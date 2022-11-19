Rick's Bar
285 Nicoll Street
East Rock Market
New Haven, CT 06511
Wine
Stillman St Chardonnay
A Chardonnay from a single vineyard in Alexander valley that is made in the classic style of Anjou Pear and Crisp Apple with a rich middle palate.
La Petite Perriere Sauvignon Blanc
The Petite Perriere Sauvignon Blanc presents a beautifully intense pale green color with slightly golden tints. The nose is an explosion of fruits: very ripe fruits, yellow fruits and exotic fruits blend peel mixed. The wine in the mouth is clean and precise, with aromas of fresh fruit that evolve on a mineral frame very refreshing. This Sauvignon drinks in its youth to appreciate its freshness and its aromatic expression
Lagaria Pinot Grigio DOC
100% Pinot Grigio. Lagaria Pinot Grigio delle Venezie DOC is straw yellow in color, pleasant floral and fruity aromas of apple, peach, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
Mantlerhof Gruner Vetliner
This Gruner Veltliner is full of apple peel, hazelnuts, tree resin and lemon aromas, with down-to-earth flavours of earthy minerality, and again apples and pear skin. It has a soft, smooth texture, light tannins and a refreshing finish. Mantlerhof is one of the oldest organic wineries in the world. Originally part of the Salzberg Abbey, their motto is "Organic since the year 1000!" Situated in the Niederösterreich, the estate was purchased from the church by the Mantler family in the 1860s and has been certified organic since 1969.
Casa Ferreirinha Planalto Douro
A bright color with greenish nuances. An aroma of good intensity, with notes of white and tropical fruits, hints of citrus and flowers, and a touch of minerality. Lively on the palate, with a well-integrated acidity that confers excellent freshness; further notes of white and tropical fruits invite a very harmonious finish. This wine pairs wonderfully with fish dishes, salads and white meats.
Pieropan Soave Classico
Their liveliest and most youthful style from Soave Classico, the Pieropan family has been producing this wine since the early 1900’s. Generous, pleasingly fresh and versatile, it is made from the traditional varieties of Garganega and Trebbiano di Soave grown in family-owned vineyards situated in the Soave Classico zone.
Aime Roquesante Cote de Provence Rose
Aimé Roquesante offers us this clean, crisp, and elegantly styled Rosé de Provence. Incredibly fresh and subtle, with red & citrus fruit notes and a light acidity on the finish. Color: Pale salmon color, with silver highlights. Nose: Powerful nose, with crushed strawberry and citrus fruit aromas. Palate: Ample, rich, with flavors of red fruit supported by a light acidity
Castle Rock Pinot Noir
The elegant medium-bodied wine offers aromas of cherry and spice. On the palate it gives flavors of berries, connamon, black cherry, sweet vanilla, oak, and floral notes, with a long velvety finish. It makes an excellent accompaniment to lamb, chicken, veal, salmon, and light pasta dishes
Delas Feres Saint-Esprit Cotes Du Rhone
Fresh and inviting, with more fruit and depth than many of its peers. Offers a plum and cherry puree profile, laced with floral and red tea accents on the finish. - Wine Spectator 90 Pts
Belacosa Cabernet Sauvignon
Rich and balanced, with a silky texture and complex, well-structured blackberry and cherry flavors and aromas. This is a wine to savor, share and create lasting memories.
Toscolo Chianti
100% Sangiovese. Toscolo Chianti DOCG is brilliant ruby in color, this forward Sangiovese is supple, fruity and flavorful on the palate, with appealing balance.
Canellla Prosecco Brut DOC
100% Glera. Canella Prosecco Brut DOC is straw yellow with lively perlage, the bouquet is fresh, fruity and aromatic. On the palate, it characteristically combines softness and freshness thanks to perfectly balanced acidity and sugar.
Gooseneck Vineyards Sparking Rose
Gooseneck Vineyards Brut Rose’s porcelain pink color has the delicate notes of flavorful summer fruits, wrapped in the whispers of freshly baked pastries. The palate flavors are supple and balanced between red fruits and exquisite wild flowers. The finish is an elegant finesse, indulging into the sensations of lingering summer breezes and voluptuous insolence.
