Rock Bottom Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Step into a world where pizza is an art form, each slice a taste of nostalgia. At Rock Bottom Pizza, our punk rock-inspired pizzas are crafted with the finest flours and top-notch ingredients, ensuring a culinary journey like no other. From unique names that resonate with rebellion to the quality craftsmanship behind every pie, savor the flavor of passion and excellence delivered to your door.
Location
7333 Fulton Avenue, 10, North Hollywood, CA 91605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slingers - 7333 Fulton Avenue Unit 17
No Reviews
7333 Fulton Avenue North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
Lingburi Thai Food - 7333 Fulton Ave Unit 14
No Reviews
7333 Fulton Ave North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,
No Reviews
12721 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
El Bacano - 13009 1/2 Victory Blvd
No Reviews
13009 1/2 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Hollywood
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
More near North Hollywood