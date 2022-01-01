Main picView gallery

QBar Darien 8109 cass avenue

No reviews yet

8109 cass avenue

Darien, IL 61821

Popular Items

PUB PRETZEL

SHAREABLES

TACOS

$10.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

ITALIAN EGG ROLLS

$9.99

NACHOS

$10.99

PUB PRETZEL

$7.99

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

CHEESE CURDS

$9.49

SOUTHWEST FRIES

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$7.99

POTATO SKINS

$9.99

QUESO, CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

BONE-IN WINGS

$13.99

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$8.99

COBB SALAD

$12.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Q SPECIALTIES

ROASTED VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$10.99

CARNIVORE FLATBREAD

$11.99

HOT ITALIAN FLATBREAD

$11.99

BBQ PULLED PORK FLATBREAD

$11.99

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$11.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$16.99

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

BIG BOY CHALLENGE

$30.00

BURGERS/WRAPS/SANDWICHES

BUFFALO WRAP

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$12.45

BLT CLUB

$11.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$12.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.45

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

THE COWBOY BURGER

$14.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

SPICY BURGER

$14.99

DESSERTS

DEEP FRIED OREOS

$7.95

TURTLE ICE CREAM PIE

$6.95

EXTRAS

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.95

BASKET OF GARLIC PARMESAN CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$5.95

BASKET OF TOTS

$3.95

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$5.95

CUP OF CHEESE

$2.50

CUP OF GUACAMOLE

$5.00

CUP OF SALSA

$2.00

DRESSINGS

$0.75

SIDE BACON

$1.50

SIDE CELERY & CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE GIARDINIERA

$1.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$3.00

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.75

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE OF CHEESE

$1.50

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE OF MARINARA

$1.00

SIDE OF SRIRACHA AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE SALSA

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.50

WING SAUCES

$0.75

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$4.95

KIDS CHEESE STICKS

$4.95

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.95

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

KIDS CHICKEN FINGER

$4.95

KIDS FLAT BREAD PIZZA

$4.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8109 cass avenue, Darien, IL 61821

Directions

Main pic