Sake
Yuri Masamune Honjozo "Beautiful Lilly" 180 ml
Produced in Akita by the Saiya Brewery, makers of Yuki No Bosha, this is a favorite among locals of the region. Yuri is the name of the local area of Honjo-shi and Masamune is an old term for Japanese sake. This sake is mellow and rustic and has a firm structure, which makes it enjoyable at a range of temperatures, from chilled to warm. Its nutty and earthy notes are balanced by an underlying fruitiness and it complements grilled meats, stews and fish. TASTING NOTES Mellow and rustic, with a soft nutty finish
Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori 180 ml
This unfiltered sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden”, the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. TASTING NOTES Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.
Bushido Way of the Warrior 180 ml
Brewed with Gohyakuman Goku rice at the Kizakura Shuzo Brewery. Bushido is the ancient Japanese warrior code of moral values, loyalty and honor until death. Usually unuttered and unwritten, the code allows the violent existence of the samurai to be tempered by wisdom and serenity. TASTING NOTES Tart raspberry, Asian pear, and watermelon rind with a hint of white flowers and a spicy finish.
Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu 300 ml
Ban Ryu means “ten thousand ways.” It is an expression used in the sake world to answer the question, in how many ways is one sake different from another. The answer, in 10 thousand ways: the yeast, the koji, timing of brewing, etc., It also means, more informally, “versatility.” The brewery tries to catch both meanings in its name, however, they passionately believe it can be enjoyed in 10 thousand ways–chilled, warmed, hot, with light food, heavy food, sweet food and spicy food. Founded in 1778, the Fuji Brewery is now managed by the 13th generation of the Kato family, Ariyoshi Kato. The head brew master Kodai Kato, one the youngest Toji in Japan to win a gold medal at the National Japan Sake Competition. TASTING NOTES Low aroma, light and fruity, with undertones of black currant, finishing crisp and clean. 91 POINTS Ultimate Wine Challenge 88 POINTS World Sake Challenge
Yuki No Bosha Junmai Ginjo 300 ml
Founded in 1903, the Saiya Brewery is one of the most award-winning breweries at the Japanese National Sake Competition. In the past fifteen years of the competition, the brewery has won an astonishing ten gold medals. Mr. Takahashi, their brewmaster, has been recognized by the Emperor of Japan as a cherished craftsman. This junmai ginjo is a favorite with new and seasoned sake drinkers alike. This junmai daiginjo is light and soft with notes of peaches and strawberries. It is best served chilled and complements sushi and sashimi, as well as grilled meat or fish. Junmai ginjos tend to be light and fruity. They are made with rice that has been refined to 60% or less of its original size. This junmai ginjo is made with rice that has been refined to 50%. TASTING NOTE At once earthy, rustic, elegant and fruity. This daiginjo shows notes of overipe peach and roasted sage in the finish.
Tozai Snow Maiden Junmai Nigori 300 ml
This unfiltered sake is named after Hanako, or “Flower Maiden”, the most famous Japanese koi fish that lived for 226 years in the snowy, icy waters at the foot of Japan’s Mt. Ontake. TASTING NOTES Bright and fresh with a lovely ricey and fruity combination. Flavors of honeydew melon, raw pumpkin, and radish. Creamy texture and full body.
Joto Daiginjo 300 ml
“Dai” means great or big; “ginjo” is the upper echelon of sake. Daiginjo is the highest, the ultimate. To qualify as a daiginjo, the rice must be polished to 50% or less of its original size. Sake makers get rid of at least half of the raw ingredient they start with. This makes daiginjo’s elegant, refined and delicious. TASTING NOTES Hints of crushed sage on the nose, spiced apple on the palate, finishes with a supple satin texture
Konteki Pearls of Simplicity Junmai Daiginjo 300 ml
The epitome of purity, this sake is more subtle and nuanced than most highly aromatic Junmai Daiginjos. It is based on the ideals of Zen Buddhism and "wabi-sabi," the belief that beauty within the arts should be as understated and pure as a simple strand of pearls. One of two sakes brewed in exactly the same way with the same ingredients, except this one is a Junmai Daignjo and Tears of Dawn has added distilled alcohol to open up aromatics. TASTING NOTES Aromas of white flower, Asian pear & steamed rice. Finishes elegantly with rich minerality and rice texture.
