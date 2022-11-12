Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bay House

review star

No reviews yet

2723 Castro Valley Boulevard

Castro Valley, CA 94546

Sautéed Udon with Fried Chicken

$16.00

extra crispy fried chicken nestled on top stir fried marinated udon noodles, and a tangy secret sauce

Oyster Mushroom Udon Sautee

$15.00

Seared miniature king oyster mushrooms nestled on top of stir fried marinated udon noodles, and a tangy secret sauce. **vegetarian**

Starter Salad

$10.00

A bed of mixed greens, tossed in a soy ginger dressing, with marinated cucumber, carrots, red onion and ripe mango

Best Ever Cheesecake with Passionfruit Coulis

$7.00

Slice of our Classic Cheesecake with Passionfruit Coulis & Fresh Passionfruit

$7.00

Soft Malasada with a Big Scoop of Passionfruit Ice Cream and Passionfruit drizzle

Ube Ice Cream Malasada

$7.00

Soft Malasada with a big scoop of Ube Ice Cream!!!

$7.00Out of stock

Soft Malasada with a Big Scoop of Mango Ice Cream and Fresh Mango Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy greay good, drink and vibes

Location

2723 Castro Valley Boulevard, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Directions

