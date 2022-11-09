The Switch SLO imageView gallery
The Switch SLO

review star

No reviews yet

12304 Los osos valley Rd

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Chicken w/ Honey Sriracha Honey
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken
Filet Mignon Steak Salad

Breakfast

Traditional

$9.00

Avocado & Brioche Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Fried Egg Sandwich

$9.00

Pancakes

$5.00+

Sides

Dessert/ Candy

Brownies

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Hammond's Lollipops (small)

$3.50

Hammond's Lollipops (large)

$4.50

Hammond's Ribbon Lollipops

$5.50

Build Your Own

Meats, Cheese, Bread & Condiments

$10.00

Extra

Make It A Meal

$5.00

Salads

The Greens

$8.00

Filet Mignon Steak Salad

$16.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

The Wedge

$14.00

Make It A Meal

$5.00

Signature Sandos

Spicy Fried Chicken w/ Honey Sriracha Honey

$11.00

Filet Mignon

$15.00

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

$11.00

The Perfect Pastrami

$12.00

Fuggettaboutit Philly

$15.00

BLT

$12.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Tree Hugger

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Make It A Meal

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Sides

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Dessert/ Candy

Cookies

$2.00+

Brownies

$4.00

M&Ms

$2.00

Hershey’s

$2.00

Hammond's Lollipops (small)

$3.50

Hammond's Lollipops (Large)

$4.50

Hammond's Ribbon Lollipops

$5.50

Cans

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Bottled Water\ Sparkling

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Redbull

$3.00

Bang

$3.00

Monster

$3.50

Snapple

Snapple

$3.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Kid's Milk

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kid's Apple Juice & Cider

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Coffee\ Bottled Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Latte

$3.80

Starbucks Mocha Bottle

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12304 Los osos valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Directions

Gallery
The Switch SLO image

