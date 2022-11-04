Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rangeen- Indi-Cali Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan (N)
Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)
Samosa (V,D)

Appetizers

Gobhi Manchurian (V, D, N)

Gobhi Manchurian (V, D, N)

$9.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sauce made with ginger, chili, bell pepper and garlic.

Crispy Green Chaat (G, N)

Crispy Green Chaat (G, N)

$9.00

Crispy fried greens and jalapeno rings with chutneys, sev, cilantro, onion, makhana mix, and tomato

Chicken Manchurian (D, N)

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in a sweet, tangy, spicy sauce made with ginger, chili, bell pepper and garlic.

Lamb Meatballs (N)

Lamb Meatballs (N)

$12.00

Flavorful Indian spiced lamb meatballs on a bed of yogurt served with herbacious masala chimichurri

Plates (Comes with a salad and rice)

Plate: Hara Bhara Kebabs (V, D, N)

Plate: Hara Bhara Kebabs (V, D, N)

$13.00

Kebabs filled with herbs, greens, peas, potatoes and spices. Served with herb salad.

Plate: Tamarind BBQ Wings (D,N)

Plate: Tamarind BBQ Wings (D,N)

$15.00

Chicken wings tossed in sweet and tangy tamarind bbq sauce. Served with seasonal fresh salad.

Plate: Paneer Tikka (N,G)

Plate: Paneer Tikka (N,G)

$15.00

Grilled paneer and bell pepper marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with lime-pickled onions. Served with herb salad.

Plate: Tandoori Chicken Tikka (N,G)

$15.00

Grilled chicken marinated in tandoori spices served with herb salad

Plate: Mango Habanero Chicken Tikka (N, G)

Plate: Mango Habanero Chicken Tikka (N, G)

$15.00

Grilled chicken smothered in sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce with bell peppers. Served with herb salad

Plate: Lamb Seekh Kebabs (N,G)

Plate: Lamb Seekh Kebabs (N,G)

$16.00

Tender lamb kebabs served beet raita and herb salad

Plate: Fish Tikka (N,G)

Plate: Fish Tikka (N,G)

$16.00

Grilled fish filet cubes served with herb salad.

Curries (Comes with rice)

Curry: Yellow Dal (V,G,D,N)

$12.00

Yellow lentils tempered with spices and mustard seeds

Curry: Mixed Vegetables (V,D,G,N)

$13.00

Blend of seasonal vegetables cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices

Curry: Chana Masala (V,G,D,N)

Curry: Chana Masala (V,G,D,N)

$13.00

Soft chickpeas cooked with warm spices and aromatics with tomato, garlic, onion and cilantro. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Saag Paneer (G,N)

Curry: Saag Paneer (G,N)

$14.00

Paneer cheese in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Chicken Saag (G,N)

$15.00

Grilled chicken in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Fish Tikka Saag (N, G)

$16.00

Fish Tikka in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Shrimp Saag (N)

$16.00

Grilled shrimps in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Lamb Meatballs Saag (N)

$16.00

Grilled lamb meatballs in a delicious creamy green sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)

Curry: Chicken Tikka Masala (G,N)

$15.00

Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Paneer Tikka Masala (G,N)

$15.00

Soft and sumptuous grilled paneer in a creamy tomato sauce with lovely, tangy spices. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry: Fish Tikka Masala (N,G)

$17.00

Curry: Lamb Meatball Tikka Masala (N)

$17.00

Curry: Shrimp Tikka Masala (N)

$17.00
Curry: Lamb Meatball Curry (N, D)

Curry: Lamb Meatball Curry (N, D)

$16.00

Tender lamb meatballs simmered with garlic, ginger and spices and served on an onion tomato gravy base. Comes with a side of rice.

Handhelds (Comes with a side of fries)

Hara Bhara Kebab Sandwich (V,D,N)

Hara Bhara Kebab Sandwich (V,D,N)

$13.00

Lettuce, carrot slaw, seasonal fresh salad and lime pickled onions topped with peppered peanut masala and herbs.

