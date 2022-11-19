Rick's Bar

Yuki No Bosha Junmai Ginjo 300 ml

$38.00

Founded in 1903, the Saiya Brewery is one of the most award-winning breweries at the Japanese National Sake Competition. In the past fifteen years of the competition, the brewery has won an astonishing ten gold medals. Mr. Takahashi, their brewmaster, has been recognized by the Emperor of Japan as a cherished craftsman. This junmai ginjo is a favorite with new and seasoned sake drinkers alike. This junmai daiginjo is light and soft with notes of peaches and strawberries. It is best served chilled and complements sushi and sashimi, as well as grilled meat or fish. Junmai ginjos tend to be light and fruity. They are made with rice that has been refined to 60% or less of its original size. This junmai ginjo is made with rice that has been refined to 50%. TASTING NOTE At once earthy, rustic, elegant and fruity. This daiginjo shows notes of overipe peach and roasted sage in the finish.