PYO Chai - Hicksville

review star

No reviews yet

217 Bethpage Road (Suite 12)

Hicksville, NY 11801

Bubble Tea with a Twist

PYO Mango Kulfi Milk Tea

PYO Mango Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

Sinfully rich, delicious, and fruity. Flavored with Alphonso Mango, saffron, cardamom, and nuts. Served with a scoop of Mango Kulfi and Basil Seeds.

PYO Falooda Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Malai Kulfi MIlk Tea

$7.75

PYO Paan Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Pista Kulfi Milk Tea

$7.75

PYO Desi Masala Chai

$6.00

PYO Kashmiri Chai

$6.00

PYO Rooh-Afza Milk Tea

$6.00

Classic Milk Teas

PYO Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Green Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Coffee Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Thai Tea

$5.50

PYO Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Mango Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Coconut Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Taro Milk Tea

$5.50

PYO Piña Colada Milk Tea

$5.50

Fruit Teas

PYO Mango Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Pineapple Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Lychee Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Peach Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Passionfruit Black/Green Tea

$5.50

PYO Rooh-Afza Black/Green Tea

$5.50

Momos

Halal Chicken Momos (8 Piece)

Halal Veggie Momos (8 Piece)

Extra Sauce

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
PYO Chai is not your average Bubble Tea Shop. We are a fusion of authentic Taiwanese Bubble Tea and South Asian flavors. Here at PYO Chai, we not only respect the origins of Bubble Tea; but have infused it to take on a new cultural context

217 Bethpage Road (Suite 12), Hicksville, NY 11801

