla, one crispy ground beef taco, one chicken flauta & one chicken chalupa

Enchiladas Rojas

$12.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Enchiladas Tricolor

$12.99

Flautas

$14.99

3 crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with shredded chicken & topped with lettuce, tomato & cheese

Three for Me

$14.99

Tacos de Steak

$14.99

Tacos Picadillo

$11.99

Tacos Pollo

$11.99
Poblano Queso

Poblano Queso

$12.99
Poblano Pollo

Poblano Pollo

$14.99
Poblano Beef

Poblano Beef

$14.99
Poblano Steak

Poblano Steak

$16.99
Poblano Pescado

Poblano Pescado

$15.99
Poblano Camaron

Poblano Camaron

$15.99
Poblano Pulpo

Poblano Pulpo

$18.99

Vegetable Burrito

$12.99

Taco Salad Pollo

$16.99

EXTRAS

Rice

$1.50

Beans

$1.50

Salad

$3.00

Fries

$4.75

Guacamole

$8.75

Corn Tortillas $1.00

$1.00

Flour Tortillas $1.00

$1.00

Chips

$2.75

Chips y pico SM

$6.00

Chips y pico MED

$12.00

Chips y pico LG

$20.00

Vinagreta

Guacamole 2 oz

$1.00

Pico de gallo 2.75

$2.75

Crema Marisco $4

$4.00

Crema Vallarta $4

$4.00

salsa picante 2 Oz

$2.00

Salsa Picante 8 oz

$14.00Out of stock

Salsa Roja $3

$3.00

Salsa Verde $3

$3.00

Extra limon $

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico De Gallo $3

$3.00

Pico De Gallo $6

$6.00

Pico De Gallo $10

$10.00

Salsa Picante $16

$16.00

TexMex $2

$2.00

Extra Queso

$0.50

Chips/pico 5.25

$5.25

Extra Galleta

$0.50

KIDS MENU

Kids Shredded Chicken Tacos

$6.50

Kids Ground Beef Tacos

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

KIds Fish Tenders

$7.75

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Kids Carne Asada

$8.00

Kids Chicken Burrito

$6.99

Kids Ground Beef Burrito

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fajitas

$7.99

KIds Steak Fajitas

$10.99

Kids Mixed Fajitas

$9.99

Kids Steak Burrito

$8.99

Kids Steak Tacos

$8.00

DESSERTS

Xhango

Xhango

$7.68

Flan

$5.00
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

A LA CARTE

Pincho parilla 8.00

$8.00

Taco Camaron 4.00

$4.00

Taco Pescado 4.00

$4.00

Filete pescado 9.00

$9.00

Pincho camino real 9.00

$9.00

Cama camino real 3.00

$3.00

Cama crema marisco 2.50

$2.50

Cama crema vallarta 2.50

$2.50

Cama salsa roja 2.50

$2.50

Cama salsa verde 2.50

$2.50

Cama empanizado 2.50

$2.50

Cama mojo de ajo 2.00

$2.00

Cama diabla 2.50

$2.50

Pulpo 12.00

$10.00

2oz Mojo 1.00

$1.00

Jalapeno Cortado 1.00

$1.00

Jaiba 12.00

$12.00

Poblano cheese 8.99

$8.99

Poblano chicken & cheese 9.99

$9.99

Poblano beef & cheese 9.99

$9.99

Poblano steak & cheese 11.99

$11.99

Poblano shrimp & cheese 11.99

$11.99

Poblano fish & Cheese 11.99

$11.99

Taco picadillo 2.50

$2.50

Taco chicken 2.50

$2.50

Taco steak 4.00

$4.00

Flauta 2.50

$2.50

Enchi roja beef 2.50

$2.50

Enchi roja chicken 2.50

$2.50

Enchi roja cheese 2.50

$2.50

Enchi roja steak 4.00

$4.00

Enchi verde chicken 2.50

$2.50

Enchi verde beef 2.50

$2.50

Enchi verde cheese 2.50

$2.50

Enchi verde steak 4.00

$4.00

Enchi marisco 4.00

$4.00

Enchi vallarta 4.00

$4.00

Chalupa asada 4.00

$4.00

Chalupa pollo 3.00

$3.00

Chalupa beef 3.00

$3.00

ranchero 3.00

$3.00

Rice & beans

small salad 2.00

$2.00

large salad 5.00

$5.00

small beans 1.50

$1.50

large beans 8.00

$8.00

salsa roja 3.00

$3.00

salsa verde 3.00

$3.00

tortilla 1.00

$1.00

cebolla cocinada 2.00

$2.00

cebolla morada 1.00

$1.00

toreado 1.00

$1.00

small arroz 1.50

$1.50

large arroz 8.00

$6.00

1/2 aguacate 2.00

$2.00

aguacate entero 4.00

$4.00

HUACHINANGO DEL DIA

Lane snapper $13.99

$13.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $14.99

$14.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $15.99

$15.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $16.99

$16.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $17.99

$17.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $18.99

$18.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $19.99

$19.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $ 20.99

$20.99Out of stock

Lane snapper $ 22.99

$22.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $ 23.99

$23.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $ 24.99

$24.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $25.99

$25.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $26.99

$26.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $27.99

$27.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $28.99

$28.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 29.99

$29.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $30.99

$30.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $31.99

$31.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $32.99

$32.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 33.99

$33.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 34.99

$34.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $35.99

$35.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 36.99

$36.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $37.99

$37.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $38.99

$38.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $39.99

$39.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $ 40.99

$40.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 41.99

$41.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $42.99

$42.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $43.99

$43.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $44.99

$44.99

Lane Snapper. $45.99

$45.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 46.99

$46.99

Lane Snapper. $47.99

$47.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $48.99

$48.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $49.99

$49.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $50.99

$50.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $51.99

$51.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper $52.99

$52.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 55.99

$55.99Out of stock

Lane Snapper. $ 56.99

$56.99Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Coca Cola

$3.75

Tamarindo

$3.25

Mandarina

$3.25

Limon

$3.25

Pina

$3.25

Sangria (non-alcoholic)

$3.25

Sidral (apple soda)

$3.25

Agua Mineral/Mineral Water

$3.25

Sunkist

$2.25

Iced tea

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Toronja

$3.25

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled water

$2.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.25

Beer

Michelada

$8.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Corona Familiar

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

XX Lager

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Jugo Michelada 1.00

$1.00

Jugo Michelada 16oz

$16.00

Jugo Michelada 32oz

$32.00

Margarita

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Margarita To Go

$24.99

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

El Guitarron

$29.99

1/2 Gallon Margarita

$60.00

Gallon Margarita

$120.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

This family owned and operated business continues to strive for success and authenticity. From our homemade pico de gallo salsa to our habanero hot sauce, we welcome you to our home.

Website

Location

24811 s Dixie hwy, Homestead, FL 33032

Directions