Fried Chicken Burger (N)

Fried Chicken Burger (N)

$14.00

Fried masala chicken with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, carrot slaw, and lime pickled onions. Comes with a side of desi dip and tamarind bbq dip

Chicken Tikka Sandwich (N)

Chicken Tikka Sandwich (N)

$14.00

Creamy tomato sauce and boneless chicken with lovely, tangy spices wrapped in a naan, filled with lettuce, lime pickled onions and fresh herbs.

Lamb Meatball Sandwich (N)

Lamb Meatball Sandwich (N)

$14.00

Lamb meatballs served in a naan wrap with yogurt, herbacious chimichurri, spinach and fresh tomato.

Paneer Tikka Sandwich (N)

$14.00

Creamy tomato sauce and grilled paneer with lovely, tangy spices wrapped in a naan, filled with lettuce, lime pickled onions and fresh herbs.

Lamb Seekh Kebab Sandwich (N)

$15.00

Lamb seekh kebab served in a naan wrap with yogurt, herbacious chimichurri, spinach and fresh tomato.

Rice

Pineapple Tawa Rice (G)

Pineapple Tawa Rice (G)

$13.00

Basmati rice, mixed with tender pineapple and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.

Chicken Tawa Rice (G)

Chicken Tawa Rice (G)

$14.00

Basmati rice, mixed with tender chicken, pineapple, and veggies. Garnished with Raisins, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, coconut. Served with beet raita.

Salads

Marinated Chili Kale Salad (V, G, D)

Marinated Chili Kale Salad (V, G, D)

$12.00

Marinated kale tossed with roasted sweet potatoes, crispy chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, pistachio, chili, cilantro, lime-pickled onion

Beets & Figs Salad (G,N)

Beets & Figs Salad (G,N)

$13.00

Greens tossed with tender beets, goat cheese, figs, oranges, mint, and topped with roasted chipotle pumpkin seeds.

Sides

Naan (V,D,N)

Naan (V,D,N)

$3.50
Garlic Naan (N)

Garlic Naan (N)

$4.00

Butter Naan (N)

$4.00

Olive and Cheese Naan (N)

$5.00
Masala Fries (V, D)

Masala Fries (V, D)

$5.00
Basmati Rice (V,G,D,N)

Basmati Rice (V,G,D,N)

$4.00
Lentil Soup (V,G,D,N)

Lentil Soup (V,G,D,N)

$7.00
Samosa (V,D)

Samosa (V,D)

$6.00

Seasonal Fresh Salad (V,G,D,N)

$5.00

Beet Raita (G,N)

$3.00

Extra Dip/Sauce - 4 oz

$2.00

Additional Sauce/Dip

Lentil Crisp and Dip

$3.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Rose and cardamom flavored Indian donuts

Dessert Sampler

$11.00

Chocolate puffs with mango mousse, mava malai kulfi and saffron & rose panna cotta

Kulfi (G)

$4.00

Indian popsicle in multiple flavors

Saffron & Rose Panna Cotta (G)

Saffron & Rose Panna Cotta (G)

$7.00

A refreshing saffron rose panna c6tta made topped with pomegranate, chia seeds, and pistachios

Chocolate Puffs with Mango Mousse (N)

$8.00

Chocolate covered pani puri (puffed semolina balls) with creamy, tangy mango mousse

Lunch Bowls ( WEEKDAYS ONLY)

Bowl: Hara Bhara Lunch Bowl (V,D,N)

$11.00

Bowl: Tandoori Chicken Bowl (G,N)

$12.00

Bowl: Mango Habanero Chicken Tikka Bowl (G,N)

$12.00

Bowl: Malai Chicken Bowl (G,N)

$12.00

Bowl: Lamb meatball bowl (N)

$14.00

Bowl: Grilled Shrimp Bowl (G, N)