Joto Junmai 720ml
Joto Junmai is made by the Eiko Fuji Brewery, led by the 13th generation of the Kato family. True to the classic junmai style, it is rich and solid, but it is more inviting with its clean, fruity quality. TASTING NOTES Fruitier and cleaner than many junmais, which lean earthy and dry. Still solid and rich, with notes of deep, ripe plum. Finishes with crisp acidity 95 POINTS Ultimate Wine Challenge 92 POINTS Blue Lifestyle
Hakuto "Deep Faith" Tokobetsu Junmai 720 ml
Produced in the remote but artisanal town of Wajima, a town famous for amazing lacquerware. The same spirit of crafting with excellence extends to this sake. Created by a husband and wife team with great faith in each other (hence the name), this sake is elegant and balanced. A bouquet of toasted rice flows into a flavor array of caramel, woodiness and soft umami. A testament to what faith can create. TASTING NOTES Overall, this sake shows a wonderful balance between elegance and strength. It is clean and delicate, especially on the nose, but it is also layered, and solid. On the nose, it is delicately floral, with hints of winter spice. On the palate, it shows white pear, maple syrup, and browned butter. It finishes with a delicate, crisp acidity.
Shiokawa Cowboy Yamahai Junmai Ginjo Genshu 720 ml
This undiluted brew is fit for a cowboy – made in the ancient Yamahai style, loaded with umami, and pairs beautifully with meat. TASTING NOTES Aromas of vanilla, cocoa and hickory smoke with a smooth finish.
Brooklyn Kura Namazake Junmai Ginjo 720 ml
Number Fourteen, is a junmai ginjo namazake. Intended to be served locally, chilled, and enjoyed soon after the fermentation process ends. We use a blend of calrose and yamada nishiki rice milled to more than 60% and fermented cold and slow. The result is a fresh, crisp, light and aromatic sake with a dry finish. ABV: 15% SMV (measure of residual sugar): 0 Recommended storage: Refrigerated Name: a version of our fourteenth recipe
Ginga Shizuku Divine Droplets Junmai Daiginjo 720 ml
Brewed using a luxurious free run drip separation method, often used only for competition quality sake, this sake has both the crispness of pristine water and the light spiciness of Dewasansan rice. A nose of white peach is complimented by the white pepper finish, and different facets of the flavor can be pulled out by pairing with different dishes. Like all things divine, this sake makes any moment a miracle. TASTING NOTES Refreshing and pure with notes of pineapple, white peach, green apple, lily and a hint of white pepper
Joto Diaginjo 720 ml
“Dai” means great or big; “ginjo” is the upper echelon of sake. Daiginjo is the highest, the ultimate. To qualify as a daiginjo, the rice must be polished to 50% or less of its original size. Sake makers get rid of at least half of the raw ingredient they start with. This makes daiginjo’s elegant, refined and delicious. TASTING NOTES Hints of crushed sage on the nose, spiced apple on the palate, finishes with a supple satin texture
Beer + Cider
Amstel Light
Budweiser
Counter Weight Headway IPA
Counter Weight Workhorse Pilsner
Dos Equis
Downeast Original Cider
Downeast Strawberry Cider
Guinness
Heineken
High Noon
Kirin Ichiban
Leffe Blonde
Michelob Ultra
Sam Adams
Sam Adams Winter Lager
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
A classic Italian aperitif. Aperol with Prosecco.
Berry Rum Punch
Spiced rum with Cointreau, ginger beer. and fresh berries.
Cucumber Sake Martini
Grey Goose Vodka with sake and cucumber juice. Pairs perfectly with Rockfish sushi.
East Rock G & T
Bombay Sapphire Gin spiced with star anise and ginger.
Green Tea Highball
Tenjaku Japanese Whiskey and fresh brewed Green tea over ice
Jungle Bird
Meyers Dark Rum and Campari with cold-pressed pineapple juice.
La Vida Paloma
Casamigos Mezcal with grapefruit and lime.
Lavender Bees Knees
Hendricks Gin with honey, lemon, and lavender.
The Nicoll Street
Makers Mark bourbon with a touch of our homemade honey sage simple syrup.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
285 Nicoll Street, East Rock Market, New Haven, CT 06511