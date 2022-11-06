Rigatoni's Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20680 Rustic Drive, Castro Valley, CA 94546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley
4.0 • 894
2723 Castro Valley Blvd Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurant
The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
No Reviews
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurant
More near Castro Valley