$14.00

Bowl: Paneer Tikka Bowl (G,N)

$12.00

Bowl: Fish Tikka Bowl (G,N)

$14.00

Kids' Meals

Fried Chicken Burger Meal - KIDS (N)

$8.00

Fried chicken burger, and fries

Cheese Naan Meal - KIDS (N)

$7.00

Cheese Naan and fries

Lamb Meatball Meal - KIDS (N)

$8.00

3 Lamb meatballs, garlic naan, fries.

Family Meals - TO GO ONLY

Veg Curry Meal - FAMILY TO GO

$40.00

Chana Masala, Saag Paneer, Lentil Soup, Rice, Naan, Beet Raita

Meat Curry Meal - FAMILY TO GO

$48.00

Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb meatballs curry, Lentil Soup, Rice, Naan, Beet Raita

Alcoholic

Taj Mahal Small

$7.00

Bira 91 White Ale

$7.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

$10.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Josh Cellers Chardonnay

$8.00

Modelo Especial Lager

$6.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon - Bottle

$30.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

$40.00

La Crema Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir - Bottle

$45.00

Josh Cellars Chardonnay - Bottle

$30.00

Taj Mahal Large

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

La Marca Prosseco

$40.00

Kingfisher

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Butterfly Pea Flower Iced Tea (V,G,D,N)

Butterfly Pea Flower Iced Tea (V,G,D,N)

$6.00

An herbal tea drink with beautiful changing colors.

Matcha Shikanji Lemonade (V,G,D,N)

Matcha Shikanji Lemonade (V,G,D,N)

$5.00

Matcha citrusade with herbs and ginger

Mango Lassi (G,N)

Mango Lassi (G,N)

$5.00

A creamy yogurt-based mango shake.

Golden Soda Ginger Ale (V,G,D,N)

Golden Soda Ginger Ale (V,G,D,N)

$5.00

Spicy and sweet: turmeric soda with ginger, lime, and black pepper.

Marigold Passionfruit (V,G,D,N)

Marigold Passionfruit (V,G,D,N)

$6.00

Passionfruit, pineapple, mint, lime, and ginger.

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.50

Orange Juice/Ice Tea

$3.50

Plasticware set

Plasticware set

$0.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rangeen meaning colorful in Hindi is a new and fresh take on Indian cuisine. India signifies different cultures, myriad food and flavor profiles, and fresh and colorful ingredients. California represents the same. People coming from all walks of life, food and flavors from everywhere across the world. We, at Rangeen, aim at combining the traditional dishes from India with a fresh Californian twist. Rangeen holds up to its name with its bright, colorful and casual yet elegant atmosphere. Come and join us with your friends for a Rangeen meal.

Website

Location

28241 Crown Valley Pkwy Suite G, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Earth Bowl Superfoods - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.9 • 182
28251 Crown Valley Parkway Suite D Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
ALO ASIAN KITCHEN - 28083 Moulton Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
28083 Moulton Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Katsubo Tea - Mission Viejo - 28251 Marguerite Parkway Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
28251 Marguerite Prkwy Suite B Mission Viejo, CA 92692
View restaurantnext
Sal's Pizzeria - Home of the Grandma Pie
orange star4.8 • 243
27741 Crown Valley Pkwy #313 Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Hana Korean BBQ - 27741 Crown Valley, # 321
orange starNo Reviews
27741 Crown Valley, # 321 Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laguna Niguel

El Cortez Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,086
28971 Golden Lantern A101 Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
China Moon - in Laguna Niguel, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,579
30001 Town Center Dr Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.4 • 1,423
30242 Crown Valley Pkwy Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Deemers American Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,054
27221 La Paz Rd Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Laguna Niguel
orange star4.7 • 973
25473 Rancho Niguel Road Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
The Original Patsy's Irish Pub
orange star4.2 • 776
28971 Golden Lantern Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laguna Niguel
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
San Clemente
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston