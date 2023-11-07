Restaurant info

Slingers: The Slider Revolution from California’s Coast In the heart of California, a culinary transformation is taking place. Introducing Slingers, where sliders aren’t just food – they’re a movement. Redefining fast food, Slingers serves up the most delectable sliders you’ll ever experience, made from rich, flavorful ground turkey. Understanding the complexities of change, Slingers recognizes that the road to a sustainable and healthier future is paved with iterative steps. We aren’t trying to replace your beloved fast-food joints overnight. Instead, we’re offering a tastier, greener alternative, one slider at a time. Every bite you take at Slingers isn’t just about relishing a slider; it’s about embracing a brighter, healthier future. A future where food not only tastes good but feels good too, knowing you’re contributing to a sustainable and healthier world. Slingers: Healthier, more sustainable, fast food. Dive into the future, one slider at a time.

